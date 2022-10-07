The bodies that were found in Mound Valley have been identified and the autopsy has been released. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office have released additional information concerning the deaths of the two people found Monday inside a residence in Mound Valley. The two victims were identified as 39-year-old Jason M Bakken and 43-year-old Leanda R. Pound both from Mound Valley.

MOUND VALLEY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO