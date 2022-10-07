Read full article on original website
The Huge Honor The Queen Once Bestowed Upon Angela Lansbury
On October 11 the world learned of the heartbreaking death of Angela Lansbury. The beloved actress — who is known for roles in both theater and film, such as "The Picture of Dorian Gray," "Murder, She Wrote," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," and "Beauty and the Best" according to IMDb – was 96 (via Broadway World). Her children released a statement announcing her passing which read in part, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles ... just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
Here's How King Charles's Coronation Will Be Different Than Queen Elizabeth's
On September 8, 2022, Prince Charles of Wales became King Charles III when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She had been monarch in Britain since 1952, when her father, King George VI, passed away at the very young age of 56 due to lung disease. She was not anointed as sovereign until her June 2, 1953 coronation (via Britannica).
Meghan And Harry's Kids Get Snubbed By A Big Royal Event For The Second Time
A few details are beginning to emerge about the coronation of King Charles III. The formal ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, as it has done since 1066, and King Charles will be crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, which was made for Charles II in 1661. Queen Elizabeth wore it for her coronation, but the solid gold crown had to be resized from when her father King George VI wore it for his, so that's likely going to have to be updated again, according to Hello! Magazine.
Royal Expert Gives Unfiltered Opinion On Prince Harry's 'Needy' Relationship With Meghan Markle
Since they announced their engagement in November 2017, the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has been under scrutiny. It only intensified when the couple decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020, with the British media blaming Meghan for the decision and their subsequent move to the United States. However, sources revealed that Harry had been unhappy with his life as a royal before he even met his wife.
Why An Expert Says Queen Camilla Was Worried No One Would Attend Her Wedding To King Charles
In 1981, King Charles III married Lady Diana Spencer (via BBC). The ceremony, which took place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, was watched by 750 million people in 74 countries. Two years after the global event, the royal couple welcomed their first child William, Prince of Wales, followed by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, in 1984 (via The History Channel). Charles and Diana were the future of the British monarchy and the future king and queen of the United Kingdom.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Angela Lansbury
She might have not been showbusiness' most sensational spotlight, but she was one of its warmest. Today Hollywood is mourning the loss of Angela Lansbury, whose multi-awarded acting career spanned more than seven decades. Dame Lansbury died at the age of 96, her family confirming the news in a statement.
Royal Expert Debunks Prince Harry's Theory About The Cause Of The Rift Between Meghan And His Family
Meghan Markle's bullying controversy sent shockwaves through royal watchers, as well as the world at large. In an unprecedented move, Buckingham Palace released a statement condemning reports by The Times about the Duchess of Sussex's behavior, and it committed to a full investigation into what really happened, as The Guardian reported at the time.
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Have An Adorable Update On Archie And Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in the United Kingdom when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and passed away at the age of 96 — the couple had been in London to attend the WellChild Awards. The organization supports seriously ill children and their families, and each year hands out awards to kids who are showing resilience in the face of their diagnosis. Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007, per People, and Meghan attended the ceremony with her husband in 2018 when she was in the early days of her pregnancy with son Archie — a fact that Harry revealed when the couple attended the awards again the following year.
Prince William Is Reportedly Ready To Completely Change The Royal Family As We Know It
King Charles spent the majority of his life as Prince of Wales, and was first crowned with this title at Caernarfon Castle on July 1, 1969, by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II (via Washington Post). The title of Prince of Wales is reserved for the heir apparent of the British crown, and while the official ceremony did not occur until 1969, it is worth noting that Charles officially inherited the title in 1958 via letters of patent. The tradition of this title and role date all the way back to the son of King Edward I, also named Edward, who was first given this title as heir apparent in 1301.
The Royal Family's New Post About Queen Camilla Seems To Solidify The Queen's Wishes
In February, Queen Elizabeth II made a surprising announcement in conjunction with her 70th anniversary on the throne. As evidence of how her relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles evolved, she wrote, "When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."
Here's How Prince William Is Reportedly Adjusting To His New Role In The Royal Family
Life for the royal family has not been the same since the passing of the United Kingdom's longest-ruling monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The family took time to mourn the passing of their matriarch, clearly struggling with the tragic loss (via Vanity Fair). Photos have surfaced of the royal family speaking with the public about the queen, as well as paying their own respects to their beloved family member by leaving flowers outside of her Buckingham Palace home and mourning her loss at the funeral.
A Closer Look At Prince Edward's Relationship With Prince William
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The members of the British royal family have dominated the headlines for decades, but the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death thrust a spotlight on the firm that even its members couldn't prepare for. Everything — from the vigils held in the late queen's honor to what the royals said to each other to how they interacted in front of the cameras — was picked apart, as watchers were craving answers to the royal family's biggest questions.
Royal Expert Makes A Bold Claim About Meghan And Harry's Finances
When they stepped down from their roles as senior working royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their intention to continue living a life of public service — despite the queen's assertions that it couldn't be done, per People. In the years since, the celebrity couple has also scored lucrative deals with the likes of Netflix and Spotify. However, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have run into unexpected problems with their new careers.
The Crown Is Set To Explore A Salacious Rumor About Prince Philip
The marriage of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth is a big part of the drama in "The Crown." But one aspect of the royal couple's long marriage that is unclear is Philip's fidelity to the queen, and there were rumors about affairs. Royal watchers don't know if Philip's many close friendships with women were concerning for the queen, but the couple stayed married and loved each other for over 70 years.
The Meaning Behind Princess Charlotte's Name
Right before the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed their second child in 2015, the world was abuzz with speculation about what her name might be. Most folks in the United Kingdom guessed Prince William and Kate Middleton would call her Alice or Charlotte (via El Paso Times). Other top predictions for the new royal's name included Olivia, Victoria, Elizabeth, Alexandra and Diana.
Kate Middleton Shares Her First Video Message As Princess Of Wales
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her successor, King Charles III, announced that William and Catherine would become the Prince and Princess of Wales, per People. Kate's new title is especially poignant as the last person to hold it was her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. But a source pointed out that while "the new Princess of Wales appreciates the history associated with this role but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."
Details For King Charles' Coronation Have Finally Been Confirmed
Upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son automatically became king. But the more formal process is still to come: the coronation. The coronation as described by the Royal Household is "a ceremony marking the formal investiture of a monarch with regal power." King Charles III was four years old at his mother's coronation, and he got his own hand-painted invitation to the event (per People).
Meghan Markle Unpacks The Reason She Envies Archie And Lilibet
Last month, Spotify confirmed what we all suspected about Meghan Markle's podcast. In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, they paused the release of any new episodes out of respect for the dearly departed monarch (via People). After a considerable wait, "Archetypes" turned out to be a massive hit, with Meghan even giving podcast king Joe Rogan a run for his money when she knocked him off the top of the streaming charts, per Forbes.
Megyn Kelly Absolutely Bashed Meghan Markle And Prince Harry During Interview With Royal Author
When Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made their famous "Megxit" departure from their official Buckingham Palace duties, they explained that the constant attacks they got from the British tabloids were taking a serious toll on their mental health (via The New York Times). Meghan, in particular, was targeted for her nationality, her race, and her status as a commoner, and the couple claimed that the palace didn't do enough to protect her from the haters.
