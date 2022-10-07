Read full article on original website
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Ehrisman Looking to Change Plea in Attempted Homicide Case
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — The man accused of trying to strangle or suffocate his wife last February has indicated he would like to plead not guilty due to mental disease or defect to at least one of the charges against him. Tommy Ehrisman was in a Wisconsin Rapids...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Portage County Welcomes New K9 Officer
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office went through an official changing of the guard Monday. While K-9 Lady celebrated her retirement, K-9 Lexa was sworn in. Lady had served with the department for eight and a half years, and Lexa recently completed her five-week training program.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
One Dead in Portage County Crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 39 killed one person and injured another Monday morning. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was northbound near mile marker 164 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and over-corrected. The vehicle crossed into the ditch, rolling several times.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau Man Delivers Truckload of Supplies to Florida
FT. MEYERS, FL (WSAU) — A Wausau trucker is on his way home after dropping off a 53-foot trailer full of supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Greg Baer dropped a load of non-perishable items including food, clothing, and pet supplies into the area. He says...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
State Tribes Gather In Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) – Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and to honor the tribes, Marathon Park threw a Powwow. Multiple tribes came together for food, art and dancing. 11 different tribes are recognized in Wisconsin, and most of them made an appearance on Sunday. Event organizers hope to...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Crash Sends Four To Hospital
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A high-speed crash on Wausau’s southeast side sent four people to the hospital on Monday night. It happened on Grand Ave and Weston Ave around 10:45. Wausau Fire Battalion Chief Kraig Kurzan told WAOW TV that four individuals were involved in the two car...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Passenger dies in one-vehicle crash
WHITING, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A 73-year-old woman from Wisconsin Rapids died following a one-vehicle crash on I-39. It happened near the Village of Whiting near mile marker 164. Rebecca M. Clasen was removed from the vehicle by EMS personnel and transported to Aspirus Wausau. She later died from her injuries sustained during the crash.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Missing Wood County Man Found Dead by Drug Overdose
TOWN OF CRANMOOR, WI (WSAU) — A man who had been reported as missing in Wood County was found dead last weekend. Friends and family hadn’t seen or heard from 41-year-old Jeffrey Manley in almost two weeks until last Sunday when his body was discovered in an outbuilding on his property.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It’s unclear just how much a new granular activated carbon filtration system will cost Wausau Water Works customers. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the utility and the city are continuing to explore their funding options, and so far they aren’t getting a clear picture of just when they could secure the necessary funds to put the $17 million system in place. “We have access to safe drinking water, clean drinking water loans, and grants- things like that. But it is just not coming together fast enough for us to be making decisions,” said Rosenberg. “I wish the solutions were easier, cheaper, and faster.”
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Food Pantries Step Up To Help
WAUSAU, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU)– Several organizations have partnered with Stock the Shelves and Feeding America to help people in Central Wisconsin. Pantries like the Salvation Army in Wausau said they’re overwhelmed with new faces. They are helping everyone they can and efforts like Stock the Shelves helps them feed families in Marathon County.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Home Destroyed by Fire
MERRILL, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Several people are homeless after a house fire in Merrill Monday night. It happened around 7 PM on French Ridge Road. Officials with the Pine River Fire Department report they arrived to find parts of the first floor engulfed in flames. The roof had to be removed at one point, exposing a large portion of the fire that had extended to the attic.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau City Council Tables John Marshall School Historic Designation
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — There was no decision Tuesday regarding a proposal to name the John Marshall School as a historic structure in the City of Wausau. The council voted 6-4 to table action on the proposal, allowing for another month of discussion on the issue. Alder Carol Lukens, whose district includes the school, said any decision needs to be made carefully with consideration for those that will be impacted the most. “I want this to be a careful process,” she said.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau School District to Begin Community-Wide Dialog on Possible Restructuring
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau School Superintendent Dr. Keith Hilts says district leaders are ready for more dialog regarding a possible restructuring of the district’s schools. No action is imminent, and no plan to restructure the district’s makeup currently exists. Though residents should expect the conversation to continue...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Gau Extended as Interim Administrator in Kronenwetter
KRONENWETTER, WI (WSAU) — Duane Gau is getting an extended stay as Interim Administrator in Kronenwetter. The village board approved an extended agreement during Monday’s meeting, allowing Gau to stay on board through January 1st. Gau was brought on board this summer after former Administrator Richard Downey was...
