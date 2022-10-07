Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5
Here are the Mt. Hood Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.
Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.
Photo by Vince Miller
Passing yards
Blake Baker, Clackamas - (64 - 100) 1,041 yards
Avirey Durdahl, Nelson - (51 - 89) 820 yards
Cru Newman, Central Catholic - (53 - 91) 728 yards
Billy Lucas, Sandy - (44 - 95) 539 yards
Jaxon Doving, Gresham - (37 - 77) 488 yards
Payton Chhay, Reynolds - (27 - 55) 324 yards
Mateo Maehara, Clackamas - (26 - 38) 253 yards
Jett Fay, Barlow - (20 - 52) 232 yards
Passing TDs
Blake Baker, Clackamas - 11 TDs (1 interception)
Avirey Durdahl, Nelson - 8 TDs (1 interception)
Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 6 TDs (0 interceptions)
Mateo Maehara, Clackamas - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)
Payton Chhay, Reynolds - 3 TDs (3 interceptions)
Jaxon Doving, Gresham - 3 TDs (3 interceptions)
Billy Lucas, Sandy - 2 TDs (7 interceptions)
Rushing yards
Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 337 yards on 60 carries
Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 294 yards on 48 carries
Jett Fay, Barlow - 236 yards on 50 carries
Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 216 yards on 42 carries
Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas - 184 yards on 36 carries
Boaz Amadio, Barlow - 180 yards on 23 carries
Isaiah Eivers, Barlow - 175 yards on 35 carries
Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds - 170 yards on 45 carries
Jaidon Siler, Nelson - 154 yards on 38 carries
Rushing TDs
Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 6 TDs
Garrett Willenberg, Sandy - 5 TDs
Jaden Mitchell, Gresham - 4 TDs
Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 3 TDs
Jaidon Siler, Nelson - 3 TDs
Cade Gehlen, Central Catholic - 3 TDs
Receiving yards
Cooper Beltz, Clackamas - 566 yards on 41 receptions
Leithan Thompson, Sandy - 378 yards on 26 receptions
Reid Gray, Nelson - 353 yards on 18 receptions
AJ Perez, Clackamas - 310 yards on 25 receptions
Andre Miller, Gresham - 300 yards on 17 receptions
Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic - 242 yards on 12 receptions
Elijah Greenup, Barlow – 241 yards on 16 receptions
Luke Womack, Nelson - 204 yards on 12 receptions
Joey Giancola, Clackamas - 198 yards on 12 receptions
Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas - 188 yards on 7 receptions
Armando Godinez-Gaspar, Reynolds - 125 yards on 8 receptions
Pomer Davison, Central Catholic - 120 yards on 6 receptions
Receiving TDs
Cooper Beltz, Clackamas - 6 TDs
Reid Gray, Nelson - 6 TDs
Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic - 5 TDs
Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas - 4 TDs
AJ Perez, Clackamas - 4 TDs
Elijah Greenup, Barlow - 3 TDs
Andre Miller, Gresham - 2 TDs
Total tackles
Kaden Bartness, Clackamas - 47 tackles
Sullivan McDaniel, Clackamas - 41 tackles
Alex Hager, Sandy - 40 tackles
Jacob Curtis, Reynolds - 35 tackles
Kayle Pisano, Clackamas - 30 tackles
Koltyn Kenworthy, Barlow - 29 tackles
Tyler King, Clackamas - 29 tackles
Caleb Clardy, David Douglas - 28 tackles
Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds - 28 tackles
Silas Bjugan, Barlow - 26.5 tackles
Owen Hunt, Nelson - 26 tackles
Cole Rotzien, Sandy - 26 tackles
Jose Ruiz, Barlow - 26 tackles
Tackles for loss
Silas Bjugan, Barlow - 7.5 tackles for loss
Owen Hunt, Nelson - 6 tackles for loss
Tyler King, Clackamas - 5 tackles for loss
Henry Osborne, Central Catholic - 4 tackles for loss
Colton Gaffney, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss
Carlos Martinez, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss
Seth Braaten, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss
Zach Davis, Central Catholic - 4 tackles for loss
Julian Morales, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss
Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 3.5 tackles for loss
Kayle Pisano, Clackamas - 3 tackles for loss
Tucker Snow, Gresham - 3 tackles for loss
Sacks
Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 4 sacks
Ryan Radford, Gresham - 4 sacks
Ayden Hancox, Reynolds - 4 sacks
Jacob Hull, Reynolds - 3 sacks
Jared Mayo, Sandy - 3 sacks
Leithan Thompson, Sandy - 3 sacks
LaVareon Caesar, David Douglas - 3 sacks
Interceptions
Payton Giusto, Sandy - 4 interceptions
Jacob Curtis, Reynolds - 3 interceptions
Luke Womack, Nelson – 2 interceptions
Forced fumbles
Owen Hunt, Nelson – 3 forced fumbles
Nonoffensive TDs
Payton Giusto, Sandy – 2 TDs
