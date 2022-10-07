ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

KGW

Update Nakia Creek Fire

New updates in the Nakia Creek Fire. Approximately 110 homes in the Larch Mountain area of Clark County are under a Level 1 Notice - be ready.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Portland nonprofit Feed the Mass struggling to keep up with increased need amid inflation costs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Increasing food prices are having a huge impact on local non-profits that works to provide food for people in need. Feed the Mass is located in Old Town Chinatown, crews make up to 1,000 meals a week and can feed around 700 people each week. The price of the ready-to-go meals have increased from $5 to $8 in the last year because of inflation. Marketing Director Mark Kronquist said the crew is paid a living wage, but the inflated cost of food is impacting everything the organization does.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Indigenous community celebrates land gift for tiny home village

PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia...
WASHOUGAL, WA
KGW

Mapps unveils his alternative charter proposal: report

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city commissioner Mingus Mapps has reportedly outlined an alternative proposal that he plans to push next year if city voters reject the charter reform package that will appear on the ballot next month. The Oregonian reported Sunday that Mapps had shared his proposal with the...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
