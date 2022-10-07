ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unalaska, AK

2news.com

Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake

Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities

A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nearly 9,100 Jobs Supported by Transportation Contracts Approved Over Past Year

As the federal fiscal year ends, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing that state transportation contracts approved over the past federal fiscal year are supporting 9,099 construction, engineering and other jobs. An estimated 9,099 jobs are being supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Grant helps CHP increase safety efforts within Hispanic communities

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will continue to expand lifesaving Spanish-language traffic safety outreach with its second El Protector – Spanish Traffic Education Program (STEP) grant from the Office of Traffic Safety. More than a quarter of California’s approximately 15.6 million Hispanic residents speak limited English or solely Spanish....
CALIFORNIA STATE
businesspress.vegas

Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division

The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
NEVADA STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
2news.com

The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative

The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
RENO, NV
kinyradio.com

No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say

(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
ALASKA STATE
2news.com

Community Invited to Participate in 2nd Annual PACK! MidTown

The second annual Pack MidTown is a free community event celebrating the University of Nevada’s homecoming, and it is happening this year on Friday, October 21, 2022, (the night before the Nevada homecoming game) throughout MidTown Reno. PACK MidTown is a free, open to the public, community event supported...
RENO, NV
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE

