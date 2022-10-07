Accessibility to the Ballot

The City of Madison works to make elections accessible to all eligible voters.

The City of Madison Clerk’s Office works to make sure that every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot and have that ballot counted. Making sure all voters know their options for casting a ballot is one way we try to reach that goal.

Clerk’s Office staff and election officials use several tools to make sure voting is accessible in the City of Madison:

Election officials use the Disability Rights Wisconsin polling place checklist on election morning to make sure each City of Madison polling place is accessible.

Curbside voting is available at each polling place if it is difficult or burdensome for you to access the room where voting takes place. Someone just needs to notify the poll workers or the Clerk’s Office that you would like to vote curbside.

If you are indefinitely confined to your home due to disability, infirmity, illness, or age, you can request absentee ballots for all future elections. If you choose to receive absentee ballots as an indefinitely confined voter, you do not need to provide photo ID. You will continue receiving ballots as long as you return a ballot for each election. This absentee request can be submitted on paper or online through the MyVote Wisconsin website.

The ExpressVote is available at every City of Madison polling place and absentee voting site. This ballot-marking machine allows you to mark your ballot using a Braille keypad or a touchscreen with large print and high contrast options. The ExpressVote is also compatible with sip-and-puff devices. All eligible voters are allowed to use the machine, and ballots marked by the ExpressVote are counted by the same tabulator as pen-marked ballots. The machine should be positioned in a way that passersby cannot see a voter’s selections. If you’re using the headphones, you can also black out the screen for additional privacy. The ExpressVote also offers Spanish translation.

You can ask anyone to assist you in physically marking your ballot, but there are two restrictions: the assistant cannot be your employer or your union agent. Your assistant will mark the candidates chosen by you, and they will sign the space on the ballot designated for the assistant’s signature.

You can request a Braille ballot either as an absentee ballot or as a ballot at the polling place. You would need to contact the Clerk’s Office ahead of time to allow for printing time. If you want more information about this option, you may contact the Clerk’s Office at (608) 266-4601 or voting@cityofmadison.com.

The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition is also an invaluable resource. Their website and hotline provides voters with information about voting rights, information on upcoming elections, and videos that walk voters through the registration process, voting absentee, and voting in-person.