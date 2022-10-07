Read full article on original website
wamc.org
Working group appointed to suggest ways to boost civic engagement in Springfield
A newly-formed group of people in Springfield, Massachusetts will spend the next few months brainstorming ways to get more of the city’s residents involved in the work of local government. One of the 15 members of the new Working Group on Civic Engagement, Manny Gomez, pastor of Union Church,...
East Longmeadow man sentenced for tobacco trafficking charges
An East Longmeadow man along with three other men from Connecticut have been sentenced for their role in a conspiracy to traffic illegally obtained tobacco and avoid paying taxes.
wamc.org
“50 Mohican Reminders” installation in Williamstown acknowledges ongoing role of Indigenous people in Berkshire County
Williamstown, Massachusetts is acknowledging this Indigenous Peoples Day with the opening of a new public art project: “50 Mohican Reminders: Going Beyond Land Acknowledgments.”. It’s a collaborative effort from community members, Williams College, and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community to draw attention to the occupation of the tribe’s ancestral homelands in...
amherstbulletin.com
Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter
LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
Chicopee hiring municipal workers through job fair
CHICOPEE — Through its first annual job fair, Chicopee hopes to fill a couple of its open positions, jobs that include a dishwasher and kitchen assistant and a basketball referee. The city will hold the job fair on Nov. 2 at the RiverMills Center to give residents an opportunity...
Police seize ghost gun on Fernald St in Springfield, two arrested
Two Springfield men were arrested and face firearms charges after a search warrant was conducted on Friday.
Granville Harvest Fair returns to the hilltown community
Because of the Pandemic this holiday weekend hasn't been the same in the Western Hampden county community of Granville.
Suspect allegedly stole pressure washer from Lowe’s in Springfield
Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a pressure washer from Lowe's.
westernmassnews.com
Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public's help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to car fire on Sumner Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue Tuesday for reports of a car fire. According to officials, the fire has since been extinguished. No injured were reported. The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Springfield man arrested for deadly pedestrian accident in Chicopee
One person has been arrested for a deadly pedestrian accident on Springfield Street in Chicopee Saturday.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues after pedestrian struck along Springfield Street in Chicopee
Small businesses still waiting for sports betting study on gaming kiosks in bars. After much anticipation, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission has set a timeline for the launch of sports betting.
westernmassnews.com
Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
Get Hired Job Fair for job seekers at the Holyoke Mall
Holyoke Mall will be having their Get Hired Job Fair on Tuesday for job seekers.
Arrest Log: Ludlow police arrest 44 people within 5 weeks
The Ludlow Police Department made 44 arrests, including 11 domestic assault-related arrests within five weeks
Springfield man was driving 70 when he struck, killed Chicopee pedestrian, authorities say
CHICOPEE – A 22-year-old Springfield man accused of striking and killing a pedestrian while driving 70 mph on a residential street is being charged with motor vehicle homicide and multiple other crimes. The victim, Nickolas Weichel, 34, of Chicopee, died at the scene of the crash. The incident took...
NHPR
How neighbors got rid of ethnic, sexist slur in road name in Great Barrington
Homeowners on this road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, voted to rename it "Woodland Hill Rd." because they felt the original name was an ethnic slur. A group of neighbors in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, convinced the town — and each other — to change the name of their street because it included a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous people, and especially women.
State Police cruiser crashes into MassDOT truck on Mass. Pike in Becket
A crash on the westbound side of the Mass. Pike closed the travel lanes in Becket Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley
Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public's help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley.
