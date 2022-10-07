ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmy's Take | Jim Donovan says Browns defense is the team's biggest problem after loss to Chargers

CLEVELAND — Hello everybody. Obviously, the magic this weekend in Cleveland was down the street at Progressive Field with the Guardians and their great clutch wins over the Tampa Bay Rays -- not here at FirstEnergy Stadium. More heartbreak. The Browns lose to the L.A. Chargers in a shootout, final score: 30-28. Defensive problems. Big interceptions being thrown by Jacoby Brissett. Missed kicks by the golden boy, the kicker, Cade York. It all adds up to a 2-3 record for the Browns.
FanSided

If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry

If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
FanSided

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has interesting postgame moment

Athletes and celebrities have to with unwanted attention at any given time. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is no exception. Such was the case on Friday after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory in Game One of the Wild Card round. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Francona was riding his scooter home after the game when he was stopped by a woman who recognized him.
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/10/22)

It is Monday, October 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have fallen into a two-game losing streak by virtue of the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon by the score of 30-28. TikTok post-game analysis/venting session below. Here is the Misery Monday edition of Browns Nation news...
Cleveland.com

Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Cleveland.com

‘This is why you don’t draft a kicker!’ fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk

Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
