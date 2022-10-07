Mt. Hood Conference football statistical leaders through Week 5

Here are the Mt. Hood Conference leaders through five weeks of the 2022 Oregon high school football season.

Leaders will be updated throughout the season. Please send game-by-game stats to orehssports@gmail.com . Is your team missing? Encourage your coach to respond to requests for stats or have them posted online by noon each Wednesday.

Photo by Vince Miller

Passing yards

Blake Baker, Clackamas - (64 - 100) 1,041 yards

Avirey Durdahl, Nelson - (51 - 89) 820 yards

Cru Newman, Central Catholic - (53 - 91) 728 yards

Billy Lucas, Sandy - (44 - 95) 539 yards

Jaxon Doving, Gresham - (37 - 77) 488 yards

Payton Chhay, Reynolds - (27 - 55) 324 yards

Mateo Maehara, Clackamas - (26 - 38) 253 yards

Jett Fay, Barlow - (20 - 52) 232 yards

Passing TDs

Blake Baker, Clackamas - 11 TDs (1 interception)

Avirey Durdahl, Nelson - 8 TDs (1 interception)

Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 6 TDs (0 interceptions)

Mateo Maehara, Clackamas - 4 TDs (2 interceptions)

Payton Chhay, Reynolds - 3 TDs (3 interceptions)

Jaxon Doving, Gresham - 3 TDs (3 interceptions)

Billy Lucas, Sandy - 2 TDs (7 interceptions)

Rushing yards

Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 337 yards on 60 carries

Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 294 yards on 48 carries

Jett Fay, Barlow - 236 yards on 50 carries

Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 216 yards on 42 carries

Zachariah Frazier, Clackamas - 184 yards on 36 carries

Boaz Amadio, Barlow - 180 yards on 23 carries

Isaiah Eivers, Barlow - 175 yards on 35 carries

Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds - 170 yards on 45 carries

Jaidon Siler, Nelson - 154 yards on 38 carries

Rushing TDs

Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 6 TDs

Garrett Willenberg, Sandy - 5 TDs

Jaden Mitchell, Gresham - 4 TDs

Cru Newman, Central Catholic - 3 TDs

Jaidon Siler, Nelson - 3 TDs

Cade Gehlen, Central Catholic - 3 TDs

Receiving yards

Cooper Beltz, Clackamas - 566 yards on 41 receptions

Leithan Thompson, Sandy - 378 yards on 26 receptions

Reid Gray, Nelson - 353 yards on 18 receptions

AJ Perez, Clackamas - 310 yards on 25 receptions

Andre Miller, Gresham - 300 yards on 17 receptions

Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic - 242 yards on 12 receptions

Elijah Greenup, Barlow – 241 yards on 16 receptions

Luke Womack, Nelson - 204 yards on 12 receptions

Joey Giancola, Clackamas - 198 yards on 12 receptions

Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas - 188 yards on 7 receptions

Armando Godinez-Gaspar, Reynolds - 125 yards on 8 receptions

Pomer Davison, Central Catholic - 120 yards on 6 receptions

Receiving TDs

Cooper Beltz, Clackamas - 6 TDs

Reid Gray, Nelson - 6 TDs

Zhaiel Smith, Central Catholic - 5 TDs

Keontae Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas - 4 TDs

AJ Perez, Clackamas - 4 TDs

Elijah Greenup, Barlow - 3 TDs

Andre Miller, Gresham - 2 TDs

Total tackles

Kaden Bartness, Clackamas - 47 tackles

Sullivan McDaniel, Clackamas - 41 tackles

Alex Hager, Sandy - 40 tackles

Jacob Curtis, Reynolds - 35 tackles

Kayle Pisano, Clackamas - 30 tackles

Koltyn Kenworthy, Barlow - 29 tackles

Tyler King, Clackamas - 29 tackles

Caleb Clardy, David Douglas - 28 tackles

Abraham DeJesus, Reynolds - 28 tackles

Silas Bjugan, Barlow - 26.5 tackles

Owen Hunt, Nelson - 26 tackles

Cole Rotzien, Sandy - 26 tackles

Jose Ruiz, Barlow - 26 tackles

Tackles for loss

Silas Bjugan, Barlow - 7.5 tackles for loss

Owen Hunt, Nelson - 6 tackles for loss

Tyler King, Clackamas - 5 tackles for loss

Henry Osborne, Central Catholic - 4 tackles for loss

Colton Gaffney, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss

Carlos Martinez, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss

Seth Braaten, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss

Zach Davis, Central Catholic - 4 tackles for loss

Julian Morales, Gresham - 4 tackles for loss

Hunter MacDonald, Barlow - 3.5 tackles for loss

Kayle Pisano, Clackamas - 3 tackles for loss

Tucker Snow, Gresham - 3 tackles for loss

Sacks

Dre'Quan Williams, Reynolds - 4 sacks

Ryan Radford, Gresham - 4 sacks

Ayden Hancox, Reynolds - 4 sacks

Jacob Hull, Reynolds - 3 sacks

Jared Mayo, Sandy - 3 sacks

Leithan Thompson, Sandy - 3 sacks

LaVareon Caesar, David Douglas - 3 sacks

Interceptions

Payton Giusto, Sandy - 4 interceptions

Jacob Curtis, Reynolds - 3 interceptions

Luke Womack, Nelson – 2 interceptions

Forced fumbles

Owen Hunt, Nelson – 3 forced fumbles

Nonoffensive TDs

Payton Giusto, Sandy – 2 TDs

