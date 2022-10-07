Read full article on original website
2news.com
City of Reno to Reduce Lanes on Stead Blvd. for Stead Sewer Capacity Project
The City of Reno wants to advise the public of traffic impacts on Stead Boulevard between Lear Boulevard and N. Virginia Street, starting Wednesday, October 12. Through Spring 2023, traffic on Stead Boulevard will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with the potential for delays due to construction.
mynews4.com
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
2news.com
Reno Police Awarded Multiple Office of Traffic Safety Grants
The Reno Police Department in conjunction with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, has been awarded several grants to help fund traffic related enforcement efforts in the City of Reno from October, 2022 through September, 2023. DUI Enforcement - $53,097.00 - funding from this grant will...
thefallonpost.org
Williams NDOT Project Nears Completion
The Nevada Department of Transportation has substantially completed a project to resurface U.S. 50 and upgrade sidewalks for enhanced traffic safety and mobility in downtown Fallon. The periodic lane, shoulder, and sidewalk closures which have been in place since March are now over, although drivers will see very brief closures...
2news.com
DMV Offers Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents
New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
nevadabusiness.com
The Nevada State Railroad Museum to Hold Harvest Train Event
THE NEVADA STATE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO HOLD HARVEST TRAIN EVENT. ~Family Friendly Event with Games, Train Rides and Pumpkins Supports the Nevada State Railroad Museum~. (October 6, 2022 – Reno, Nev.) The Nevada State Railroad Museum and the Friends of the Nevada State Railroad Museum are hosting the Harvest Train event on October 15 and 16. Guests will be able to ride on the historic Carson & Tahoe Lumber 7 Fluming Co. Glenbrook and Virginia & Truckee Railroad No. 25. Family favorite activities include a pumpkin patch, carnival games, food trucks, antique gas engines and more. The festivities are taking place at the Nevada State Railroad Museum in Carson City from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
Sierra Sun
City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
2news.com
Power Restored After Crash Causes Outage in Sparks, NV Energy says
NV Energy said more than 5,800 customers were without power in Sparks when the outage started after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, in the 89431 zip code. As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1,567 customers were without power. Power has since been returned in the Sparks area. NV Energy says...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
2news.com
Lanes Cleared after Crash on NB I-580 near Neil Road
REMSA and Reno Fire responded to a crash on northbound I-580 near the Neil Road exit around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The northbound left lanes were blocked while crews cleaned up the area. We've reached out for more information. Any developments will be posted here.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Construction breaks ground with tree removal on South Tahoe affordable housing project
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Construction on the Sugar Pine Village affordable housing project is underway in South Lake Tahoe. Trees are being removed and the site is being prepared to provide South Lake Tahoe with additional long term multi-family rentals. According to the California Department of General Services,...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
2news.com
The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
2news.com
Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake
Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
2news.com
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
KOLO TV Reno
Motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe kills 1
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A motorcycle crash near South Lake Tahoe left one person dead, California Highway Patrol said. CHP says that around 7:15 p.m. Monday, a man was riding his Harley-Davidson on SR-4 eastbound when he failed to negotiate a sharp curve in the roadway. The motorcycle...
2news.com
Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors Releases September 2022 Home Sales Report
(October 10, 2022) The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) today released its September 2022 report on existing home sales in Reno/Sparks and Fernley, including median sales price and the number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service. During...
2news.com
Spooky haunts and fall festivities aplenty scheduled this season in Carson City
Happening now through the end of October, Carson City, Nevada shines with many spooky and family-friendly events. Visitors are invited to embrace the fall season and enjoy Harvest Train rides, Carson City Ghost Walks, the Nevada Day Parade, and more. Harvest Train – Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16...
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office, City of Fernley purchase new tactical response vehicle
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Lyon County and the City of Fernley recently came together and as a result of the combined effort and working relationship developed between all those involved, were able to purchase a Sentinel ARV from International Armored Group based out of Florida. The new armored...
2news.com
Community Invited to Participate in 2nd Annual PACK! MidTown
The second annual Pack MidTown is a free community event celebrating the University of Nevada’s homecoming, and it is happening this year on Friday, October 21, 2022, (the night before the Nevada homecoming game) throughout MidTown Reno. PACK MidTown is a free, open to the public, community event supported...
