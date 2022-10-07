ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Wichita Eagle

Former KU Jayhawks track and field standout Halcyon MacKnight dies at age of 61

Former University of Kansas track All-American Halcyon MacKnight died Thursday in Kernersville, North Carolina at the age of 61, Kansas athletics department confirmed Monday. A long jumper and sprinter, MacKnight, whose nickname at KU was “Tudie,” earned All-America honors in the long jump (indoor and outdoor) three times from 1982-83. The Kansas Relays’ long jump was renamed “Halcyon ‘Tudie’ MacKnight-Blake Women’s Long Jump” in 1995 to honor MacKnight’s accomplishments as a Kansas competitor.
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more

Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
JOPLIN, MO
Wichita Eagle

Kansas man allegedly stabbed his brother after they argued over a sandwich: Officials

A rural Kansas man was injured Saturday after his brother allegedly stabbed him when they argued over a sandwich, according to the Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road in Paola, where they learned the brothers allegedly fought when one brother ate the other’s sandwich, said Undersheriff Matthew Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release.
