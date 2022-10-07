ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wamc.org

“50 Mohican Reminders” installation in Williamstown acknowledges ongoing role of Indigenous people in Berkshire County

Williamstown, Massachusetts is acknowledging this Indigenous Peoples Day with the opening of a new public art project: “50 Mohican Reminders: Going Beyond Land Acknowledgments.”. It’s a collaborative effort from community members, Williams College, and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community to draw attention to the occupation of the tribe’s ancestral homelands in...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Dakin unlikely to reopen shelter

LEVERETT — A shelter for unwanted and homeless pets established on Montague Road in 1995, creating a small campus for the adoption of dogs, cats and other small animals, is currently closed, and it’s possible that the site may not reopen. The Dakin Humane Society of Springfield, which...
LEVERETT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clergy#Georgia#Ne Springfield#Atlanta#Police Departments#Law Enforcement#Christian#Council#The Council Of Churches
MassLive.com

Chicopee hiring municipal workers through job fair

CHICOPEE — Through its first annual job fair, Chicopee hopes to fill a couple of its open positions, jobs that include a dishwasher and kitchen assistant and a basketball referee. The city will hold the job fair on Nov. 2 at the RiverMills Center to give residents an opportunity...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tests show students across the board saw learning...
HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond to car fire on Sumner Ave.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Sumner Avenue Tuesday for reports of a car fire. According to officials, the fire has since been extinguished. No injured were reported. The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pittsfield crews respond to hazmat call at Hubbard Ave. Chipotle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Pittsfield were called to Chipotle on Hubbard Avenue for reports of a hazmat situation Tuesday afternoon. According to the Pittsfield Fire Department, crews were called around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a possible refrigerant leak. Once crews arrived, they discovered that an over-pressurized...
PITTSFIELD, MA
NHPR

How neighbors got rid of ethnic, sexist slur in road name in Great Barrington

Homeowners on this road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, voted to rename it "Woodland Hill Rd." because they felt the original name was an ethnic slur. A group of neighbors in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, convinced the town — and each other — to change the name of their street because it included a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous people, and especially women.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley

Police searching for van that hit 13-year-old on Route 9 in Hadley. Investigators are looking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a van that reportedly struck a young teenager along Route 9 in Hadley. Updated: 25 minutes ago. The award was established in 1957 to honor...
HADLEY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy