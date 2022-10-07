Public comment ends for Biden oil and gas leasing plan, details for 2023 leasing emerge

Read full article on original website
Related
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
Voices: Big Oil just handed Biden a crisis. This is how he can solve it
Perhaps fist-bumping with autocrats isn’t the best way to deal with high gas prices after all. This Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and OPEC rebuffed President Biden’s pleas and announced they’ll be cutting production by up to 2 million barrels a day, enough to send oil and gas prices climbing again right before the US midterm elections.Whether the move is an intentional political attack on Biden or not, the decision shows the limits of the White House strategy of trying to play nice with oil and gas producers as they drive up prices around the world. No amount of sweet-talking or saber-rattling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Biden wants oil, but not drilling or pipelines
President Joe Biden campaigned on ending the Keystone XL Pipeline, and on his first day, he delivered. Biden also campaigned on “no more drilling on federal lands, period. Period, period, period.” He has mostly lived by that promise, only opening up (limited) exploration after a court ruling forced his hand.
eenews.net
Flush with cash, EPA could toughen methane rules
Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, EPA is slated to receive a windfall of more than $40 billion over the next 10 years. Americans could get a hint next week whether the extra money is going to translate into tougher regulations for air quality and climate change. That’s when the...
coloradopolitics.com
Hickenlooper touts federal funding for 'climate rescue'
U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper touted federal investment into “climate rescue” in a meeting with environmental and health advocates on Thursday in Denver, noting more than $100 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Hickenlooper described the federal package as the “biggest thing we’ve ever done as a country in...
Washington Examiner
Democrats' major climate bill has resurrected federal oil and gas leasing
Passage of Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act capped off years of campaigning for major climate change legislation and breathed new life into the renewable energy sector — but not without simultaneously handing a major victory to oil and gas interests by ensuring they have a chance to bid on more federal acreage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Western governors sign agreement to tackle climate crisis and transition to clean energy
A coalition of West Coast states and British Columbia have pledged to work together as a region to combat climate change and accelerate the transition to clean energy.
Comments / 0