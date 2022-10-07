P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO