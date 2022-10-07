Read full article on original website
Lindsay Lohan's Return to Acting Is Upon Us
Lindsay Lohan (the “h” is silent, by the way) is back. The actor, who has taken a near decade-long break from acting, is a movie star again. She who should have an Oscar for her performance in The Parent Trap will give us the gift of her on-screen presence this holiday season in the Netflix film Falling for Christmas.
The Marilyn Monroe Bob Is Trending Thanks to the Netflix Movie
You can't move for commentary on Netflix's Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. Starring Ana de Armas, the film is continuing to divide viewers and critics with its retelling of Marilyn Monroe's life, spanning everything from her marriages to her untimely death in 1962. And because she's one of the most iconic...
Bethenny Frankel Just Called Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Box ‘a Scam’
Nobody respects entrepreneurial hustle more than Bethenny Frankel, empress of Skinnygirl, but she will not be scammed. You hear that Kylie Jenner? The former Real Housewives of New York City star and current business boss lady took to her Instagram on October 5 to call out Kylie Cosmetics’ Birthday PR Box, which currently retails for $175. Frankel's main issue is not with the products themselves but with the fact that you can buy the exact same product bundle, sans the PR Box, for $58.
Where to Watch All 12 Seasons of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ for Free
All 12 seasons of 'Murder, She Wrote' with Angela Lansbury are streaming for free on the Roku Channel. The show is also available on Peacock and Freevee.
Zendaya and Tom Holland Just Went on a Very Sophisticated Day Date in Paris
No raves or box seats for these two. Tomdaya (Tom Holland and Zendaya, is this a thing? Let’s make it a thing), the king and queen of the Zoomer box office, just stepped out together in Paris for a visit to—where else?—the Louvre museum. The Spider-Man: No...
Sarah Jessica Parker’s Latest And Just Like That Season 2 Look Is Pink All Over
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. And just like that, the second season of the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That… is filming. And thanks to new photographs of Sarah Jessica Parker on set, we get sneak previews of the one and only Carrie Bradshaw’s looks before they drop on HBO Max.
Gigi Hadid Takes Up the Cashmere Influencer Baton From Katie Holmes
Cast your mind back to 2019, when Katie Holmes stopped traffic in New York with her Khaite cashmere “bradigan” set. That moment affirmed her status as a knitwear influencer, and she’s served countless cozy looks in Manhattan since then. Following in Holmes's footsteps, Gigi Hadid has made snug knits a mainstay in her wardrobe, so much so that she launched her own label, Guest in Residence, which specializes in cashmere jumpers and basics.
What to Watch the Week of October 9: Stanley Tucci, Ina Garten, and Martha Stewart Are Here for All Your Lifestyle Needs
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Food, gardening, and travel are the name of the game this week, as icons Ina Garten, Stanley Tucci, and Martha Stewart are back with new episodes of their shows. This is comfort programming at its finest; for an hour at least, you'll be convinced you could easily be friends with all three of these legends.
