Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Patton Oswalt, Whitney Cummings, more cheer Ariel Elias' response to beer-throwing MAGA heckler
Hecklers are one of the hazards of being a stand-up comedian but heckling becomes plain old assault when there's an unopened can of beer involved. Ariel Elias, a self-described Kentucky Jew, was performing a set at Uncle Vinnie's Comedy Club in Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. when she opened the floor to some audience questions. Big mistake.
EW.com
Maya Hawke reveals the Taylor Swift song that turned dad Ethan Hawke into a Swiftie
Ethan Hawke is a Swiftie thanks to daughter Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star revealed her famous father is a Taylor Swift fan during an interview with London-based music magazine The Line of Best Fit. While reflecting on some of the most formative songs in her library, Maya listed Swift's "Ours," from her 2010 album Speak Now, as one of them, noting that she introduced the track to her famous father, whom she credits for shaping her musical taste.
EW.com
Shangela calls out Dancing With the Stars hostAlfonso Ribeiro for calling her Angela last week: 'Did you learn my name?'
The library was open on Dancing With the Stars this week. It may not have been as heated as her sugar daddy yelling match with Mimi Imfurst back on RuPaul's Drag Race season 3, but Shangela notched another iconic reality TV confrontation in her belt during tonight's dancing competition series when she playfully read co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for getting her name wrong last week.
EW.com
Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, and more join Agatha Christie thriller A Haunting in Venice
The suspects have been assembled for Kenneth Branagh's latest Agatha Christie adaptation. The film, titled A Haunting in Venice, will once again be directed by Branagh, who will of course reprise his role as mustachioed detective Hercule Poirot. A Haunting in Venice, which is described as an "unsettling supernatural-thriller inspired by Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party," will feature a screenplay by Oscar nominee Michael Green (Logan), and will fittingly start production on Halloween. It will shoot both at Pinewood Studios outside London and on location in Venice.
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Jamie Lee Curtis wants to see 'hot grandma' Lindsay Lohan in a Freaky Friday sequel
Jamie Lee Curtis is not only open for a Freaky Friday sequel, she even has a few ideas for one. During a stop on The View on Monday, the 63-year-old actress was asked about her recent remarks that she would "absolutely" make a sequel to the 2003 hit movie, which also starred Lindsay Lohan.
EW.com
Pierce Brosnan reveals exciting update on potential third Mamma Mia! film
Send out an S.O.S., because Pierce Brosnan is on board for a potential third Mamma Mia! movie. The upcoming Black Adam star revealed Tuesday on Good Morning America that he's game to re-team with the musical film series' ensemble cast — also including Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried — as they follow a bride-to-be searching for her father in a tale soundtracked by iconic ABBA tunes.
EW.com
Lizzo reflects on 'GRRRLS' lyric change: 'Using a slur is unauthentic to me'
Lizzo has shared some more thoughts about her decision to change the lyrics of her song "GRRRLS" following a backlash on social media over an ableist slur being featured in one of the verses. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, she said of the excised word, "I'd never heard...
EW.com
Will Smith smacks reporter at 'Men in Black III' premiere
In today's slamdunk viral video news, TMZ just posted a clip of Hollywood nice guy Will Smith physically lashing out at a frisky Ukrainian reporter at the start of the red carpet of Men in Black III's Moscow premiere today. The reporter, from Ukranian TV channel 1+1, asks Smith for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
EW.com
Halloween Ends director is 'confident' movie will be Jamie Lee Curtis' last appearance as Laurie Strode
While promoting Halloween Ends (out Oct. 14), star Jamie Lee Curtis has been insistent that her latest appearance as the Michael Myers-battling Laurie Strode will also be her last. "I need to now cut her loose and let her live in the minds and hearts of the fans that have supported her," Curtis recently said to EW. "I now get to go off and do my own thing."
EW.com
Charlie Puth says Ellen DeGeneres' record label 'disappeared' after signing him
Charlie Puth is alleging the members of Ellen DeGeneres' record label that signed him in 2011 vanished. The singer made an appearance on the latest episode of Rolling Stone Music Now, and revealed that after he joined the eleveneleven record label, run by the former talk show host, he saw the disappearance from the team that oversaw the recording of his first EP.
EW.com
'Men in Black 3' ending: Utter time travel nonsense
Men in Black 3 had a troubled production cycle. Filming shut down for several months. A rotating cast of screenwriters tried to fix a screenplay that was never quite finished. Will Smith started a minor war with Lower Manhattan, thanks to a trailer big enough to qualify as a sovereign state. All the bad press prepared you for a travesty: a mess like John Carter, or an overlong wreck like Waterworld, or an exercise in tonal incoherence like Jonah Hex. But for the most part, Men in Black 3 does not show any signs of being a runaway production. It's bright. It's colorful. Will Smith's riffs have a decent hit-to-miss ratio. Josh Brolin is brilliant as a younger, less morose Tommy Lee Jones. The jokes about the 1960s aren't new — Austin Powers got there over a decade ago. But Men in Black 3 was never an ambitious movie, unless you consider "Be better than Men in Black 2" a genuine ambition. This is a well-oiled studio concoction; whatever went wrong with the production has been sandpapered down by a million visual effects engineers.
EW.com
Watch Lisa make Lady Gaga cry on 'The Simpsons' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Lady Gaga is coming to Springfield this Sunday? To paraphrase Mr. Burns: "Eggcellent!" Seriously, she's bringing the egg (er, vessel) — along with 18 different costumes and who knows what else — to the season finale of Fox's The Simpsons. How exactly does the monster pop star wind up in town? When Lisa's scheme to boost her popularity at school goes horribly wrong, Gaga, who happens to be chugging past Springfield on the Gaga Express, magically intuits that her help is needed. She's determined to cheer up Lisa — and the rest of Springfield — by all means necessary, including through song and flash mob. In this clip from the episode, you will see that Lisa isn't exactly going gaga for Gaga, and that hurts Gaga's feelings. And when Gaga's feelings get hurt, something priceless happens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EW.com
'Anger Management' teaser with Charlie Sheen
Even a high-speed collision with a mighty locomotive can't stop Charlie Sheen, who's set to return to TV this June on FX's Anger Management. The second teaser for his new series pokes fun at Sheen's storied reputation by showing Sheen walking away from a literal train wreck unscathed — then saying, with a smirk, "Come on. Everyone deserves a 24th chance."
EW.com
The Voice announces Blake Shelton's departure after 2023 season and sets Kelly Clarkson's return
It's (almost) the end of an era on The Voice. NBC announced Tuesday that the Emmy-winning musical competition series will be returning for its 23rd season in spring 2023, and some big changes are in store. Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will be joining the Voice family as coaches...
EW.com
Luckiest Girl Alive's Bruna Papandrea is a 'warrior' devoted to elevating new voices in Hollywood
EW Game Changers is a series profiling the people and projects making an impact in diversity, equity, and inclusion in entertainment. Bruna Papandrea has produced film and TV for over two decades — Gone Girl, Wild and Big Little Lies are just a few of her high-profile projects — but she's proudest of Luckiest Girl Alive, which came out on Netflix last week.
EW.com
John Stamos and Katelyn Tarver tapped for pilot based on Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book
Is it chicken or is it tuna? Amazon Freevee hopes to find out with Open Book, based on Jessica Simpson's memoir of the same name. The streamer has ordered a half-hour scripted pilot of the show, and tapped Ballers star Katelyn Tarver as Sadie Sparrow, a young singer based on Simpson, and John Stamos as Butch, who is described as "once a young and pretty singer-songwriter on top of the world, Butch Thorn went through one-too-many divorces and far too many drinks, eventually securing his own fall from grace." He is attracted to Sadie and has an immediate connection with her, which complicates things when he realizes he's been tasked to write songs with her.
EW.com
Scripted Finales
Jbbody {font-family:Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size:12px; width:585px;} a.jbtoutled {font-size:14px; font-weight:bold; text-decoration:none; color:#000;} a.jbtoutled:hover {font-size:14px; font-weight:bold; text-decoration:underline; color:#000;} a.jbtoutled:visited {font-size:14px; font-weight:bold; text-decoration:none; color:#000;} .jbfotomod {width:175px; border:0; padding-bottom:20px;} #jbimg {padding-bottom:5px; border:0px;} #jbmidbucket {padding-bottom:30px; clear:both;} #jbimglft {float:left; padding-right:10px; padding-bottom:20px;} hr {width:580px; color:#ccc; size:1px; solid; padding-bottom:10px; padding-top:2px;}. 'CSI' season finale: Big finish!. Ken Tucker: End...
EW.com
Devil in the White City director Todd Field exits series following Keanu Reeves' departure
The Devil in the White City has hit another snag. Just days after it was announced that star Keanu Reeves was leaving the Hulu and Paramount TV series, director and executive producer Todd Field has also departed, EW can confirm. A reason has not been given for the departure of...
EW.com
Marvel's gay wedding, DC superhero out of the closet
This morning, the ladies of The View confirmed a long-rumored wedding announcement: An openly gay member of the X-Men will propose to his partner, with the marriage scheduled to take place in Astonishing X-Men #51. The French Canadian superhero Northstar became Marvel's first openly homosexual superhero in 1992, and although it took nearly two decades for the guy to get a boyfriend, give Marvel credit for diving headfirst into the gay marriage debate, even at the risk of a stern blog post by Bristol Palin. The ladies of The View had a relatively subdued reaction. Avowed comic book fan Whoopi Goldberg loved it. Joy Behar noted that X-Men is "a cutting-edge comic strip," which is inaccurate in just so many ways, but also joked: "You think Batman and Robin could come out of the closet?"
Comments / 0