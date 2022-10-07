ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Damien Harris Injury: Bad News On Patriots Running Back

The Patriots reportedly will be without Damien Harris for a little while. Harris will miss multiple games after suffering a hamstring injury last Sunday in New England’s win over the Detroit Lions, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tuesday morning. The fourth-year running back has started every game in which he’s played since the start of the 2020 campaign.
NFL
NESN

Antonio Brown Takes Another Shot At Tom Brady With Divorce Tweet

If you thought Antonio Brown’s recent social media dig at Tom Brady was bad, what the troubled pass-catcher tweeted Sunday morning at the expense of the star quarterback is flat-out off the rails. Brown, who was both a New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate of Brady’s in...
TAMPA, FL
NESN

Julian Edelman Makes Request Of Patriots Before Week 5 Lions Game

Like so many other members of the Foxboro Faithful, Julian Edelman will feel a sense of nostalgia when he watches the Patriots battle the Lions on Sunday afternoon. New England’s Week 5 matchup with Detroit at Gillette Stadium will mark the return of the Patriots’ uber-popular red throwback uniforms. Bill Belichick’s team hasn’t sported the Pat Patriot threads since 2012, as the NFL’s now-defunct one-helmet rule took the Steve Grogran-era jersey out of rotation.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Pro Football Focus#Dvoa#The Green Bay Packers
NESN

NFC Exec Admits Team ‘Undervalued’ Bailey Zappe During Draft

Bailey Zappe has impressed people in New England — and beyond. The rookie fourth-round quarterback will start for the Patriots in Sunday’s home game against the Detroit Lions. Zappe, who did not play well during training camp and the preseason, did an admirable job last Sunday in relief of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who now is on injured reserve. The Western Kentucky product completed 10-of-15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown and almost pulled off an overtime win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
NESN

Why Kenny Pickett Threw Hands At Shaq Lawson During Steelers-Bills

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was on the receiving end of a questionable hit by Buffalo Bills pass rusher Shaq Lawson on Pittsburgh’s final offensive play, and the rookie signal-caller reacted accordingly. Pickett, rolling out to his right with Lawson in pursuit, let the ball fly downfield with the Steelers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Bailey Zappe Gives MVP Awards To These Patriots After First Start

FOXBORO, Mass. — The big boys up front made life easy for Bailey Zappe in his first NFL start. The Patriots’ rookie quarterback was neither hit nor sacked in Sunday’s 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions — a testament to the performance of New England’s offensive line.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Matthew Judon Makes Patriots Franchise History Against Lions

FOXBORO, Mass. — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s a mantra Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is following, and it paid off in a big way Sunday. Despite rocking a new look in pregame warmups, Judon entered Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions wearing his requisite red sleeves. It was in those sleeves that he made Patriots history.
NFL
NESN

Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers

The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

Aaron Rodgers Takes Exception To Comments Made By Packers Teammate

The trip across the pond wasn’t too favorable for the Green Bay Packers, and that seems to be the case in more ways than one. First, Green Bay allowed 17 unanswered points in the second half and watched the New York Giants earn a 27-22 comeback victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. That was the initial reason behind Green Bay’s down day, but after the defeat, quarterback Aaron Rodgers publicly expressed his disappointment in postgame comments by teammates.
GREEN BAY, WI
NESN

Chase Winovich Revenge Game? No, But Patriots Player Gets One

Chase Winovich and Mack Wilson were traded straight-up for each other during the offseason. Unfortunately, only one of them will play in this Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Browns. New England sent Winovich to Cleveland for Wilson in a move that gave fresh starts to a pair of...
NFL
NESN

Bill Belichick Endorses Kendrick Bourne After Sideline Argument

The ongoing drama/situation/thing between Kendrick Bourne and the Patriots took another interesting turn Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Bourne was flagged for two penalties in the first half of New England’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. After the second, FOX Sports cameras got Bourne and Bill Belichick engaging in a passionate conversation on the sideline. It’s hard to tell exactly what the two were talking about.
NFL
NESN

NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap

We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
NBA
NESN

How Patriots Can Replace Damien Harris If Injured RB Misses Time

FOXBORO, Mass. — It got lost in the shuffle of Sunday’s blowout win over the Detroit Lions, but the Patriots suffered a potentially significant injury in their backfield. Running back Damien Harris exited during the first half at Gillette Stadium due to a hamstring injury and didn’t return. Harris, who’s started every game for New England this season, ran four times for 11 yards before leaving the game. The 25-year-old has been one of the NFL’s top running backs in 2022 and is a key piece to a Patriots rushing attack that might be the best in the game. The Patriots as of Sunday night hadn’t offered an injury update on Harris, but hamstring issues can linger a while.
NFL
NESN

Paul Pierce Shares Take On Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

Paul Pierce can’t help but wonder how the Warriors will be impacted by their latest batch of in-house drama. The vibes around Golden State won’t be exclusively positive entering the 2022-23 NBA season thanks to Draymond Green. The veteran forward couldn’t contain his frustration about teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice and ultimately punched the young guard in the face. In turn, Green has decided to step away from the team for an undetermined amount of time.
NBA
NESN

Lions Coach Provides Update On Player Injured Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Detroit Lions didn’t experience many good things Sunday in New England, but they did get good news on an injured player following a scary scene in Foxboro. Lions defensive back Saivion Smith was taken off the field in an ambulance after suffering an injury...
DETROIT, MI
NESN

Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NESN

Patriots’ Next Opponent Reportedly Trades For Pro Bowl Defender

The New England Patriots’ Week 6 opponent added some high-profile defensive help on Sunday. After their 30-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cleveland Browns swung a trade for Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, according to a report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Atlanta reportedly received “late-round...
ATLANTA, GA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy