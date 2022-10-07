ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Detroit News

VP Kamala Harris to visit Michigan for Whitmer fundraiser, student event

Washington −Vice President Kamala Harris is planning a visit to Metro Detroit on Saturday for a fundraiser for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and other events, a White House official said Tuesday. Harris is expected at a Michigan Democratic Party and Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Detroit with Whitmer and Lt....
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Duggan, Coulter, other Michigan officials to attend White House forum Wednesday

Washington — Local officials from Michigan including Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will attend a forum with Vice President Kamala Harris and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at the White House on Wednesday, according to White House officials. The local officials will share how the Biden administration is "supporting their efforts...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

DOJ asks Supreme Court to reject Trump classified records review

The Justice Department on Tuesday urged the US Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump’s latest push to have an outside special master review about 100 documents with classified markings seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate. The former president last week filed an emergency request asking the justices to intervene after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
