Patriots’ Mack Wilson Flagged For Preposterously Soft Roughing-The-Passer Penalty
FOXBORO, Mass. — The NFL’s increased emphasis on protecting from injuries — particularly concussions — is warranted. Seemingly everyone agrees on that. That said, officials sometimes are a bit too quick to throw the laundry. That was the case during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game...
Damien Harris Injury: Bad News On Patriots Running Back
The Patriots reportedly will be without Damien Harris for a little while. Harris will miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury last Sunday in New England’s win over the Detroit Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday morning. The fourth-year running back has started every game in which he’s played since the start of the 2020 campaign.
Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet
If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game
Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
NFC Exec Admits Team ‘Undervalued’ Bailey Zappe During Draft
Bailey Zappe has impressed people in New England — and beyond. The rookie fourth-round quarterback will start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Zappe, who did not play well during training camp and the preseason, did an admirable job last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who now is on injured reserve. The Western Kentucky product completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and almost pulled off an overtime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
Why Kenny Pickett Threw Hands At Shaq Lawson During Steelers-Bills
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a questionable hit by Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson on Pittsburgh’s final offensive play, and the rookie signal-caller reacted accordingly. Pickett, rolling out to his right with Lawson in pursuit, let the ball fly downfield with the Steelers...
Bailey Zappe Gives MVP Awards To These Patriots After First Start
FOXBORO, Mass. — The big boys up front made life easy for Bailey Zappe in his first NFL start. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback was neither hit nor sacked in Sunday’s 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions — a testament to the performance of New England’s offensive line.
Matthew Judon Makes Patriots Franchise History Against Lions
FOXBORO, Mass. — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s a mantra Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is following, and it paid off in a big way Sunday. Despite rocking a new look in pregame warmups, Judon entered Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions wearing his requisite red sleeves. It was in those sleeves that he made Patriots history.
Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
Aaron Rodgers Takes Exception To Comments Made By Packers Teammate
The trip across the pond wasn’t too favorable for the Green Bay Packers, and that seems to be the case in more ways than one. First, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and watched the New York Giants earn a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That was the initial reason behind Green Bay’s down day, but after the defeat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his disappointment in postgame comments by teammates.
Chase Winovich Revenge Game? No, But Patriots Player Gets One
Chase Winovich and Mack Wilson were traded straight-up for each other during the offseason. Unfortunately, only one of them will play in this Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Browns. New England sent Winovich to Cleveland for Wilson in a move that gave fresh starts to a pair of...
Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument
The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap
We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
NBA・
How Patriots Can Replace Damien Harris If Injured RB Misses Time
FOXBORO, Mass. — It got lost in the shuffle of Sunday’s blowout win over the Detroit Lions, but the Patriots suffered a potentially significant injury in their backfield. Running back Damien Harris exited during the first half at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Harris, who’s started every game for New England this season, ran four times for 11 yards before leaving the game. The 25-year-old has been one of the NFL’s top running backs in 2022 and is a key piece to a Patriots rushing attack that might be the best in the game. The Patriots as of Sunday night hadn’t offered an injury update on Harris, but hamstring issues can linger a while.
Paul Pierce Shares Take On Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole
Paul Pierce can’t help but wonder how the Warriors will be impacted by their latest batch of in-house drama. The vibes around Golden State won’t be exclusively positive entering the 2022-23 NBA season thanks to Draymond Green. The veteran forward couldn’t contain his frustration about teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice and ultimately punched the young guard in the face. In turn, Green has decided to step away from the team for an undetermined amount of time.
NBA・
Mariners Decision Called Into Question Following Walk-Off Loss To Astros
There’s just something about the Seattle Mariners in October. Just days after experiencing the second-greatest playoff moment in franchise history, the Mariners came crashing back down to earth with a crushing loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Leading 7-5 in the bottom of the...
Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
Patriots’ Next Opponent Reportedly Trades For Pro Bowl Defender
The New England Patriots’ Week 6 opponent added some high-profile defensive help on Sunday. After their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Atlanta reportedly received “late-round...
