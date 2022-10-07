Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him
The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
48hills.org
Good Taste: Grab the cheesecake, Rose—Golden Girls Kitchen is coming to SF
This is Good Taste, a weekly look at food and fun in the Bay Area. In this edition, you’ll get a sneak peek at Golden Girls Kitchen, a pop-up restaurant coming to San Francisco in a few months. Golden Girls Kitchen, an homage to the legendary TV quartet of...
postnewsgroup.com
Students and Staff Wounded in Oakland School Shooting
Six students and staff were wounded in a shooting at the King Estates campus in the Oakland hills, leaving two with life-threatening injuries. All the wounded were ages 18 or older and were associated with the campus. As of press time, police were still seeking those responsible for the shooting.
San Francisco's 'Million Dollar Listing' failed after one season. Why?
The reality TV show only had one season and no one knows exactly why.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
reelsf.com
Dirty Harry - Stalking Scorpio - Portsmouth Square
After arresting Scorpio at Kezar Stadium Callahan, still bruised from his earlier beating at Mount Davidson, is summoned to the D.A.’s office and is incredulous to learn that Scorpio has been released because the, shall we say, unconventional confession tactics rendered all of the evidence inadmissible in court. The D.A. admonishes him not to get involved again.
sftimes.com
5 More Famous Celebrities living in San Francisco
Celebrities living in San Francisco – Many actors, musicians, and athletes who significantly impacted the entertainment industry and popular culture in America and throughout the world were born and raised in the Bay Area. Here are 5 more famous celebrities living in San Francisco – The Bay Area!
UC Berkeley to offer a Nicki Minaj course for spring semester
BERKELEY, Calif. (KTLA) — The University of California, Berkeley, will offer a Nicki Minaj course for the upcoming spring semester. The course, “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms,” will encourage students to think about how Minaj’s impact on the hip-hop music industry connects to the “broader historical-social structures and hip-hop feminisms,” […]
Trove of stolen photos reveals Oakland street life in the 1970s
A good Samaritan tracked down the owner of photos dumped on the street after a robbery.
RELATED PEOPLE
sneakernews.com
Nike Honors San Francisco’s Historic Chinatown With The Air Force 1 Low
Across the nation Chinatowns in each major city proffer the food, customs, art and beauty of Chinese culture here in the States. Next to North Beach and the Financial District of San Francisco, the United States’ first-ever Chinatown was established in 1848. Paying homage to the centuries-old neighborhood, The Swoosh is subsequently crafting a celebratory Air Force 1 Low.
sfstandard.com
Blue Angels Pilot Hits Back at SF Lawmaker on National TV
A former Blue Angels pilot has hit back at Supervisor Dean Preston over a viral tweet about wanting to ban the aerial performance. The headline act of San Francisco’s Fleet Week was canceled Sunday due to fog. The loud display from the U.S. Navy pilots have divided opinions in the city for years.
A look inside nation's 1st Mexican wine bar in San Francisco
Cantina Los Mayas is the nation's first restaurant to feature a wine list consisting of exclusively Mexican wines.
Bay Area city blasted for celebrating Columbus Day
Campbell city leaders apologized on Tuesday for the city celebrating Columbus Day by illuminating a water tower with red, white, and blue lights.
IN THIS ARTICLE
48hills.org
Best of the Bay voting extended through Sun/16 + our Fall Fling party!
Good news, everyone! We’re extending our Best of the Bay voting period through next Sunday, October 16, so you’ll have a little more time to tell us what you love! Don’t miss out on honoring your favorite things about living in the best place on Earth. PLUS!...
sfstandard.com
Free Outdoor Dance Fitness Class Draws Crowds Every Weekend
Kenny Walter got certified to teach Turn Up Dance Fitness classes—a Zumba-style workout that combines dance and high intensity interval training—in February 2020. “I got a good following for four weeks, and then the lockdown happened,” recalled Walter. But the high-energy fitness instructor, who said he always...
48hills.org
John Crew, legendary police accountability activist (and wonderful guy) dies at 65
On Thursday, October 6, John Crew, the longtime police-accountability advocate, gave an impassioned speech at an event for DA candidate John Hamasaki. A neighbor found him a few hours later, Friday morning, slumped over the steering wheel of his car, dead of what was probably a heart attack. He was...
San Francisco supervisor who wants the Blue Angels banned complains about outside coverage of city politics
A San Francisco councilmember who suggested the Blue Angeles be banned from flying over city airspace is complaining about outside criticisms of the city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
A Bay Area eccentric fights to save his Marin home
David Lee Hoffman knows the way he has chosen to live for nearly 50 years is unconventional, maybe even a little bit crazy and probably against the law. In 1973, after years of travel abroad to avoid being drafted and sent to Vietnam, Hoffman bought 2 acres of land in Marin County, California, a lush, leafy peninsula across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco.
‘Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF,’ city supervisor tweets
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco City Supervisor tweeted over the weekend that the Blue Angels should not be allowed to fly over SF. The tweet, from SF District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sent out on Saturday as the city was in the midst of Fleet Week. “The Blue Angels should not be […]
Blue Angels Fleet Week events canceled on Sunday
Thousands of people waiting to see the Blue Angels take to the San Francisco skies on Sunday for Fleet Week are out of luc
scribewilcox.com
Not So Great News: Great America Is Closing Its Doors
California’s Great America now has an expiration date. In late June, Cedar Fair announced the sale of its Great America location in Santa Clara to Prologis, Inc., a Fremont-based real estate investment and logistics management company, for $310 million. The park is set to shut down within the next 11 years.
Comments / 0