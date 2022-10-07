Read full article on original website
The new show, 'St. Louis Woman' is highlighting local icons
ST. LOUIS — The City. The Songs. The Women. St. Louis Woman is a musical and theatrical tribute to the phenomenal women who created the music and art that brought the world to our city like Josephine Baker, Tina, Turner, Willie Mae Ford Smith, Katherine Dunham, Fontella Bass, Ann Peebles, Maya Angelou.
Transformation Tuesday: Mike Scanlon lost 80 pounds working with Charles D'Angelo
ST. LOUIS — Today is Transformation Tuesday and Show Me St. Louis caught up with Mike Scanlon who lost 80 pounds working with Charles D'Angelo. Charles has helped thousands of people change their lives, and he can help you, too. Give him a call at (314) 495-3228 or visit...
St. Louis Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
St. Louis has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
Taco-bout delicious! 35 restaurants celebrating St. Louis Taco Week
ST. LOUIS — It's taco time! Want to eat some good tacos while also supporting local? St. Louis Taco Week is for you. From Oct. 10-16, 35 restaurants in the St. Louis area will be serving up their own creative take on a taco. And one of the best parts? Those creative takes come along with a $5 price tag.
Urban League expands into south St. Louis
The newest Save our Sons location opened on Cherokee Street. It helps community members find and keep jobs.
Rain chances continue through Wednesday in St. Louis
It had been 17 days since the St. Louis area got rain. Some of the region didn't get much, but rain chances continue through Wednesday.
The Legends & Lanterns festival is a spirited journey through Halloween history
ST. LOUIS — Halloween is right around the corner and the festivities are upon us! Now until October 30, you can enjoy a spirited journey through Halloween history at the Legends & Lanterns festival in St. Charles. Legends & Lanterns is a family friendly All Hallows Eve street festival...
Children battling cancer take the field for Sunday Night Lights game
Lindbergh High School helps with the 13th annual football game for children fighting serious diseases. It's called Sunday Night Lights.
Weather changes coming to St. Louis area
For the first time this month, rain is in the forecast this week. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rainy weather finally arrives in St. Louis area
None of the storms have been severe. The wet weather is expected to continue on Wednesday.
Jane Goodall visits new exhibit at Saint Louis Science Center
The traveling experience is called "Becoming Jane: The Evolution of Dr. Jane Goodall". It's open now.
The teen from ‘The Exorcist’ in St. Louis grew up to work at NASA
NASA confirms that a St. Louis exorcism teen grew up to work at the government agency.
Car slams into building early Monday in south St. Louis
The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday on Gravois and Nebraska. It appears the car went through a small yard before slamming through the wall of a building.
'St. Louis is my home': Yadier Molina gives last interview as Cardinal
"I appreciate all the fans for all the support over the years," Molina said. "I'm going to miss them."
St. Louis forecast: Rain is on the horizon
A quick system will swing through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals may range from .25" to as much as .50".
St. Louis warmed up today, but expect temperatures to drop tonight
There is a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. But, toward the evening clouds and humidity will start to clear up.
Metro East resort adds alpine coaster, the 1st in Illinois
GRAFTON, Ill — Aerie's Resort, a winery and lodge offering entertainment attractions on a bluff overlooking Grafton, has added Illinois' first alpine coaster. Aerie's worked with Wiegand Sports USA during the winter to build the coaster, which opened to riders Sept. 30 and will have its grand opening Tuesday at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Wiegand has more than 270 installations worldwide.
Rain returns to St. Louis area this week
Storms are expected Tuesday and Wednesday. It's the first rain in the area in October.
Tire store break-in in south St. Louis City
Police investigating a possible burglary at a tire business in South City Monday morning.
