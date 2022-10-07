Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Pat Freiermuth (concussion) won't return for Steelers in Week 5
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers officially announced that Freiermuth has been diagnosed with a concussion. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Zach Gentry will serve as the primary tight end with Freiermuth sidelined.
numberfire.com
P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6
P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Teddy Bridgewater (head, elbow) questionable to return for Dolphins; Skylar Thompson enters
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the New York Jets. Bridgewater was leveled by Sauce Gardner in the endzone on the team's first play from scrimmage, and he has now been sent to the locker room for further evaluation for head and elbow injuries. Skylar Thompson is now in the game at quarterback. Miami is already down Tua Tagovailoa.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Tee Higgins (ankle) active for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins is dealing with a minor ankle ailment, but that won't stop him from suiting up in a big divisional matchup versus Lamar Jackson and Co. Our models project Higgins for...
numberfire.com
Tony Pollard (illness) active in Week 5 for Dallas
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pollard has been dealing with an illness all week, but he has received the official green light to take the field. Our models project Pollard for 37.0 rushing yards,...
numberfire.com
Chris Olave (concussion) won't return in Week 5 for Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Olave suffered a concussion while catching a touchdown in the third quarter. As a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith could see more work with Olave out.
numberfire.com
Jacksonville's Zay Jones (ankle) will play in Week 5
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) is active for Week Five's game against the Houston Texans. After a one-game absence, Jones will return against his division competition. In a matchup versus a Texans' defense ranked 12th (25.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wideouts, our models project Jones to score 7.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
numberfire.com
Sunday Night Football Betting: Can the Bengals Sustain Their Recent Success Against the Spread?
Two surprising 2-2 teams head to Baltimore, where the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens are both desperately in need of a victory. The Ravens have lost their last five games at home, and facing a divisional rival, they surely don't want to make it six. Our nERD-based rankings highlight that...
numberfire.com
Darlington: Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (back) will play in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (back) is reportedly available for Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. According to Jeff Darlington, Gage will suit up against his former team despite his questionable designation with a back injury. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Gage to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) ruled out in Week 5
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Detroit Lions. Bailey Zappe will make his first NFL start after Jones was ruled out for his second straight game with an ankle injury. In a favorable spot against a Lions' defense ranked 32nd (25.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Zappe to score 14.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ken Walker (shoulder) officially active for Seahawks in Week 5
Seattle Seahawks running back Ken Walker will suit up Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Saints. Walker was dealing with a shoulder ailment during the practice week. However, he has received the green light to suit up. Our models project Walker for 25.7 rushing yards, 10.4 receiving...
numberfire.com
Russell Wilson (shoulder) expected to play Week 6 for Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (shoulder) “should be ready to play” against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Wilson reportedly suffered a partially torn lat in Week 4 and then played through it last Thursday night. He completed 21-of-39 passes for 274 scoreless yards and 2 interceptions, so it's possible the injury contributed to the poor showing, but Wilson wasn't much better in his three healthy games. Either way, Wilson will be under center on Monday night for another primetime matchup.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for Week 6
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) could return for the team's Week 6 game against the New York Giants. Bateman missed the Ravens' Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a "mid-foot" injury a week ago, but it seems like he could return after missing just this single game. Devin Duvernay seemed to work into the leading wideout role with Bateman sidelined against the Bengals, but should continue to see designed plays even if Bateman returns this week.
numberfire.com
Jonnu Smith (ankle) ruled out for Patriots in Week 5
New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Lions. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury, which kept him from fully participating in practice throughout the week. Entering the weekend with a doubtful tag, the veteran tight end has indeed been ruled out.
numberfire.com
Update: Damien Harris (hamstring) won't return in Week 5 for Patriots
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris will not return Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions. Harris injured his hamstring early in the game, and as a result, he has been ruled out for the rest of the afternoon. It's Rhamondre Stevenson's world, as he has 11 carries for 83 yards and is the only running back besides Harris with an attempt.
numberfire.com
10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets Heading Into Week 6
Which fantasy football waiver-wire additions should you make ahead of Week 6?. Here are some of the best pickups you can make for your squads this week. (I'll stick to players rostered on no more than 60% of Yahoo teams and also list some other viable pickups who may be available in shallower leagues or relevant only in deeper leagues.)
numberfire.com
New England's Jakobi Meyers (knee) active in Week 5
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) will play in Week Five's game against the Detroit Lions. After a two-game absence with a knee ailment, Meyers will make his return in Week Five. In a matchup against a Lions' defense ranked 26th (33.4) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide outs, our models project Meyers to score 4.8 FanDuel points.
