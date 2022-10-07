Read full article on original website
WKYC
Jimmy's Take | Jim Donovan says Browns defense is the team's biggest problem after loss to Chargers
CLEVELAND — Hello everybody. Obviously, the magic this weekend in Cleveland was down the street at Progressive Field with the Guardians and their great clutch wins over the Tampa Bay Rays -- not here at FirstEnergy Stadium. More heartbreak. The Browns lose to the L.A. Chargers in a shootout, final score: 30-28. Defensive problems. Big interceptions being thrown by Jacoby Brissett. Missed kicks by the golden boy, the kicker, Cade York. It all adds up to a 2-3 record for the Browns.
WKYC
Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns defense disrespected by Chargers' 4th down attempts
CLEVELAND — With his team clinging to a 30-28 lead over the Cleveland Browns and facing a long 4th and 1 from its own 46-yard line with 1:13 remaining in the game, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley made what many considered to be a curious decision. Rather...
Why Baker Mayfield should be done as the Carolina Panthers starting QB
The Carolina Panthers took a chance on Baker Mayfield this past offseason in hopes that the former No. 1 pick
What they said during Browns loss to Chargers: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns failed late in a game again to get the job done as Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal, sending them to a 30-28 loss to the Chargers. Jacoby Brissett threw a late interception, but the Browns got the ball back late in Chargers territory after they failed to convert on a fourth down.
If anyone is on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it should be Andrew Berry
If anyone should be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns, it’s Andrew Berry. You can’t squeeze blood from a stone and you can’t make bad players play well if Andrew Berry believes you can. This is something fans don’t seem to grasp. They think that great coaches can somehow make bad players good. That’s simply not true. Whether it’s because so many fans believed the hype or because fans actually believe that all prospects have the same ceiling, the fact is you can’t blame defensive coordinator Joe Woods or Special Teams coach Mike Priefer for the failings of their players.
Cleveland Browns defense hoping to recharge vs. L.A. Chargers: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Today, the Cleveland Browns (2-2) play host to the L.A. Chargers (2-2) who are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. Last season, against the Browns, Herbert threw for 398 yards and four touchdowns in a 47-42 Charger victory. This time around Herbert has sore ribs to deal with and will be without star receiver Keenan Allen.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has interesting postgame moment
Athletes and celebrities have to with unwanted attention at any given time. Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is no exception. Such was the case on Friday after the Guardians’ 2-1 victory in Game One of the Wild Card round. According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Francona was riding his scooter home after the game when he was stopped by a woman who recognized him.
Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney will play in game against Chargers
As the Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Los Angles Chargers Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium, they'll do so with defensive end Jadeveon Clowney back in the mix.
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Steelers
Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot says when Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns in early December, he will automatically take over as the starter no matter how well QB Jacoby Brissett is playing. Cabot adds Watson has been staying in shape during his suspension and has been completing all the aspects...
Evaluating Cardinals Snap Counts vs. Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles successfully defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, and some of the snap counts tell the story.
Richard Jefferson says there were 2 players on 2016 Cavs team that threw punches at each other
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson revealed that there were punches thrown on the 2016 Cavs when explaining that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole can still play together. A video was leaked from the Golden State Warriors practice that showed Green landing a punch on Poole after the guard shoved...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/10/22)
It is Monday, October 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have fallen into a two-game losing streak by virtue of the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon by the score of 30-28. TikTok post-game analysis/venting session below. Here is the Misery Monday edition of Browns Nation news...
Browns vs. Chargers: Live updates from Cleveland’s Week 5 game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers are both looking for their third win of the season on Sunday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. For the Browns defense, the test will be whether they can stop the No. 1 passing offense in the...
Browns falter in loss to Chargers: Takeaways from Sunday’s game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fell to 2-3 on Sunday following a 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Rookie kicker Cade York missed a 54-yard field goal after the Chargers failed to convert a fourth down from their own 45-yard line and the Chargers moved to 3-2. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe broke down the loss to the Chargers following the game on Sunday. They discussed the struggles of the defense stopping the run, Kevin Stefanski’s decision-making and playcalling and the play of quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
‘This is why you don’t draft a kicker!’ fans say after Browns miss field goal (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outside FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns fans walked away dejected following an ugly 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Having already missed a field goal in the first half, kicker Cade York came onto the field with 16 seconds left in the game and the Browns down 30-28. His attempted game-winning field goal sailed wide right and sealed the Browns’ defeat.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Desmond Howard’s Ohio State trash talk
Say this much about Desmond Howard: The former Michigan Wolverines Heisman Trophy winner is enjoying his alma mater’s first win over the Ohio State Buckeyes since 2011. After infamously taking a potshot at Ohio State’s offensive line during the Heisman Trophy presentation last December, Howard couldn’t resist needling his lifetime rival about what he perceived as their schedule of cupcakes entering Week 6.
