MLB

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening

It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Do Cubs have a bright player In the 2023 season?

Prospect Brennen Davis of the Cubs anticipates the upcoming season after fully recovering from back surgery. Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS

The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Arte Moreno
Phil Nevin
Shohei Ohtani
Mike Trout
Juan Soto
#The Los Angeles Angels
Yardbarker

Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot

The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause

Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
MLB
Los Angeles Angels
MLB
Baseball
Sports
Yardbarker

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters

The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a tough infield decision to make for the playoff roster

The New York Yankees are gearing up to unveil their 2022 playoff roster, but they have one big decision to make at the back end of the infield. Depending on the availability of DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees may prefer to have a veteran experience who can feature at multiple positions over a younger alternative, which raises a question.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Braves NLDS lookahead and prediction

Man, what a week it’s been for the Braves. After a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss in extras to the Nationals on last Wednesday, I was already mentally preparing for that top Wild Card spot. Down a game in the standings with three head-to-head versus the Mets, the Braves needed a seemingly impossible sweep (facing deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt) to control their own destiny.
MLB
Yardbarker

Astros’ American League Division Series Matchup Set

The stage is set. The Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series starting Tuesday. The Mariners — who the Astros faced 19 times during the regular season — swept their Wild Card series with the Toronto Blue Jays, piecing together a comeback win Saturday, initially down 8-1.
HOUSTON, TX

