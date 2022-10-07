ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#European#Iotex
u.today

Mysterious Bitcoin Whale Allocated Almost 5,000 BTC Since Mid-September

Just like all the other major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to end its bearish recession in early Q4, 2022. However, some whales are sure that dips are for buying. $500 million whale keeps buying: Analyst. Anonymous Bitcoin (BTC) analyst and investor who goes by @Capital15C on Twitter has shared...
MARKETS
coinfomania.com

Just Buy Bitcoin! BTC Outperforms All Major Crypto Stocks in 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped significantly since January, but not as bad as traditional crypto stocks. The leading crypto asset has lost slightly more than 50% this year but crypto stocks such as Coinbase are down more than 70% at the same time. On the year-to-date (YTD) chart, BTC outperformed...
STOCKS
boundingintocrypto.com

Visa partners with FTX in a bet that shoppers still want to spend cryptocurrencies in a bear market

Visa payment cards laid out on a computer keyboard. The payments giant is teaming up with global exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. The cards, which are already available in the U.S., will link directly to a user’s FTX cryptocurrency investing account. The move allows customers to spend digital currencies without moving those off an exchange, “like you would with any bank account,” according to Visa’s CFO.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NEWSBTC

TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
MARKETS
u.today

Next Bitcoin Bull Run Might Soon Kick Off, Analyst Says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Indicator That Historically Predicts Explosive Moves Just Started Flashing: Economist Alex Krüger

Widely followed economist Alex Krüger says there’s an under-the-radar indicator flashing that has historically signaled huge bouts of volatility in Bitcoin (BTC). Krüger tells his 146,200 Twitter followers that he has his eye on the Bitcoin volatility index (BVOL), which measures BTC’s volatility on a 30-day annualized basis using the time weighted average price (TWAP).
CURRENCIES
Money

The Best Time of Year for Bitcoin Prices Just Began

Cryptocurrency investors have had a rocky 2022. But we're now entering a time of year that's usually good for crypto prices. Bitcoin, ether and other cryptos have moved in patterns similar to stocks this year. They've tumbled amid high inflation and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes — a move intended to cool the economy but that also tends to bring down the price of financial assets like stocks, bonds and crypto.
BUSINESS
Hackernoon

The Future of DeFi for Bitcoin

Can decentralized bridges be the solution to safely using Bitcoin in DeFi?. Bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, was introduced to the world in 2008. 14 years later, it remains the most important blockchain; the bedrock that all other blockchains are built on. For most people, Bitcoin was and will continue to be their first exposure to blockchain technology.
MARKETS
decrypt.co

This Week in Coins: Bitcoin, Ethereum Unmoved Amid Stock Slide

The U.S. economy is solid enough that more interest rate hikes are expected. Stocks tanked on Friday. Crypto investors are cautious. Considering the carnage in U.S. stocks on Friday, perhaps crypto investors should feel lucky to escape the week with Bitcoin and Ethereum basically flat. It was the second consecutive...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy