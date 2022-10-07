MARYLAND– A new milestone has been reached for Maryland's DNA database in the ongoing effort to reduce crime, apprehend criminals, and exonerate the innocent. Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, says that Maryland’s DNA database, has now recorded 10,000 positive comparisons, or “hits,” as they are commonly referred to. A positive comparison occurs when DNA obtained from a crime victim or scene is matched with either DNA from a known offender sample or DNA from another crime scene. Matches occur using CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System, which enables access to both the Maryland DNA database and the National DNA database.

