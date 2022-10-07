Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Property Tax Postponement Program for low income seniors and the disabled application period is now open and closes on February 10, 2023
The State of California opened the application period for the California Property Tax Postponement Program (PTP). This program allows low income seniors and disabled property owners to defer their fiscal year 2022-23 secured property taxes on their principal residence if they meet established criteria. The program does not allow for...
oc-breeze.com
Controller Yee: First CA tax relief payments issued Friday, October 7
State Controller and Franchise Tax Board (FTB) chair Betty T. Yee announced that her Disbursements team has issued the first round of Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments, and funds will start hitting Californians’ bank accounts soon!. The MCTR is a one-time relief payment to help California residents hard...
oc-breeze.com
Republican leaders urge rejection of special session for new taxes
Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (Yuba City) and Assembly Budget Vice Chair Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield) called on the Governor and Democrat leaders to take immediate action to lower gas prices in California. In a letter sent Friday, the Republican leaders urged the following immediate actions:. 1) Suspend the state’s gas...
oc-breeze.com
Governor Newsom signs CalABLE expansion bill sponsored by Treasurer Ma and authored by Assemblymember Irwin
Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation sponsored by Treasurer Fiona Ma to expand eligible contributions to CalABLE, California’s tax advantaged savings and investment program for people with disabilities. Nearly 8,000 CalABLE accounts have been opened with nearly $80 million in savings since CalABLE began. Assembly Bill (AB) 2216, authored by longtime CalABLE champion Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks), expands the impact of the CalABLE savings plan for qualified people with disabilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oc-breeze.com
Map your path to safety because “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”
In a partnership spanning more than 90 years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week—unite to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape™”. Fire Prevention Week is October 9-15, 2022. This year’s theme brings quick action safety measures front of mind for residents to utilize in the event of a home fire.
Comments / 0