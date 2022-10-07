ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York and Pennsylvania’s favorite kid-friendly Halloween movies: report

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago
Actresses Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters for Disney’s upcoming “Hocus Pocus”… Read More

(WETM) – This time of year, there’s no shortage of spooky movies and TV shows to binge during a cold weekend.

From classics like “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th”, or “The Shining”, to more modern hits like “Scream”, “A Quiet Place”, or the hit Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House”, there’s something for everyone. But there’s also no shortage of kid-friendly Halloween movies, either.

Dish Network compiled a list of every state’s most popular child-friendly Halloween movie based on the frequency of how often it was in a Google search. Dish said the movies are all rated PG or G.

Similarly, the list of kid-friendly Halloween-time movies ranges from classics like “Hocus Pocus” and “Beetlejuice” to modern-day flicks like “Coco” or “Hotel Transylvania.”

In New York, Dish said the most-searched kid-friendly Halloween movie is actually the stop-motion 2009 animated film “Coraline”, which also was the most popular in 10 other states. In Pennsylvania, it’s the classic “Ghostbusters”.

Across the country, “Scooby-Doo” listed was listed in more states than any other movie, at 13.

The full list of movies by state is below:

STATEMOVIE

AlabamaScooby-Doo

AlaskaScooby-Doo

ArizonaCoraline

ArkansasBeetlejuice

CaliforniaCoraline

ColoradoBeetlejuice

ConnecticutHocus Pocus

DelawareBeetlejuice

District of ColumbiaThe Witches

FloridaET

GeorgiaCoraline

HawaiiET

IdahoGhostbusters

IllinoisCoraline

IndianaScooby-Doo

IowaScooby-Doo

KansasScooby-Doo

KentuckyCoraline

LouisianaScooby-Doo

MaineET

MarylandET

MassachusettsHocus Pocus

MichiganScooby-Doo

MinnesotaScooby-Doo

MississippiScooby-Doo

MissouriGhostbusters

MontanaThe Addams Family

NebraskaScooby-Doo

NevadaCoraline

New HampshireGhostbusters

New JerseyCoraline

New MexicoCoco

New YorkCoraline

North CarolinaScooby-Doo

North DakotaGremlins

OhioScooby-Doo

OklahomaGhostbusters

OregonHalloweentown

PennsylvaniaGhostbusters

Rhode IslandHocus Pocus

South CarolinaScooby-Doo

South DakotaBeetlejuice

TexasCoco

UtahCoraline

VermontBeetlejuice

VirginiaGhostbusters

WashingtonCoraline

West VirginiaHocus Pocus

WisconsinGhostbusters

WyomingHotel Transylvania

