Read full article on original website
Related
Man knocks down two ancient Roman busts at Vatican Museums
A man toppled two ancient Roman busts Wednesday at the Vatican Museums and caused moderate damage to both statues before being stopped by museum security.
Classical statue of Hercules nearly 2,000 years old found in Greece
Archaeologists have discovered the remnants of a classical statue dating back more than 1,800 years in the ancient metropolis of Philippi, in northeastern Greece.
Why did the Roman Empire split in two?
The vast Roman Empire split into the Eastern Roman Empire and Western Roman Empire in the fourth century A.D.
11 Things That The U.S. Should Seriously Adopt From Other Countries, According To A World Traveler
I hate to break it to you, but the U.S. could learn a thing or two.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A local’s guide to Bratislava, Slovakia: the Danube, dumplings and rubber duck cocktails
Koliba Kamzik is a small place next to the main square in Bratislava which aims to recreate the countryside feel of the area it is named after. The menu features traditional dishes (there’s a lot of bryndza, a cheese made from sheep’s milk mainly produced in the Carpathian mountains) as well as great sharing platters with pork belly, potato pancakes and sauerkraut.
Move Over Milan—A Guide to Turin, Italy’s Most Elegant City
While Milan has long been a hotspot for travelers venturing to northern Italy in search of fashion, design, and culture, Turin—Italy’s fourth largest city, located just 45-minutes from Milan by train—has somehow remained blithely under wraps. It doesn’t take long after arriving in the Piedmontese capital to discover its inimitable elegance. Baroque architecture resembling that of Paris or Vienna houses the myriad of historic museums and galleries, while slashes of snow-capped Alpine mountains are visible from the grand squares and cobbled streets, all bustling with old cafes and restaurants serving traditional Piedmontese dishes. Stay long enough and you’ll find that Turin’s unique blend of art, culture, and quality food runs in the city’s blood—and serves as a promising indication that a new era as a tourist hotspot is firmly on the horizon.
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool will put on best party ever, mayor says
Liverpool's mayor has promised the city will put on the "best party ever" for Eurovision after being chosen as the hosts for the 2023 song contest. The city won a competition to hold the event after it was decided the 2022 winners Ukraine was unable to host. Liverpool Mayor Joanne...
Comments / 0