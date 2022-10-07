Read full article on original website
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Legislator Theresa Galvin challenging incumbent Frank White in Jackson County Executive race
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Two veteran Jackson County politicians will square off next month in the race for Jackson County Executive. Jackson County Legislator Theresa Galvin is challenging incumbent Frank White. Galvin said as a Republican, she had to have support from seven Democrats and fellow legislators to be...
Clay County plans to develop multi-billion dollar project near I-435, Route 152
The Clay County Economic Development Council has big plans in the works. The county, which holds nearly 400,000 people, could be seeing its landscape reimagined on the way south from the airport.
gladstonedispatch.com
Clay Extension, 4-H open house Oct. 15
CLAY COUNTY — In conjunction with the Liberty Farmer’s Market, Clay County University of Missouri Extension will be holding its first annual Extension Day and 4-H Open House. Many events and displays are planned for the day, beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, around the historic Liberty Square.
gladstonedispatch.com
Blood drive Oct. 25 at Kearney electric cooperative
KEARNEY — Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative’s Kearney headquarters will host a Community Blood Center blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 25 in the meeting room at 1000 W. Missouri Highway 92. Appointments are preferred and can be made online at savealifenow.org/Group using Group Code EF2R. For more...
KMBC.com
Major food distributor for Kansas City charities struggling with large cuts in federal funding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major food distributor for people in need in our area is struggling with inflation and a significant cut in federal funding. Harvesters serves 760 member organizations in 26 counties in Missouri and Kansas. Those partner agencies then distribute food and other household items. True...
kjluradio.com
African American school in western Missouri begins transformation into museum, while tipping its hat to Lincoln University
Another Missouri community is pulling together to save a part of its African American history by turning it into a museum. The Douglass School in Higginsville served as the community’s school for Black students until desegregation shut the doors in 1955. Former student, 84-year-old Travis Benton, purchased the school in 1990 with hopes of restoring and preserving it.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
kcur.org
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot
Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
fox4kc.com
Johnson County Motor Vehicle customers experience issues
OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County drivers hoping to take care of some business Monday afternoon will likely run into some issues. The Johnson County Motor Vehicle system is experiencing technical issues, according to a spokesperson for the county. As of noon, employees are not able to print temporary license...
gladstonedispatch.com
Ploggathon slated for Oct. 16
GLADSTONE — Gladstone Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts invites members of the community to volunteer for the 2022 Mid-America Regional Council Ploggathon. “Plogging” is a Swedish concept that combines picking up litter and jogging. Starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, MARC is hosting a friendly competition...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Kansas abortion clinic struggles to meet demand; Columbia car wash chain acquires new St. Louis locations
Missouri experienced the nation's second sharpest decline in WIC participants during the COVID-19 pandemic as the state battles with a burdensome disbursement system. WIC, which stands for Women, Infants and Children, is a federal nutrition program for low-income women and children. It lost roughly 20,000 Missouri participants in February from two years earlier. Meanwhile, an abortion clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, that opened days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year is struggling to keep up with demand. The clinic is only able to see 10-15% of patients requesting appointments. And, Club Car Wash acquired most of Tidal Wave's St. Louis-area locations, bringing the Columbia-based car wash to more than 100 locations across eight states. Start your Tuesday with the morning's business news below.
kq2.com
City of St. Joseph explains contract with Rick Smith
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph decided to end its contract with former Kansas City police chief Rick Smith after the Department of Justice's investigation. Smith was hired under contract to do an assessment on the police department and how it could better serve the community. But last...
republic-online.com
Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter. Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Early-Morning Fire
CHILLICOTHE, MO – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on a house fire early this morning in Ludlow. The Dawn Fire Department responded to the fire, finding it fully engulfed. Officials report the house was abandoned. Anyone with information on the fire can contact the sheriff’s...
Independence police locate parents of 2 children not picked up
Independence police are looking for two parents who did not pick up their children Friday at their schools.
Police investigate kidnapping and rape in western Missouri town￼
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities continued investigating a suspected kidnapping and sexual assault this weekend in a small Missouri town just northeast of Kansas City that was discovered when a malnourished woman escaped and screamed for help. Clay County authorities charged a man with rape, kidnapping, and assault...
KMBC.com
Browne's Irish Marketplace celebrates 135 years in Kansas City
The Guinness was flowing and fiddles were playing as Browne's Irish marketplace celebrated an impressive milestone. The business at West 33rd and Pennsylvania in Kansas City, Missouri, is 135 years old, making it the world's oldest Irish business outside of Ireland. It opened in 1887 and spans five generations. It’s...
KMBC.com
Grandview police ask for help finding runaway juvenile from Springfield
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help in finding a runaway juvenile. Police said Kaylee Marquez ran away from home in Springfield and has not been seen since Wednesday. Authorities said Kaylee has very distinctive tattoos. Anyone who has seen Kaylee is asked to call Grandview...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Raytown, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Yesterday Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made four stops to talk to voters – in Jefferson City, California, Warrensburg, and Raytown – on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. Yesterday evening in Raytown, for a crowd of approximately 75 individuals at the Breakfast & Lunch...
