Centre Daily
NFC South Coach Fired: Falcons Rival Panthers Dismiss Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule is 11-27 in two-plus years as Carolina’s head coach since being hired away from Baylor, and that is the end of that. Rhule - given enormous power to run the Panthers - was fired on Monday after a 37-15 home loss to the 49ers that featured a lot of Carolina fans not bothering to show up.
Centre Daily
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield OUT vs. Rams With Ankle Injury
OCTOBER 10 - PANTHERS LOSE MAYFIELD. The Carolina Panthers look to be without their starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield next against the Los Angeles Rams, with Mayfield set to miss the game due to a high-ankle sprain. it is unclear how much time Mayfield will miss. In place of Mayfield, the...
Centre Daily
Kirk Cousins Breaks Vikings Record for Consecutive Completions
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has broken Tommy Kramer's franchise record for consecutive completions, starting 17 for 17 against the Bears in the first half on Sunday. Kramer held the record for over 40 years, throwing 16 straight completions in 1979. Cousins and head coach Kevin O'Connell absolutely torched the Bears...
Centre Daily
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Centre Daily
49ers 37, Panthers 15: Grades
CHARLOTTE -- The 49ers just beat the Carolina Panthers 37-15. Here are the 49ers' grades. He was excellent in the first quarter when he completed 8 of 10 passes including some big-time throws downfield, then he cooled off and completed just 10 of 20 passes after the first quarter. To be fair, his receivers dropped a few passes, but the Panthers also dropped a couple easy interceptions, too. The 49ers won because when Baker Mayfield gave them interception opportunities, Emmanuel Moseley picked him off and scored a touchdown. That was the difference in the game. Mayfield and Garoppolo are extremely similar -- Garoppolo simply has a better team around him. And even though he hasn't thrown an interception in two consecutive games, he has thrown multiple passes that should have been picked off, which means he has been lucky. Let's see if his luck continues.
Centre Daily
Bengals Waive Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived defensive end Khalid Kareem on Tuesday afternoon. The 24-year-old didn't play in a game this season due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals took Kareem in the fifth-round (147th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He had one career sack and 28 tackles in 23 career games.
Centre Daily
Steelers Lose Two CBs to Injuries in Bills Game
BUFFALO -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense continues to take a beating by the injury bug. Entering Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, the team was down Terrell Edmunds and Ahkello Witherspoon, now they'll add two more cornerbacks to that list. Late in the second quarter, cornerbacks Cam Sutton and James...
Centre Daily
Patriots BREAKING: WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey Cut; Next Move?
FOXBORO — In a somewhat surprising move, the New England Patriots are parting ways with wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, as confirmed by the NFL’s transaction wire. Humphrey, 24, initially signed a one-year deal with the Patriots in June. Despite a strong showing during training camp, he was waived during final roster cutdowns, and subsequently signed to New England’s practice squad the next day.
Centre Daily
Protestor Tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner Suffered Concussion
The protesting fan tackled by Rams’ Bobby Wagner suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion, according to the Santa Clara Police Department. The individual went to the police department on the afternoon of Oct. 4, a day after the Monday Night Football game. Injuries listed on the report also included a headache and a burn on the inner bicep of his right arm, but it is unclear if that is due to Wagner’s tackle or the pink smoke flare the protestor was carrying.
Centre Daily
‘Clueless!’: Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Speaks on Tom Brady Penalty, Kick for First Time
The biggest storyline out of the Atlanta Falcons' 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday was the controversial roughing the passer penalty called on Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. On 3rd-and-5 with three minutes to play, Jarrett performed what appeared to be a routine sack on Buccaneers quarterback...
Centre Daily
Micah Parsons Rips NFL: ‘It Sucks!’ Cowboys Star Says of Bias
FRISCO - Micah Parsons leads the NFL in doing damages to offenses. And now the second-year Dallas Cowboys star is taking the lead in trying to do damage to what he believes is the league's bias against defensive players. "I told you!'' Parsons tweeted on Monday night after the end...
Centre Daily
Texans Offering Buyback of Ex QB Deshaun Watson Jerseys?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans announced on Monday that the team is offering fans the opportunity to exchange jerseys of former players throughout the bye week. Fans will be able to exchange player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium for 44 percent off a new jersey. Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange will include players who the Texans acquired from 2017 - 2021 who are no longer on the roster.
Centre Daily
Shockingly, Packers Really Do Miss Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Remember that time when the Green Bay Packers were 7-0 without Davante Adams? Remember that time when the offense potentially would be even better without Adams?. That seems like ancient history. The Packers have struggled through the first five games of the season. They are...
Centre Daily
Broncos Sign New Long Snapper with Bobenmoyer Sidelined
Among the latest entrants to the Denver Broncos' laundry list of injuries is long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer, who suffered a hand ailment in last week's loss to the Colts and was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for at least four games. "That was something that came out of left...
Centre Daily
Bears Defense Not Shorthanded in Short Work Week
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith didn't mind making his feelings known about getting cornerback Jaylon Johnson in the lineup again. "It's big," Smith said. "I wish we'd have had him last week. But you know that's over with now. It'll be a great opportunity for him to get back out there."
Centre Daily
Seahawks Add Backfield Depth, Claim RB Tony Jones Jr. Off Waivers From Saints
Moving quickly to replace injured running back Rashaad Penny, the Seahawks claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday. As reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle was awarded Jones, who New Orleans released on Saturday in a last-minute roster move. He appeared in two games earlier this year, rushing twice for eight yards and playing six snaps on special teams.
Centre Daily
Latest on Jaylon Johnson’s Health and Vikings ‘Flop’
Looks like Matt Eberflus picked the wrong week to talk about possibly picking up intensity at the start of practices as a way to avoid slow defensive starts to games. You have to have practice first before you can pick up intensity. The schedule for practices has been altered this...
Centre Daily
Better Breathing Settles Justin Fields Down on Game Day
Justin Fields can breathe easier, and it has nothing to do with finally getting bigger production in the passing game last week against Minnesota. Rather, his ability to go 15 of 21 for 208 yards and a touchdown might have come because he is breathing easier. "Honestly, if I'm being...
Centre Daily
Geno Smith Era: Why Seahawks Should Skip On Bryce Young, Other Top QBs In Next Year’s Draft
Many fans and media have assumed the Seattle Seahawks will be taking a top quarterback talent in next year's NFL Draft ever since the team traded away Russell Wilson. Currently, Seattle is projected to be taking a top quarterback talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud in most 2023 NFL Draft mock drafts.
Centre Daily
Predictions: Lions-Patriots
The Detroit Lions have one of the league's best offenses and coincidentally, the league's worst defense. Facing a rookie quarterback in Bailey Zappe, barring anything unforeseen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s mettle will be tested. Without D’Andre Swift, the Lions will be leaning heavily on Jamaal Williams in the...
