Former KU Jayhawks track and field standout Halcyon MacKnight dies at age of 61
Former University of Kansas track All-American Halcyon MacKnight died Thursday in Kernersville, North Carolina at the age of 61, Kansas athletics department confirmed Monday. A long jumper and sprinter, MacKnight, whose nickname at KU was “Tudie,” earned All-America honors in the long jump (indoor and outdoor) three times from 1982-83. The Kansas Relays’ long jump was renamed “Halcyon ‘Tudie’ MacKnight-Blake Women’s Long Jump” in 1995 to honor MacKnight’s accomplishments as a Kansas competitor.
KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more
Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
Kansas man allegedly stabbed his brother after they argued over a sandwich: Officials
A rural Kansas man was injured Saturday after his brother allegedly stabbed him when they argued over a sandwich, according to the Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road in Paola, where they learned the brothers allegedly fought when one brother ate the other’s sandwich, said Undersheriff Matthew Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release.
Company assures Johnson County that election worker data is secure after CEO arrested
The Johnson County Election Office says it has received assurances the personal data of its election workers is secure, after an executive of a company that provides software used by the county to manage election workers was accused of stealing the personal data of election workers in Los Angeles. Johnson...
Internet scammers are targeting you right here in Kansas City. Here’s how to stay safe
“See yourself in cyber.” That is a tagline you will surely start seeing more often as CISA, the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, works to help ensure a secure and resilient critical infrastructure for the American people. As regional director for CISA Region 7 headquartered here in Kansas...
