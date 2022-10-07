Read full article on original website
UK's economy may not recover to pre-COVID levels before 2024
The current challenges have prompted experts to predict that the UK economy may not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. This indicates that economic growth may be restricted until the next general elections. UK households and businesses are struggling with soaring costs. There has been significant financial chaos in the...
What is a bear market & how can investors survive it?
The bear market is when any security notch a loss of 20 per cent or more from its recent highs. The S&P 500 index fell into bear market territory more than 25 times since 1928. The bear market is an unavoidable part of the financial market, which cannot be ignored.
UK market remains nervous as gilt yields rise
UK Market: The UK market was trading in red as investors were nervous over volatility in the market following the rising borrowing costs for the government. At around 1:30 pm GMT+1, the FTSE 100 index was trading 0.1% lower while the FTSE 250 was trading more than half percentage point down. The government's long-term borrowing costs have hit record highs after the Bank of England's £65bn bailout to induce stability in the financial markets.
ASX 200 to rise; NASDAQ ends at 2-year low
The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 19 points or 0.3% higher. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.4% lower at 6,667.8 points. The Australian share market is set to rise on Tuesday despite a weak...
ASX 200 to fall on Wall Street’s sell-off; NASDAQ down nearly 4%
The Australian share market is poised to start the week on a muted note. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 61 points or 0.9% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 2.1%, the S&P 500 dipped 2.8%, and the NASDAQ ended 3.8% lower. The...
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
Kalkine : What's pushing ASX200 up 0.5%? | Helloworld (ASX:HLO) suggests travel rebound
In todays show we cover: Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO), Viva Leisure (ASX:VVA) and DW8 (ASX:DW8). The Australian share market is currently trading on a positive note. The S&P/ASX200 index is up today, gaining 30.50 points or 0.46 per cent, despite crossing below its 20-day moving average. Materials is the best performing sector, gaining 0.98 per cent. Watch this video for more and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.
Can Bitcoin be used as real money?
Bitcoin’s whitepaper calls the cryptocurrency ‘electronic cash’, and there is not a single mention of terms like investment and trading. Over the past years, Bitcoin, alongside altcoins like Dogecoin, has gained recognition as a speculative asset that can be traded over cryptocurrency exchanges. Last year, Tesla announced...
New data claims 50 pubs closing every month: Which stocks to watch?
Amid rising inflationary pressures, 50 pubs are downing their shutters in England and Wales, a new analysis has revealed. Between June-end and September, 150 pubs were either demolished or turned into offices and homes. The hospitality sector is one of the worst sectors to take a hit during the UK's...
Miners boost ASX 200 at open; Johns Lyng up 6%
The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday. The ASX 200 rose in opening trade, rising 17.70 points, or 0.27%, to 6,685.50. Over the last five days, the index has been virtually unchanged. The Australian share market opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street starting the week on a muted...
Kalkine: Why billionaire investor Warren Buffet loves dividend stocks?
The stocks of Warren Buffett, whether he sells or buys, tend to be closely watched by the market. In addition, any significant transaction by him generally makes a Wall Street headline. Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, owns more than 40 stocks, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As it turns out, the company’s holdings are filled with top dividend players from the U.S. share markets.
Kalkine : Which ASX-listed companies will pay dividends in upcoming months?
Dividends are one of the oldest known forms of investing, and in fact, they provide an important source of income for many investors. They can also offer a way to reinvest profits into a company, which can help it grow over time. Several companies have turned ex-dividend in the past months, providing income to ASX investors. According to CommSec, ASX 200-listed companies announced over AU$42 billion worth of dividends in the recent ASX reporting season.
What is pulling down Calidus’ (ASX:CAI) share price on ASX today?
Calidus’ shares were trading 25.263% lower at 2:39 PM AEDT on ASX today. The company shared its quarterly activities report for the September quarter yesterday (10 October 2022). Calidus stated that despite facing several challenges, it has made significant progress in September quarter. Shares of Australian gold miner Calidus...
How are Core (ASX:CXO) shares faring after Finniss mine opening?
Core officially opened the Finniss lithium mine yesterday. On the back of the news, the company’s shares closed at AU$1.14 apiece on October 10. At 2.39 PM AEDT, Core’s shares were trading at AU$1.16 per share, up by 1.97%. Shares of Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) were trading at...
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
Why is DICE Therapeutics (DICE) gaining attention today?
The DICE stock jumped over 78 per cent on Tuesday, October 11. The company announced positive data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of psoriasis treatment. At its current trading price, its price soared around 80 per cent YoY. Stocks of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DICE) appeared to be on...
How are these five ASX-listed gold stocks performing today?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up today, gaining 0.38% to 6,693.10 points at 12:00 PM AEDT. Seven out of eleven sectors were higher, Materials was the best performing sector. Of all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, seven sectors were spotted buzzing in the green territory on ASX today, along with the index itself. Materials sector was spotted leading the gains, while the Energy sector was seen marking losses on ASX.
What is impacting Sayona's (ASX:SYA) share price today?
Sayona’s shares were trading at AU$0.23 each, down 6.25% at 12.31 PM AEDT. The fall in share price might be because of the weakness in the overall materials sector. At 12.32 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 1.06% lower at 15,844.40 points. Shares of Sayona Mining...
5 of the biggest crypto scams you must know about
BitConnect attracted investors with an unbelievable and unbeatable trading algorithm that was non-existent. Onecoin was launched in 2015 that tops the list of cryptocurrency scams. CentraTech entered the market as a crypto card service provider. Investment in digital currencies is becoming popular. Hence, investment scams are on the rise too....
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
