Eugene, OR

fishduck.com

Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners

Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo

Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
TUCSON, AZ
KXL

4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon

Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
University of Arizona professor shot and killed on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, authorities said. Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas said. “We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict. I’m afraid I’m a bit at a loss for words because it’s just such a tragic situation.” The incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called 9-1-1 and requested police escort a former student out of the building.
TUCSON, AZ
Axios Phoenix

3 places you can't miss on a day trip from Phoenix to Tucson

I'm back in the Valley after a jam-packed day in Tucson, where I tried as many of your recommendations as I could!Here's what I ate and drank, and why you should hit up these spots, too!Thanks to Axios Phoenix subscribers Daniel, Paul, Fred and Alex for the suggestions.Flora's Market RunThe brains behind Prep & Pastry opened this adorable restaurant and market last year on East Sixth Street.What I ordered: The Tucson Bowl — a hearty but healthy combo of sweet potatoes, carnitas and kale, topped with mole and a sunny-side up egg. If you go: Make sure to stop into...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

University of Arizona professor killed on campus by former student, police say: New details released

TUCSON. Ariz. - Faculty and staff are in mourning after a University of Arizona professor was allegedly shot and killed on campus by a former graduate student. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building on the school's Tucson campus after a woman called 911 to ask police to escort a former student out of the area. Authorities say the student "was not allowed inside the building."
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Suspect in fatal University of Arizona shooting has long history of violence

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A judge has ordered 46-year-old Murad Dervish held without bond is the killing of a University of Arizona professor on Wednesday. Police say Dervish killed Dr. Thomas Meixner, the head of the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, where Dervish had studied and been expelled.
TUCSON, AZ
U.S. Border Patrol arrest U.S. citizen in smuggling attempt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. citizen was arrested after a human smuggling attempt. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said concerned citizens reported possible smuggling activity to Boarder Patrol’s Willcox station. Modlin said agents later stopped...
TUCSON, AZ

