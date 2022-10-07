ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNO

Police: Man who pulled bow and arrow on police shot by Columbus PD officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man who reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on responding police officers was shot by a CPD Officer during the altercation early Saturday morning, according to officials. In a news release, Columbus Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue. The incident began on the next street […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Columbus is leaving more questions than answers. We’re learning more about the crime scene where a grandmother and her 19-month-old grandchild were shot and killed. “A situation like this is really a tear-jerker,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told us. “It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTVM

Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He saw his truck on TV that they were looking for him, and he said that’s my truck, and he called 911,” said Attorney Shevon Thomas. Seeing a light-colored Toyota Tacoma on television prompted DeAntre Wolfe to turn himself into police after they said he hit two children and kept driving, killing one and severely injuring another.
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Toyota Tacoma#Cpl
WRBL News 3

Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus. According to Columbus police, 29-year-old DeAntre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon. Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:. Homicide by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy