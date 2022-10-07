ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Centre Daily

Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Five Score in Double Figures for OKC as Thunder Top Pistons

In Oklahoma City’s fifth preseason game, the Thunder defeated the Detroit Pistons 115-99 in Detroit on Tuesday evening. Second-year guard Josh Giddey led the way offensively for OKC, tallying 16 points, nine assists and five rebounds in addition to sinking four shots from 3-point range. The Thunder warmed up...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

Lakers News: Trailer Drops For Patrick Beverley’s Upcoming Podcast

The new wave of former and current NBA players being apart of sports media has continued to draw the attention of fans. Players show no filter talking inside knowledge and experiences on the court and it's hard to think of the next best person with Lakers guard Patrick Beverley ready to launch his new podcast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Sixers vs. Cavs: What Stood Out for Philly in Preseason Game 3

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers fired up their preseason with a road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. After putting on a dominant performance while shorthanded, the Sixers returned home with a 1-0 record. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first of two preseason matchups. Despite the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Centre Daily

Is James Harden’s Secret Working for Tyrese Maxey?

Tyrese Maxey has quickly emerged into a scoring guard that defenses must respect when facing the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the opponents have to respect Maxey, the Sixers are still working on getting the third-year guard to earn the same kind of attention from the referees. Being that Maxey is viewed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

