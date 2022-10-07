Read full article on original website
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
The 4 largest recorded earthquakes to strike around the Willamette Valley
Friday’s 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Linn County was a reminder that, although rare, the Willamette Valley and surrounding areas are capable of producing some powerful quakes.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
Ex-grad student held in Arizona professor’s fatal shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student arrested in the fatal shooting of a hydrology professor was being held without bond Friday after a judge ruled there was enough evidence to try him on charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault. An interim complaint...
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
UA Murder suspect: Contacts describe rage and anger
Looking into the background of Murad Dervish, we are finding a lot of accounts of rage and anger, but not a lot of explanation for it.
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
University of Arizona professor shot and killed on campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, authorities said. Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas said. “We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict. I’m afraid I’m a bit at a loss for words because it’s just such a tragic situation.” The incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called 9-1-1 and requested police escort a former student out of the building.
Multiple officers in neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson
I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
fox10phoenix.com
University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released
TUCSON. Ariz. - Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
KOLD-TV
Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
kptv.com
Oregon trooper pulls over driver, finds enough fentanyl to kill over 3 million people
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after multiple pounds of powdered fentanyl was found during a traffic stop last week in Jefferson County, according to Oregon State Police. The traffic stop happened in Madras on Sept. 28, at about 10:11 p.m. During the stop, the trooper developed...
KOLD-TV
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
TPD: Deadly shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue
The Tucson Police Department responds to a shooting near I-10 and 6th Avenue. According to TPD, one man was pronounced dead.
Neighbors of UA murder suspect said they've had issues with him for a year
Neighbors of the man whose accused of killing the University of Arizona professor said they’ve felt threatened by Murad Dervish for more than a year.
