Hagerstown, MD

Fiery Biden rebukes 'socialist Republicans' who seek federal money

By Christian Datoc, White House Reporter
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden attacked congressional Republicans on Friday for criticizing his spending proposals as "socialist" while seeking the money for their constituents once the bills passed.

The president has consistently ratcheted up his rhetoric against Republicans ahead of the midterm elections, but Biden, speaking Friday afternoon at a Volvo manufacturing plant in Hagerstown, Maryland, appeared to stray away from his typical remarks at these economic events.

During his speech, the president singled out National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-FL) and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) for threatening to roll back the healthcare reforms included in the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act.

"Let's be crystal clear what that means. If Republicans take control of Congress, that means the power we just gave Medicare to negotiate drug prices goes away, gone," he said. "These are facts. Check them out. And folks, it's not just the Inflation Reduction Act. They're coming after your Social Security and Medicare as well."

Later in his remarks, Biden read from a story that listed the scores of Republicans, including Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who publicly attacked Biden's bipartisan infrastructure law

"The report that came out from CNN says, 'Republicans called Biden infrastructure program socialist. And then they asked for the money,' and it goes through all the Republicans, the most conservative Republicans, called it socialism and how they're asking about it," the president said. "Socialism. I didn't know there were that many socialist Republicans. Think about it. I'm serious. Let's get serious about taking care of ordinary people, regular people like I grew up. Folks, look, you can't make this stuff up. You got to say, and I've got to say, I was surprised to see so many socialists in the Republican caucus."

Comments / 10

justthinking
4d ago

Fiery Biden?? NO one and I mean NO one with a brain takes this vegetable serious. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Reply
8
Donald Pilson
4d ago

The funny part is he doesn't reject the ideal that his policies are socialist. But tried to make Republicans socialist.

Reply(2)
3
I smell Fish
4d ago

Getting your parties confused Joey? Everyone knows socialist belong to the Democrats

Reply(4)
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington, DC
