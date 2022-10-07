Read full article on original website
Police: Man who pulled bow and arrow on police shot by Columbus PD officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man who reportedly pulled a bow and arrow on responding police officers was shot by a CPD Officer during the altercation early Saturday morning, according to officials. In a news release, Columbus Police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of 3rd Avenue. The incident began on the next street […]
DETAILS: Double homicide leaves 64-year-old and toddler dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A double homicide in Columbus is leaving more questions than answers. We’re learning more about the crime scene where a grandmother and her 19-month-old grandchild were shot and killed. “A situation like this is really a tear-jerker,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan told us. “It’s...
Suspect arrested in connection to murder of Columbus grandmother and granddaughter
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— A suspect now sits behind bars following the murder of Urzula Dietz, 64, and Elenor Dietz, 19-month-old baby. The Columbus Police Department confirms Kevin Dietz, 25, was booked into the Muscogee County Jail late Monday night, Oct. 10. Dietz was booked on two counts of murder and one count of possession of […]
Grandmother, 19-month-old dead after shooting on Hilton Ave. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in a double homicide of a grandmother and baby on Hilton Avenue in Columbus. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 10 from multiple gunshot wounds.
Macon County Deputy hospitalized after patrol vehicle hit on Interstate 85
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Macon County Deputy is recovering from injuries she sustained this weekend when her patrol vehicle was hit from behind as she was parked on Interstate 85 working another crash scene. The driver who hit her patrol vehicle is the Probate Judge in Chambers County, who says he’s extremely grateful the […]
Suspect in deadly Columbus hit-and-run appears in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “He saw his truck on TV that they were looking for him, and he said that’s my truck, and he called 911,” said Attorney Shevon Thomas. Seeing a light-colored Toyota Tacoma on television prompted DeAntre Wolfe to turn himself into police after they said he hit two children and kept driving, killing one and severely injuring another.
UPDATE: Grandmother and 19-month-old granddaughter dead in Hilton Avenue shooting
Editor’s Note: The child’s age has been adjusted to 19 months old. It was originally reported as 18 months old by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. UPDATE 10/11/22 10:56 a.m.: An arrest has been made. UPDATE 10/10/22 3:15 p.m.: A 64-year-old woman and a 19-month-old child died in today’s shooting on Hilton Avenue, according to […]
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
Alabama: 14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
Officer on paid leave after gas station shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer is on paid administrative leave following an early morning shooting on Oct. 8. Investigators say 45-year-old Johnathan Powell hit a woman inside a gas station with a jack. When approached by police, Powell had a few weapons, including a knife. After a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed in a fiery crash Friday night. According to police, Byron and Katrina Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game with their 10-year-old daughter, Kamryn, when a car crossed into their lane, causing a head-on collision.
Ga. man arrested for shooting, killing his own mother, 19-month-old niece, coroner says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia grandmother and toddler are dead after a shooting on Monday afternoon. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WTVM-TV that 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and her 19-month-old granddaughter, Elenor Dietz, were shot several times at their Columbus, Georgia home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Auburn man facing domestic violence, charges; children and wife safe after standoff
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing domestic violence and other charges after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three young children. The crisis began Tuesday morning with a domestic violence assault between the suspect and his wife at another location along Opelika Road. “As […]
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
Police release images of truck involved in deadly hit-and-run on Steam Mill Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has released images of a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old girl dead and an eleven-year-old boy seriously injured on Steam Mill road on Thursday. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the driver of this vehicle or locating […]
LaGrange man charged with murder in Brown Street shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in LaGrange. LaGrange police officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Carver and Brown Street around 11 a.m. Saturday. Officers discovered Charlie Dudley suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. Dudley was transported to the hospital where he later died.
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Hit-And-Run Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
The Columbus Police Department responded to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a life and injured another. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the 4100 block of Steam Mill Road.
Suspect in custody for deadly Columbus hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has been arrested and faces several charges in the deadly Steam Mill Road hit-and-run accident in Columbus. According to Columbus police, 29-year-old DeAntre Wolfe called to turn himself into police custody on Friday afternoon. Authorities have charged him with the following crimes:. Homicide by...
