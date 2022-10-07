Read full article on original website
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 10th
KLBAY - Free Report) : This company which is the biggest producer, exporter and recycler of paper in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.9% over the last 60 days. Klabin SA Price and Consensus. Klabin...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th
PBF Energy (. PBF - Free Report) : This leading refiner of crude which provides end products that comprise heating oil, transportation fuels, lubricants and many related products, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Reasons to Retain Fortive (FTV) Stock in Your Portfolio
FTV - Free Report) is benefiting from strong revenue growth across all business segments and increased orders for both software and hardware offerings. The company’s 2022 and 2023 revenues are anticipated to rise 10.4% and 3.4%, year over year, respectively. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 13.1% and 7.1% on a year-over-year basis in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The long-term EPS growth rate stands at 9.4%.
5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks to Buy in October
It is not easy to find value stocks. Being aware of a company's key financial numbers like earnings per share and sales growth can help investors identify stocks that are trading for less than they're worth. However, a proper analysis of the fundamentals with the help of a number of metrics is required to determine whether a stock is a good bargain or not.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Low Leverage Stocks to Buy Amid Fed Rate Hike Anticipation
TTE - Free Report) , Amalgamated Financial (. PBF - Free Report) , which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis. Now, before selecting low-leverage stocks, let’s explore what leverage is and how choosing a low-leverage stock helps investors. In finance,...
Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
AMPH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is one of 1193 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Wabtec (WAB) Stock Now
WAB - Free Report) , which operates as Wabtec, is being aided by its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Efforts to reward its shareholders also bode well. However, high operating expenses are hurting Wabtec’s bottom line. Factors Favoring WAB. Wabtec’s acquisition of Collins Aerospace’s ARINC rail solutions business segment in June 2022...
Here's Why United Rentals (URI) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 10th
CENX - Free Report) is engaged in the production of primary aluminium in the United Sates and Iceland. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 55.0% downward over the last 60 days. Camping World (. CWH - Free Report) is a provider of services,...
Dow ETFs in Focus Ahead of Q3 Earnings
DIA - Free Report) , which tracks the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index, is also up 1%. The trend is likely to continue heading into the earnings season. Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter. In addition to inflation, logistical challenges and macroeconomic uncertainty, which have been recurring themes in the last couple of quarterly reporting cycles, a strong U.S. dollar is also acting as a headwind this earnings season (read: 5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs).
5 Favorite Sectors of Q3 Earnings and Their ETFs
Third-quarter 2022 earnings are set to kick off this week, with the banking sector slated to report numbers. Total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 0.7% from the same period last year on 9.1% higher revenues. The earnings growth is down from 7.2% at the start of the third quarter.
Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
ASR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
DexCom (DXCM) Soars 7.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
DXCM - Free Report) shares soared 7.3% in the last trading session to close at $102.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4% gain over the past four weeks. DexCom recorded a strong...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Perion Network (PERI)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Is Ryerson (RYI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
MPLX LP (MPLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
MPLX LP (. MPLX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $30.73, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%. Prior to today's...
Is Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
4 Stocks Worth Watching From the Promising Wood Industry
FND - Free Report) , UFP Industries, Inc. (. BCC - Free Report) and Masonite International Corporation (. The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry includes forest product companies and manufacturers of lumber as well as other wood products that are used in home construction, repair and remodeling along with the development of outdoor structures. Companies in the industry design, manufacture, source, and sell flooring products like tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products as well as decorative and installation accessories. The industry players are also involved in the manufacturing and distribution of wood and plastic composite products along with related accessories, mainly for residential decking and railing applications. The industry also includes timberland real estate investment trusts or REITs.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) is a Trending Stock
PLUG - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this alternative energy company have returned -23.9%,...
IQV vs. CLBT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
IQV - Free Report) and Cellebrite DI Ltd. (. CLBT - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities...
