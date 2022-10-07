ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of October 10

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
HURON COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Plan now to prevent spring fish kills

ASHLAND — Everyone loves a good fish dinner, and it somehow tastes even better if you’ve caught the fish yourself. While you won’t be able to actually catch your own fish that evening, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be offering fish dinners as part of their November Conservation Chat: Prep Your Pond.
ASHLAND, OH
whbc.com

Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17

AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Gas prices spike 28 cents in Akron, 21 cents in Cleveland

AKRON, Ohio — Ouch! Drivers are feeling an extra pinch at the gas pump as prices continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio. The average price in Akron is now listed at $3.92 per gallon after prices jumped 28.5 cents within the last week, according to new data released early Monday by GasBuddy.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more

MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby

SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time. With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.
SHELBY, OH
gohsonline.com

The story behind Canton’s Crumbl

It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
CANTON, OH
Lima News

As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming

As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
whbc.com

GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
CANTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Community refrigerator provides free food to people in need

This particular grant that she's reviewing is for a new project that her organization, the Lorain Public Library System and Lorain County Public Health all partnered on called the "freedge." “A freedge is a free refrigerator, open to the community,” Snipes-Martin said. It’s at the South Lorain Branch Library,...
EL CENTRO, CA

