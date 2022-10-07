New York and Pennsylvania’s favorite kid-friendly Halloween movies: report
(WETM) – This time of year, there’s no shortage of spooky movies and TV shows to binge during a cold weekend.
From classics like “Halloween,” “Friday the 13th”, or “The Shining”, to more modern hits like “Scream”, “A Quiet Place”, or the hit Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House”, there’s something for everyone. But there’s also no shortage of kid-friendly Halloween movies, either.
Dish Network compiled a list of every state’s most popular child-friendly Halloween movie based on the frequency of how often it was in a Google search. Dish said the movies are all rated PG or G.
Similarly, the list of kid-friendly Halloween-time movies ranges from classics like “Hocus Pocus” and “Beetlejuice” to modern-day flicks like “Coco” or “Hotel Transylvania.”
In New York, Dish said the most-searched kid-friendly Halloween movie is actually the stop-motion 2009 animated film “Coraline”, which also was the most popular in 10 other states. In Pennsylvania, it’s the classic “Ghostbusters”.
Across the country, “Scooby-Doo” listed was listed in more states than any other movie, at 13.
The full list of movies by state is below:
STATEMOVIE
AlabamaScooby-Doo
AlaskaScooby-Doo
ArizonaCoraline
ArkansasBeetlejuice
CaliforniaCoraline
ColoradoBeetlejuice
ConnecticutHocus Pocus
DelawareBeetlejuice
District of ColumbiaThe Witches
FloridaET
GeorgiaCoraline
HawaiiET
IdahoGhostbusters
IllinoisCoraline
IndianaScooby-Doo
IowaScooby-Doo
KansasScooby-Doo
KentuckyCoraline
LouisianaScooby-Doo
MaineET
MarylandET
MassachusettsHocus Pocus
MichiganScooby-Doo
MinnesotaScooby-Doo
MississippiScooby-Doo
MissouriGhostbusters
MontanaThe Addams Family
NebraskaScooby-Doo
NevadaCoraline
New HampshireGhostbusters
New JerseyCoraline
New MexicoCoco
New YorkCoraline
North CarolinaScooby-Doo
North DakotaGremlins
OhioScooby-Doo
OklahomaGhostbusters
OregonHalloweentown
PennsylvaniaGhostbusters
Rhode IslandHocus Pocus
South CarolinaScooby-Doo
South DakotaBeetlejuice
TexasCoco
UtahCoraline
VermontBeetlejuice
VirginiaGhostbusters
WashingtonCoraline
West VirginiaHocus Pocus
WisconsinGhostbusters
WyomingHotel Transylvania
