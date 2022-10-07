ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

KIDO Talk Radio

New Discovery Might Provide Actual Proof Of Payette Lake Monster

As Halloween approaches in Idaho, we start to think about legends, ghosts, and monsters. Some of us believe these stories, some are skeptics, and others don't have an opinion but enjoy the idea of them. What makes "spooky season" so much fun is that we're not sure whether these stories are true. We like the possibility of them being true from afar. We want to suspend our disbelief to feel the terror, even for a few minutes. That's why lines at Haunted World and other Idaho haunted attractions get as long as the calendar turns to October.
MIX 106

Idaho’s 2021 Halloween Incident is a Sharp Reminder to Check Your Kids’ Candy

Last year's incident in Post Falls, Idaho is a sharp reminder to check your children's candy before they eat it. It was Halloween night when the Post Falls Police Department received a frantic phone call from a mother. The two had a night of spirited trick or treating in the Post Falls area and across the state boarder into Washington. As the candy reconnaissance mission came to a close, the little Idahoan was eager to chow down. But what happened next was anything but sweet.
MIX 106

7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
KIDO Talk Radio

Actual Evidence That Extraterrestrials Love Idaho

Every now and then, I stumble across information that is not just validating but makes me feel like I’m not as crazy as I think I might be. Such is the case with the latest report on states with UFO/UAP activity, which by the way – can we all agree that “UAP” (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon) sounds like a sneaky way to draw attention away from UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects)? I mean, seriously… why did the name change in the first place?
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
KIDO Talk Radio

Three Spooky Boise Area Haunted Car Washes Set to Scare Up Fun in 2022

We could make a scroll of reasons to resent 2020. But that Halloween season? It was something really special. The COVID-19 pandemic had already ruined Easter, Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Father's Day, 4th of July and Labor Day. The Treasure Valley refused to let it take Halloween from us, so neighborhoods and businesses got creative. The North End Neighborhood Association canceled their traditional trick-or-treating on Harrison Boulevard and replaced it with a walking tour of over the top Halloween decorations and a scavenger hunt.
107.9 LITE FM

Stunning Airbnb In The Heart of Boise Will Sleep 10 Guest

As we get closer to Thanksgiving and Christmas, that means it’s time to make plans for the family that's going to be visiting this holiday season. If family is like my family, it’s always good to have a space where you can get away amongst the holiday chaos and while looking for places for my family this holiday season I discovered a beautiful home on Airbnb to send them off to at the end of the day.
KIDO Talk Radio

Be Aware Of The Deer, Peak Season is Here!

It’s that time of the year again when we start to see more deer migrating, I saw a deer this morning on my drive to work it was walking in my community which is in South East Boise. October through December is peak deer migration, season and when we...
KIDO Talk Radio

5 Fun Ways to Treat Yourself When You’re Single Living in Boise

Boise is apparently one of the best cities for dating and being single, and that's not surprising because there are so many fun (and social) things to do here in Boise!. But more than just having a lot to do, there are also more people here than ever before that are living ALONE and Boise is reported to be one of the top cities in America for having one-person households.
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

