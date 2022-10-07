Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation in Pittsburg, Kan. on Cedar Crest Drive
Police arrest one man after finding a woman's body in Pittsburg.
Webb City school goes into lockdown as precaution, everyone OK
WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City school goes on lockdown as a precaution of two unidentified people with a suspicious box. According to the School District, Franklin Student Center went into lockdown around 11:00 am. They say the suspicious box had images of an assault rifle. Police responded...
15-year-old Carthage boy found safe
CARTHAGE, Mo — A Carthage teenager reported missing earlier today by the Carthage Police Department, has been found. Carthage PD says 15-year-old Macen M. Routh was located and is reported to be safe. Earlier this afternoon (10/11), Carthage Police sent out a missing child alert, asking for help locating the male teen. Routh was listed […]
Fatal Miami hit and run latest; autopsy and court updates
An autopsy report reveals the extent of injuries suffered by the victim who died after a Miami hit and run.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested For Drugs and Interference
A Coffeyville Man was arrested for an open warrant for Montgomery County. Last week 49-year-old Gregory Jones was arrested for interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and an open warrant for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Reports of the arrest have been...
kggfradio.com
Bodies in Mound Valley Identified & Cause of Death Determined
The bodies that were found in Mound Valley have been identified and the autopsy has been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office have released additional information concerning the deaths of the two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. The two victims were identified as 39-year-old Jason M Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound both from Mound Valley.
Car overturns in collision near Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:30 a.m. Monday reports of a two vehicle crash near 4th and Moffett, one overturned in the roadway, alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Rescue, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. 600 block of W 4th in the shadow of the Olivia Apt Building. On scene in the 600 block west 4th we learn a...
Miami Police Department displays Drone Team capabilities
KOAM's Segun Bamidele today met with the Miami Police Department to discuss the benefits of its new Drone Team.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man with dementia shoots two family members in Ottawa County, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Two family members are recovering after deputies in Ottawa County say they were shot by another family member with dementia. Deputies say an 84-year-old man shot both his son and his wife. The wife told deputies her husband is suffering from dementia. Both victims were...
UPDATE: Double homicide investigation in Labette County
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office released additional information related to the deaths of two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley.
Train smashes into car in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A train hit a car in Cherokee County on Friday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a BNSF train smashed into a car north of Columbus on Highway 7 near Bethlehem Road. No one was injured in the crash. Just last month, from Sept. 19-25, the sixth annual […]
Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital
JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
News On 6
Northeastern State University Holds Drug & Alcohol Education Event
Local law enforcement agencies and outreach groups are educating fraternity members at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah about the dangers of drugs and alcohol and the potential life-long effects. It is all part of the 'Sober Till Older Campaign' that teaches students to be smart, and wait. News On 6's...
Oklahoma floods could distribute toxic waste, new map shows
For decades, many residents of Ottawa County have contended with contaminated water and soil from the Tar Creek Superfund Site, one of the oldest of these sites in the nation. New data that was just released shows that risks are even greater than previously thought, according to a comprehensive geographic information system map (GIS) map.
Miami City Council celebrates upcoming auto business
The Miami City Council today hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate a forthcoming business.
News On 6
Major Leaks Leave Some Oologah Residents With Little To No Water Pressure
People in the town of Oologah are waking up to little or no water pressure on Monday morning. Rogers County Rural Water District Number 4 reports that it is dealing with two major leaks on Monday morning. According to a Facebook post shared by the district, one leak is in...
Former Miami Ford building is coming down in Miami, Okla.
MIAMI, Okla. — The former Miami Ford building, 521 North Main, is being demolished to make way for a new dealership. Melinda Bowman-Stotts of the Miami Chamber of Commerce tells us it will become the, “New Vance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram!” GOOGLE STREET VIEW FORMER MIAMI FORD BUILDING. USE TWO FINGERS TO ZOOM AND PAN MAP. The building was erected...
Water Main break, pieces of asphalt lifted by force of water
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday night reports of South Connecticut near 29th Street water was flooding the street. Witnesses on the scene tell us the asphalt was lifted up as water was pushing from below ground. On scene we learn from Joplin Police they had notified...
This Missouri Cave Has Had a Rubber Duck in it for Over 75 Years
Just about every worthwhile destination has a claim to fame. For one Missouri cave, it has several. One includes a rubber duck that has called it home for over 75 years. Oh, and it (the cave) serves burgers, too. Bluff Dwellers Cave in Noel, Missouri is a unique place. Along...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Ranchers in Northeast Oklahoma facing difficult decisions due to extreme drought
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Monday’s rain did little to make a dent in the drought in Northeast Oklahoma. The lack of measurable rainfall and the shortage of hay has created a dire situation for ranchers whose livelihood depends on their herd having access to water and hay. Cherokee County...
