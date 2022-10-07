Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2news.com
BLM and Northern Nevada Correctional Center saddle-started wild horse adoption a success
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on October 8, 2022. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd management areas...
FOX Reno
Chinese immigrant finds success as entrepreneur with Sierra Nevada Job Corps
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The American dream comes to life in Reno. Vincent Mao, a Chinese immigrant with a lifelong dream to create, finds success as an entrepreneur with the help of the Sierra Nevada Job Corps. "If you die without regret, you are a...
kinyradio.com
Alaska's state historian talks how to can salmon and more at final weekend of 'Mug Up'
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Katie Ringstrum, Mug Up project leader and Alaska's state historian, talked about the Mug Up exhibit at the Alaska state museum Saturday. Bristol Bay Night at the Alaska state museum Saturday was 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with free admission. Mug Up is a term Alaska...
2news.com
Washoe County investigating reports of strong smells at Swan Lake
Staff at Washoe County Health District, Washoe County Community Services Department, the City of Reno and the Washoe County Health District (WCHD) have been fielding complaints regarding odors from Swan Lake over the past week. WCHD Environmental Health Services (EHS) staff conducted an inspection of the lake at various points...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paradise Post
New limits recommended for building homes in high-risk wildfire areas in California
One of California’s top elected officials on Monday announced steps to limit how housing and other developments can be built in areas that are at highest risk of wildfire, a move that follows a series of deadly, destructive blazes in recent years, but also comes amid the state’s persistent housing shortage.
2news.com
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
Fox5 KVVU
More Nevada clinicians go cash-only, limiting accessibility to therapy, counseling
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the US, according to a recent poll. Still, on World Mental Health Day, there is a concern in Las Vegas that people who need help are not able to get it. That...
2news.com
Nearly 9,100 Jobs Supported by Transportation Contracts Approved Over Past Year
As the federal fiscal year ends, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing that state transportation contracts approved over the past federal fiscal year are supporting 9,099 construction, engineering and other jobs. An estimated 9,099 jobs are being supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
Grant helps CHP increase safety efforts within Hispanic communities
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will continue to expand lifesaving Spanish-language traffic safety outreach with its second El Protector – Spanish Traffic Education Program (STEP) grant from the Office of Traffic Safety. More than a quarter of California’s approximately 15.6 million Hispanic residents speak limited English or solely Spanish....
Idaho signs letter telling Biden it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
BOISE - The Idaho Transportation joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two...
businesspress.vegas
Panda named No. 1 Nevada Top Workplace in big business division
The best place to work among the largest companies in Nevada in 2022 is Panda Restaurant Group for the second consecutive year. Doing business nationwide as Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, Panda Restaurant Group has 70 Nevada locations with about 1,100 employees in the category that recognizes companies of 500 or more workers.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2news.com
The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
Las Vegas valley 'water cops' crackdown on water waste violators
During a time when our water levels are so low the Las Vegas Valley Water District's top priority is to help us conserve water and crack down on violators.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
2news.com
Carson City Schools’ “Week of Respect” Activities Help Curb Bullying
The first week of October (Oct. 3-7) is designated as the “Week of Respect.” In tow with the observance, the Carson City School District pledges to ensure consistent implementation of anti-bullying programs and practices in all schools and work environments. “The ‘Week of Respect’ is the launching of...
kinyradio.com
No marijuana-possession prisoners in Alaska, state officials say
(Alaska Beacon) - The state of Alaska, which voted to legalize recreational marijuana use in 2014, has no one in prison for simple marijuana possession, officials with the Alaska Department of Corrections and the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden said...
2news.com
Community Invited to Participate in 2nd Annual PACK! MidTown
The second annual Pack MidTown is a free community event celebrating the University of Nevada’s homecoming, and it is happening this year on Friday, October 21, 2022, (the night before the Nevada homecoming game) throughout MidTown Reno. PACK MidTown is a free, open to the public, community event supported...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
2news.com
Red Cross of Northern Nevada offers smoke alarm installation honoring Fire Protection Week
This Fire Prevention Week (October 9-15), the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada urges everyone to practice their two-minute home fire escape plan and test their smoke alarms to stay safe from the nation’s most frequent disaster. Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you...
Comments / 0