Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following...
McLeod-Skinner and Chavez-DeRemer make their pitches to 5th District voters
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the balance of power on the line in Congress, Oregon's hotly contested 5th Congressional District race is in the national spotlight — and polls currently show a contest that's too close to call. Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who defeated incumbent Rep. Kurt Schrader in the...
‘Awareness, respect and understanding’: Clackamas County celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day with their first in-person event
OREGON CITY, Ore. — Clackamas County celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day on Sunday with a free community event. It was the first in-person gathering held by the county in recognition of the holiday. On the Clackamas County Community College campus, vendors and artists representing tribes from around the region shared...
Officials rule Nakia Creek Fire burning in Clark County 'human caused'
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire burning near Larch Mountain is believed to have been 'human caused', but Washington state officials are still trying to determine exactly how the flames sparked. On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said there was no lightning when the fire...
'I will be homeless': Dozens of North Portland low-income tenants protest nearly 50% rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore — Dozens of low-income tenants and supporters filled the sidewalk outside Prescott apartments in North Portland on Monday morning to protest a recent rent increase of nearly 50%, asking the management company to reduce it to 5%. "My rent is almost doubling," said Kelsey Schreiner. She has...
Clackamas County hosts Indigenous Peoples Day celebration
Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples Day. Clackamas County hosted a celebration, with members of different tribes around the region coming together to share their culture.
Update Nakia Creek Fire
New updates in the Nakia Creek Fire. Approximately 110 homes in the Larch Mountain area of Clark County are under a Level 1 Notice - be ready.
Wildfire burning near Larch Mountain in Clark County
Dubbed the Nakia Creek Fire, the fire is on remote land managed by the Washington Department of Natural Resources. It has burned about 70 acres, as of Sunday, Oct. 9.
President Biden will return to Portland this weekend, attend reception for Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will stop in Oregon next weekend as part of a West Coast trip. It will be his second time this year visiting Oregon, a state where presidential visits tend to be relatively rare. Biden will travel to California from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to...
A closer look at the Trump-endorsed Republican candidate for US House seat in southwest Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. — For the past decade, Washington's 3rd Congressional District — covering Clark County and Southwest Washington — has favored Republicans. The district voted for President Trump in the last two presidential elections, and Republican Jamie Herrera Beutler has represented the district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2011.
Low income tenants rally over rent increase
Dozens of people in North Portland are protesting a nearly 50-percent rent increase. It's their latest effort to get the city to change laws.
Nakia Creek Fire, burning near Larch Mountain in SW Washington, grows to 250 acres
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Update. This evening Clark Regional Emergency Services sent out an emergency notification to about 110 homes within the designated zones set by the Incident Management Team as a precautionary measure. Most of these homes are under a Level 1 Notice - be ready. Approximately 14...
Portland nonprofit Feed the Mass struggling to keep up with increased need amid inflation costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Increasing food prices are having a huge impact on local non-profits that works to provide food for people in need. Feed the Mass is located in Old Town Chinatown, crews make up to 1,000 meals a week and can feed around 700 people each week. The price of the ready-to-go meals have increased from $5 to $8 in the last year because of inflation. Marketing Director Mark Kronquist said the crew is paid a living wage, but the inflated cost of food is impacting everything the organization does.
Indigenous community celebrates land gift for tiny home village
PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.
Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia...
Judge awards $600k to ex-partner of former Timbers player Andy Polo in domestic violence lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — A judge has awarded $600,000 plus 9% interest per year to the ex-partner of former Portland Timbers midfielder Andy Polo, after she accused him of domestic violence in 2021. Polo's ex-partner, Genessis Alarcon, sued Polo in March 2022 for the abuse that she said happened in...
Mapps unveils his alternative charter proposal: report
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland city commissioner Mingus Mapps has reportedly outlined an alternative proposal that he plans to push next year if city voters reject the charter reform package that will appear on the ballot next month. The Oregonian reported Sunday that Mapps had shared his proposal with the...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
Jo Ann Hardesty and Rene Gonzalez participate in City Council debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — Incumbent Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez faced off in a debate Friday afternoon, hosted by the City Club of Portland and moderated by KGW's David Molko. Hardesty, a navy veteran and civil rights leader, was elected in 2018 and became the...
Repairs on Portland's Elk statue and fountain could hit $2M, according to a new study
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week the city shared an update on the Thompson Elk Fountain restoration feasibility study. The fountain could return to downtown Portland by next spring and cost upwards of $2 million to repair and restore, according to the Portland Parks Foundation. The landmark was heavily damaged...
