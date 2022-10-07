COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He saw his truck on TV that they were looking for him, and he said that’s my truck, and he called 911,” said Attorney Shevon Thomas. Seeing a light-colored Toyota Tacoma on television prompted DeAntre Wolfe to turn himself into police after they said he hit two children and kept driving, killing one and severely injuring another.

