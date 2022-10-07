ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

National Security Leaders for America backs Eric Lynn

The organization is composed of more than 500 former senior leaders from the military and national security-related government agencies. National Security Leaders for America (NSL4A) is endorsing Democratic candidate Eric Lynn for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, an announcement made in a letter signed by over 206 members. NSL4A is...
Francis Suarez: Slash the Florida sales tax

It’s good policy; it’s good politics, and it’s good for all Floridians. Recovering from a hurricane is hard. As a Floridian who has survived many of them, I know the pain, frustration and devastation firsthand in terms of lives, livelihood, and financial security. This is especially true when a business is lost, a home is destroyed, or a lifetime of savings evaporates.
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist debate rescheduled

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist will square off Oct. 24, preserving Florida’s one gubernatorial debate after Hurricane Ian led the candidates to postpone the original contest. WPEC CBS 12 will host the debate in Fort Pierce at 7 p.m. that day, barely two weeks before Election Day. Local...
VoteVets endorses Eric Lynn in CD 13

The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their supporters. VoteVets is backing Democratic candidate Eric Lynn as he runs for the seat in Florida’s 13th Congressional District. The organization is supported by more than 1.5 million veterans, military family members and their...
Documents show Florida migrant transport planning began in July

Documents indicate a program on 'voluntary relocation of Unauthorized Aliens who are found in Florida.'. Florida officials began planning to transport migrants to other states in July and told potential contractors their task would be to relocate them on a voluntary basis, according to state documents. The documents released Friday...
D-SNAP benefits available in parts of Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Families dealing with income limits and expense because of the storm could qualify for SNAP benefits. Low-income families in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian may now seek federal assistance for temporary food assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved an application from the state Department of Children and Families to...
Hurricane Ian leaves emotional toll behind

With her home gone and all her belongings trashed by Hurricane Ian, Alice Pujols wept as she picked through soggy clothes, toys and overturned furniture piled head-high outside a stranger’s house, looking to salvage something — anything — for her four children and herself. “I’m trying to...
FEMA OKs more Hurricane Ian assistance for Central Florida counties

Brevard, Orange and Osceola counties were approved for more federal reimbursement for recovery costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more federal assistance to help the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Orange and Osceola recover from Hurricane Ian. The move allows the counties to receive federal reimbursements for...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Jimmy Patronis sounds alarms on dangerous mix of electric cars, storm surge

Seeing problems facing fire rescue in Collier County raised concerns for Florida's Fire Marshal. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is expressing new concern over electric vehicles. He penned a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sounding alarms on the dangerous mix of lithium batteries and storm surge.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida gas prices spike 16 cents, the highest jump since June

'Things changed quickly after OPEC and its allies announced plans to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.'. Florida gas prices shot up 16 cents last week, after reaching a 2022 low of $3.17 per gallon on Wednesday. It’s the largest weekly increase since June, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.
