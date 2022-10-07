While Milan has long been a hotspot for travelers venturing to northern Italy in search of fashion, design, and culture, Turin—Italy’s fourth largest city, located just 45-minutes from Milan by train—has somehow remained blithely under wraps. It doesn’t take long after arriving in the Piedmontese capital to discover its inimitable elegance. Baroque architecture resembling that of Paris or Vienna houses the myriad of historic museums and galleries, while slashes of snow-capped Alpine mountains are visible from the grand squares and cobbled streets, all bustling with old cafes and restaurants serving traditional Piedmontese dishes. Stay long enough and you’ll find that Turin’s unique blend of art, culture, and quality food runs in the city’s blood—and serves as a promising indication that a new era as a tourist hotspot is firmly on the horizon.

