ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Clay Extension, 4-H open house Oct. 15

CLAY COUNTY — In conjunction with the Liberty Farmer’s Market, Clay County University of Missouri Extension will be holding its first annual Extension Day and 4-H Open House. Many events and displays are planned for the day, beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, around the historic Liberty Square.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Blood drive Oct. 25 at Kearney electric cooperative

KEARNEY — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative’s Kearney headquarters will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the meeting room at 1000 W. Missouri Highway 92. Appointments are preferred and can be made online at savealifenow.org/Group using Group Code EF2R. For more...
KEARNEY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gladstone, MO
Local
Missouri Government
kjluradio.com

African American school in western Missouri begins transformation into museum, while tipping its hat to Lincoln University

Another Missouri community is pulling together to save a part of its African American history by turning it into a museum. The Douglass School in Higginsville served as the community’s school for Black students until desegregation shut the doors in 1955. Former student, 84-year-old Travis Benton, purchased the school in 1990 with hopes of restoring and preserving it.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot

Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Parks Recreation#Arts Commission#Planning Commission
fox4kc.com

Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
gladstonedispatch.com

Ploggathon slated for Oct. 16

GLADSTONE — Gladstone Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts invites members of the community to volunteer for the 2022 Mid-America Regional Council Ploggathon. “Plogging” is a Swedish concept that combines picking up litter and jogging. Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, MARC is hosting a friendly competition...
GLADSTONE, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations

Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
MISSOURI STATE
kq2.com

City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
fox4kc.com

Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe

OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

Browne's Irish Marketplace celebrates 135 years in Kansas City

The Guinness was flowing and fiddles were playing as Browne's Irish marketplace celebrated an impressive milestone. The business at West 33rd and Pennsylvania in Kansas City, Missouri, is 135 years old, making it the world's oldest Irish business outside of Ireland. It opened in 1887 and spans five generations. It’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022

Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
RAYTOWN, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy