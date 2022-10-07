ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook clears NHL waivers

By Chip Alexander
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

Veteran forward Jordan Martinook of the Carolina Hurricanes has cleared NHL waivers and remains with the team.

Martinook was placed on waivers Friday by the Canes as they look to finalize their NHL roster by Monday afternoon. NHL teams had 24 hours to claim Martinook.

Martinook, 30, has two years remaining on his contract that has a cap hit of $1.8 million a year. He has spent much of preseason training camp working on the fourth line with center Jack Drury and winger Ondrej Kase.

Oct: 5: Canes roster at 25

The Canes on Wednesday reduced their training camp roster to 25 players.

The roster moves include forwards Noel Gunler, Vasily Ponomarev, Jamieson Rees, Malte Stromwall and Tuukka Tieksola, defenseman Anttoni Honka and goaltenders Pyotr Kochetkov and Zach Sawchenko being sent to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League.

Defenseman Griffin Mendel has been released from his amateur tryout contract and will return to Chicago, the Canes said.

Forwards Ryan Dzingel, Mackenzie MacEachern, Stelio Mattheos and Lane Pederson and defenseman Maxime Lajoie all have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assigning them to Chicago.

The Hurricanes agreed to mutually part ways with defenseman Grigorii Dronov. That move comes two days after Carolina signed Dronov, who has played in Russia’s KHL last season, to a one-year, two-way contract.

In another personnel move, forward Ryan Suzuki and defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald have been placed on the injured non-roster list.

The 25-man roster includes forward Max Pacioretty, sidelined after Achilles surgery, and forward Derek Stepan, who attended camp on a player tryout contract (PTO). Forwards Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen and defenseman Jalen Chatfield, who helped the Wolves win the 2022 Calder Cup championship with the Wolves, remain with the Canes.

The Hurricanes finished 4-1 in the preseason after a 4-2 loss Tuesday at Buffalo.

