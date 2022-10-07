Read full article on original website
Laurel Man Catches Delaware Record Breaking Blue Catfish
LAUREL, De. --- Early Saturday morning and after a 20-minute long battle, James Lord with the help of his son James Jr. was able to get a 48.2 pound, 40-inch long Blue Catfish onto their boat. James says it wasn't until he pulled it out of the water he realized it was a special catch.
Two New Cases of Flu Confirmed in Delaware for 2022-2023 Season
DOVER, Del.– Two new cases of influenza have been confirmed in Delaware, bringing the total case count to seven for the 2022-2023 flu season. The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) says the cases were found in an unvaccinated child under 5 years-old in New Castle County and an unvaccinated 43-year-old Sussex County woman, both with influenza strain A.
The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay Decided
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A hearing today decided whether to extend the 2025 bay clean-up or not. The 2025 cleanup deadline has been in place since 2010. The request, by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF), to extend that was a possibility. But, it did not happen. The hearing included governors from...
Deadly Cancer Rate in Delaware on the Decline
DOVER, Del. - The Division of Public Health is reporting fewer Delawareans are dying from cancer. Researchers say between 2005 and 2019, the mortality rate for all-site cancer fell an average of 1.7% per year in both Delaware and across the nation. Still, they say Delaware has the 15th highest death rate in the U.S.
Food Bank of Delaware Asks for Community Donations
NEWARK, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware kicked off its annual Thanksgiving holiday food drive on Monday. Organizers say they need the community's support more than ever because of high costs from inflation. Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky says, "More than 100,000 of our...
Delaware Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter to Help Reduce Risk of Avian Flu
DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Nutrient Management Commission has approved an emergency order that will allow for a 180-day extension for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware crop fields beginning on Nov. 1. Many Delaware farms apply poultry litter, a natural fertilizer rich in nutrients and micronutrients, to their...
This Week Declared Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week By Gov. Hogan
ANNAPOLIS, Md.- This week has been designated as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week by Gov. Larry Hogan. Now in its 15th year, the annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made in Maryland.
Milford Teacher Named Delaware 2023 Teacher of the Year
A fifth-grade teacher from the Milford School District is Delaware’s 2023 State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of LuLu Ross Elementary School now is Delaware’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. She will use her position to advocate for historically underserved populations of students. With the...
Maryland's DNA Database Reaches New Milestone
MARYLAND– A new milestone has been reached for Maryland's DNA database in the ongoing effort to reduce crime, apprehend criminals, and exonerate the innocent. Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, says that Maryland’s DNA database, has now recorded 10,000 positive comparisons, or “hits,” as they are commonly referred to. A positive comparison occurs when DNA obtained from a crime victim or scene is matched with either DNA from a known offender sample or DNA from another crime scene. Matches occur using CODIS, the Combined DNA Index System, which enables access to both the Maryland DNA database and the National DNA database.
