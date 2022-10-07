Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees, Mets managers linked to White Sox opening
It’s been one week since Tony La Russa announced he was stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports former New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi could be on the White Sox’s short list of candidates. The Chicago White Sox...
Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park
Petco Park also known as Dodgers Stadium South must be tired of being taken over by Dodgers fans every time they play one another. But shouldn't they be more worried about getting to the NLDS first? They're currently playing an elimination game with the New York Mets so the possibility of them ending their season in the Wild Card series is quite likely.
4 biggest takeaways from Mets’ stunning postseason ouster by Padres
What was once a magical season for the New York Mets, came to a crashing end on Sunday night when they were ousted from the 2022 MLB Playoffs by the San Diego Padres by a score of 6-0. In the final game of their best-of-three series. The Mets were one...
Cardinals face future without Pujols, Molina wearing red after early exit from playoffs
ST. LOUIS — Magic was happening on a chilly Saturday night in St. Louis, where the Cardinals were trailing the Philadelphia Phillies in a do-or-die Game 2 of their National League wild-card series, and Albert Pujols was stepping up to the plate. He rapped a clean base hit in...
Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols show leadership in motion after Cardinals home run (Photo)
Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols were the first ones there to cheer on Juan Yepez after his go-ahead pinch-hit home run in his first playoff appearance. The MLB playoffs are home to magical moments and it didn’t take long for this year’s postseason to deliver something special. On...
Do Cubs have a bright player In the 2023 season?
Prospect Brennen Davis of the Cubs anticipates the upcoming season after fully recovering from back surgery. Despite of using 64 players throughout their 88-loss campaign, the Cubs did not make Brennen Davis their top prospect this season. Together, 25 rookies played in more than 700 games for the Cubs this season, with 17 players making their major-league debut. There is no doubt that the Cubs will include Brennen Davis on their 40-man roster next month after he had a stellar final month of the last campaign at Triple-A Iowa. A prospect orientation program at Wrigley Field served as the call-up in September.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone releases playoff starting rotation ahead of ALDS
The New York Yankees have finalized their starting rotation for the ALDS and likely the postseason in general. Manager Aaron Boone spoke on Saturday afternoon, offering insight into their strategy but still doesn’t have an answer for who will pitch Game 1 against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS
NEW YORK (AP) — With a magnificent performance on a memorable night in Padres history, Joe Musgrove brought this one home for San Diego and really stuck it to the New York Mets. The big right-hander brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the listless Mets. “You could see the resolve in his face and the demeanor he had,” San Diego manager Bob Melvin said. “He was on a mission today.” Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.
‘We left a mark’: Albert Pujols gets real on his, Yadier Molina’s careers after Cardinals’ loss to Phillies
The tremendous careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. The St. Louis Cardinals lost the NL Wild Card round to the Philadelphia Phillies in two games. Now, the two legends of the game are heading into retirement. Pujols retureds to being a true slugger with...
Mets SP Max Scherzer: Playoff elimination is a 'kick in the balls'
Fresh off of their best regular season in 34 years , the New York Mets' 2022 playoff run came to a screeching halt in the wild-card round Sunday night, falling to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 by a score of 6-0. Starting pitcher Max Scherzer talked with reporters...
New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres prediction, picks, odds: Can Pete Alonso slug the Mets through to the NLDS?
Mets vs. Padres Start Time, Where to Watch, and Odds. Run Line: Mets -1.5 (+165), Padres +1.5 (-195) Total: Over 6.5 (-110), Under 6.5 (+100) Moneyline: Padres (+120), Mets (-140) The San Diego Padres went nuts at the MLB Trade Deadline, only to finish 22 games out of the NL...
Joe Musgrove silences Mets' bats, helps Padres advance to NLDS
On Sunday night, a big-time performance from starter Joe Musgrove helped the San Diego Padres advance to the National League Division Series after defeating the New York Mets, 6-0, in Game 3 of the National League Wildcard round. Musgrove was dominant, allowing just one hit through seven innings of work...
Angels General Manager Perry Minasian Won’t Provide Details About Shohei Ohtani’s Contract Talks
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has found himself in one of the most difficult positions in all of Major League Baseball, perhaps all of sports, with the expiring contract of Shohei Ohtani and if he fits into the franchise’s future. With one year of arbitration remaining on...
Yankees get some good news on Giancarlo Stanton, opening up DH spot
The only thing that would make the New York Yankees outfield even more potent than it already is is the potential return of Giancarlo Stanton as a defender, let alone a dangerous slugger in the batting order. Stanton had been struggling considerably toward the end of the 2022 regular season,...
Padres pregame: Musgrove starts winner-take-all Game 3 vs. Mets; Myers returns to lineup
Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove has allowed one run in his last 22 innings; Chris Bassitt gets nod for New York
Report: Albert Pujols plans on fulfilling notable Angels contract clause
Albert Pujols’ legendary MLB career came to an end Saturday night when the St. Louis Cardinals were knocked out of the playoffs. We were given a hint about the future Hall of Famer’s future plans shortly afterward, though. The contract Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Angels in...
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Finalized Decision On Games 1 And 2 Starters
The Los Angeles Dodgers have not announced their National League Division Series rotation, but the four probable starters are Tyler Anderson, Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías. Urías finished the regular season pitching in front of Kershaw, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that didn’t necessarily guarantee their...
The Yankees have a tough infield decision to make for the playoff roster
The New York Yankees are gearing up to unveil their 2022 playoff roster, but they have one big decision to make at the back end of the infield. Depending on the availability of DJ LeMahieu, the Yankees may prefer to have a veteran experience who can feature at multiple positions over a younger alternative, which raises a question.
Braves NLDS lookahead and prediction
Man, what a week it’s been for the Braves. After a gut-wrenching 3-2 loss in extras to the Nationals on last Wednesday, I was already mentally preparing for that top Wild Card spot. Down a game in the standings with three head-to-head versus the Mets, the Braves needed a seemingly impossible sweep (facing deGrom, Scherzer, and Bassitt) to control their own destiny.
Astros’ American League Division Series Matchup Set
The stage is set. The Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners in the American League Division Series starting Tuesday. The Mariners — who the Astros faced 19 times during the regular season — swept their Wild Card series with the Toronto Blue Jays, piecing together a comeback win Saturday, initially down 8-1.
