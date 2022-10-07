Read full article on original website
huroninsider.com
Local highway construction for the week of October 10
Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of October 10. Erie County. State Route 60, from SR 113 to Kneisel Road, will have single lane closures...
ashlandsource.com
Plan now to prevent spring fish kills
ASHLAND — Everyone loves a good fish dinner, and it somehow tastes even better if you’ve caught the fish yourself. While you won’t be able to actually catch your own fish that evening, Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will be offering fish dinners as part of their November Conservation Chat: Prep Your Pond.
whbc.com
Columbus Day Produces Mix of Government Closings, Business as Usual
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Monday is Columbus Day. In some places it’s celebrated as Indigenous Peoples Day. There’s no mail delivery and post offices are closed. Most federal government offices are closed, but some local government offices may be open, like Canton city. That,...
cleveland19.com
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon. John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of...
Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17
AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Portage County man survives poisoning, thanks to experimental drug at UH
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
cleveland19.com
Two arrested in Summit County, car filled with possibly stolen items
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were arrested by Summit County deputies Sunday, with possibly stolen tools, coins and car converters recovered from their vehicle. According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Lombardo, 30, and Mysteria Pugh, 35, both of Akron, were pulled over for a license plate violation.
Gas prices spike 28 cents in Akron, 21 cents in Cleveland
AKRON, Ohio — Ouch! Drivers are feeling an extra pinch at the gas pump as prices continue to rise throughout Northeast Ohio. The average price in Akron is now listed at $3.92 per gallon after prices jumped 28.5 cents within the last week, according to new data released early Monday by GasBuddy.
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
cleveland19.com
Nearly 1K workers face layoffs as services change at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many workers at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center are facing layoffs now that the hospital is transitioning its service offerings. Hospital leadership announced in September a plan to only provide outpatient care, meaning no more overnight hospital beds or emergency care. State filings show that 1,000...
Boat, trailer seized from man accused of cheating in walleye tournament
A boat and trailer were seized Tuesday from a Hermitage man who is accused of cheating in a fishing tournament in Cleveland Sept. 30.
whbc.com
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
ashlandsource.com
Custom candle bar opens in downtown Shelby
SHELBY — Dove Candle Bar can smell like 187,000 different scent combinations at any given time. With 105 different scents to choose from for candle mixing, owners Steve Fellows and Joe Johnson let customers mix up to three to make their own candles.
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
'I want to rebuild': Pizza shop owners devastated after fire in Akron
The Pavona's Pizza Joint sign is still standing and the words "We Love You" are written in chalk on the brick facade, but the green roof has crumbled and just about everything below it is in ruins.
Lima News
As Intel builds in Ohio, ‘wave’ of plans keeps coming
As Intel takes advantage of the CHIPS Act to raise massive new semiconductor production sites in Ohio, other companies are making similar moves in other states. Micron Technology Inc. announced plans this week to invest as much as $100 billion to build a semiconductor-manufacturing campus in New York state, the latest in what is being called “a wave” of chip production investments in the U.S. announced in the wake of CHIPS passage.
whbc.com
GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/. The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton. They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.
spectrumnews1.com
Community refrigerator provides free food to people in need
This particular grant that she's reviewing is for a new project that her organization, the Lorain Public Library System and Lorain County Public Health all partnered on called the "freedge." “A freedge is a free refrigerator, open to the community,” Snipes-Martin said. It’s at the South Lorain Branch Library,...
VIDEO: Train derailment in Sandusky closes underpass
A train derailment Saturday afternoon has closed the Columbus Avenue underpass, the city reported on Twitter.
