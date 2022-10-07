ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

The new show, 'St. Louis Woman' is highlighting local icons

ST. LOUIS — The City. The Songs. The Women. St. Louis Woman is a musical and theatrical tribute to the phenomenal women who created the music and art that brought the world to our city like Josephine Baker, Tina, Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, Maya Angelou.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Taco-bout delicious! 35 restaurants celebrating St. Louis Taco Week

ST. LOUIS — It's taco time! Want to eat some good tacos while also supporting local? St. Louis Taco Week is for you. From Oct. 10-16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco. And one of the best parts? Those creative takes come along with a $5 price tag.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Metro East resort adds alpine coaster, the 1st in Illinois

GRAFTON, Ill — Aerie's Resort, a winery and lodge offering entertainment attractions on a bluff overlooking Grafton, has added Illinois' first alpine coaster. Aerie's worked with Wiegand Sports USA during the winter to build the coaster, which opened to riders Sept. 30 and will have its grand opening Tuesday at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Wiegand has more than 270 installations worldwide.
GRAFTON, IL

