Delegation for 10.11.22: Holidays — hurricane stats — flexing — storm damage
Another Columbus Day, another controversy. While most federal employees enjoyed a day off Monday to recognize one of 11 federal holidays, there still are disagreements over what to call the day. An official list of days that all nonessential employees have off each year shows Oct. 10 as Columbus Day....
National Security Leaders for America backs Eric Lynn
The organization is composed of more than 500 former senior leaders from the military and national security-related government agencies. National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) is endorsing Democratic candidate Eric Lynn for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, an announcement made in a letter signed by over 206 members. NSL4A is...
Last Call for 10.11.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. First Lady Jill Biden will return to Florida this weekend, this time with a trip to Broward County as the Biden administration continues its Cancer Moonshot.
Francis Suarez: Slash the Florida sales tax
It’s good policy; it’s good politics, and it’s good for all Floridians. Recovering from a hurricane is hard. As a Floridian who has survived many of them, I know the pain, frustration and devastation firsthand in terms of lives, livelihood, and financial security. This is especially true when a business is lost, a home is destroyed, or a lifetime of savings evaporates.
Last Call for 10.10.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Ballard Partners is out with four new podcast episodes breaking down today’s most pressing topics with four Florida greats. The...
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate rescheduled
Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will square off Oct. 24, preserving Florida’s one gubernatorial debate after Hurricane Ian led the candidates to postpone the original contest. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, barely two weeks before Election Day. Local...
VoteVets endorses Eric Lynn in CD 13
The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their supporters. VoteVets is backing Democratic candidate Eric Lynn as he runs for the seat in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their...
Documents show Florida migrant transport planning began in July
Documents indicate a program on 'voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida.'. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday...
Casey DeSantis invokes her cancer fight to explain ‘who Ron DeSantis is’
'He was there to pick me off of the ground when I literally could not stand.'. A new ad supporting the re-election campaign of Ron DeSantis features narration from the person who knows him best. In an emotion-filled new spot released Monday by the Republican Party of Florida, Florida’s First...
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian
Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind
With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself. “I’m trying to...
FEMA OKs more Hurricane Ian assistance for Central Florida counties
Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties were approved for more federal reimbursement for recovery costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more federal assistance to help the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Orange and Osceola recover from Hurricane Ian. The move allows the counties to receive federal reimbursements for...
Florida sheriff arrests Texas roofer for attempting to work on homes damaged by Hurricane Ian
Duque thought he was in the right by showing up to repair hurricane-damaged roofs. Florida sheriff deputies have arrested a roofer from Texas who was attempting to repair houses in an area hit hard by Hurricane Ian. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the owner of Duque Roofing,...
All the state’s students will be back to the books by Oct. 17
But it might not be at the school attended before the storm. A key milestone in Hurricane Ian recovery now has a date: All of the state’s students will be back hitting the books by Oct. 17 — although it might not be in the school they attended before the storm hit.
If you want to vote in the General Election, Tuesday is the deadline to register
'If you are not registered to vote and are eligible to do so, I encourage you to register by the Oct. 11 deadline that is fast approaching.'. Floridians looking to vote in the Nov. 8 General Election have until midnight Tuesday evening to register. Secretary of State Cord Byrd, who...
Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge
Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
Florida gas prices spike 16 cents, the highest jump since June
'Things changed quickly after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.'. Florida gas prices shot up 16 cents last week, after reaching a 2022 low of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday. It’s the largest weekly increase since June, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.
