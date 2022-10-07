ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OK

15-year-old Carthage boy found safe

CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
CARTHAGE, MO
Ottawa County, OK
Ottawa County, OK
Miami, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference

A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Bodies in Mound Valley Identified & Cause of Death Determined

The bodies that were found in Mound Valley have been identified and the autopsy has been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office have released additional information concerning the deaths of the two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. The two victims were identified as 39-year-old Jason M Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound both from Mound Valley.
MOUND VALLEY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building.  On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
JOPLIN, MO
KSN News

Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
News On 6

Northeastern State University Holds Drug & Alcohol Education Event

Local law enforcement agencies and outreach groups are educating fraternity members at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah about the dangers of drugs and alcohol and the potential life-long effects. It is all part of the 'Sober Till Older Campaign' that teaches students to be smart, and wait. News On 6's...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows

For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Former Miami Ford building is coming down in Miami, Okla.

MIAMI, Okla. — The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. Melinda Bowman-Stotts of the Miami Chamber of Commerce tells us it will become the, “New Vance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!” GOOGLE STREET VIEW FORMER MIAMI FORD BUILDING. USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN MAP. The building was erected...
MIAMI, OK

