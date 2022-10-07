All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. And just like that, the second season of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… is filming. And thanks to new photographs of Sarah Jessica Parker on set, we get sneak previews of the one and only Carrie Bradshaw’s looks before they drop on HBO Max.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO