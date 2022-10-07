ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him

The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
BERKELEY, CA
Students and Staff Wounded in Oakland School Shooting

Six students and staff were wounded in a shooting at the King Estates campus in the Oakland hills, leaving two with life-threatening injuries. All the wounded were ages 18 or older and were associated with the campus. As of press time, police were still seeking those responsible for the shooting.
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Dirty Harry - Stalking Scorpio - Portsmouth Square

After arresting Scorpio at Kezar Stadium Callahan, still bruised from his earlier beating at Mount Davidson, is summoned to the D.A.’s office and is incredulous to learn that Scorpio has been released because the, shall we say, unconventional confession tactics rendered all of the evidence inadmissible in court. The D.A. admonishes him not to get involved again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco

Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester

BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
BERKELEY, CA
Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low

Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV

A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots have divided opinions in the city for years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Free Outdoor Dance Fitness Class Draws Crowds Every Weekend

Kenny Walter got certified to teach Turn Up Dance Fitness classes—a Zumba-style workout that combines dance and high intensity interval training—in February 2020. “I got a good following for four weeks, and then the lockdown happened,” recalled Walter. But the high-energy fitness instructor, who said he always...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home

David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Not So Great News: Great America Is Closing Its Doors

California’s Great America now has an expiration date. In late June, Cedar Fair announced the sale of its Great America location in Santa Clara to Prologis, Inc., a Fremont-based real estate investment and logistics management company, for $310 million. The park is set to shut down within the next 11 years.
SANTA CLARA, CA

