kalkinemedia.com
New data claims 50 pubs closing every month: Which stocks to watch?
Amid rising inflationary pressures, 50 pubs are downing their shutters in England and Wales, a new analysis has revealed. Between June-end and September, 150 pubs were either demolished or turned into offices and homes. The hospitality sector is one of the worst sectors to take a hit during the UK's...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
BBC
How to cut your energy bills
Energy bills went up at the start of October, with households in England, Wales and Scotland using a typical amount of gas and electricity now set pay £2,500 a year - a rise of £500. Energy-saving measures won't make up for the sharp rise in prices. But taken...
BBC
Millions will receive £324 cost-of-living payment in November
More than eight million people will get a cost-of-living payment of £324 in November, the government has said. It is the second part of a £650 grant to help low-income households cope with soaring food and energy prices. Those on means-tested benefits will get it directly into their...
6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday. Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20. The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government...
Money Saving Tips to Cut Winter Energy Bills
American households could see their energy bills increase in the coming months, as the federal government warned that the price of electricity is expected to continue rising over the winter. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast the average price of electricity for residential consumers could reach 15.86 cents per kilowatthour...
kalkinemedia.com
How are these five ASX-listed gold stocks performing today?
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is up today, gaining 0.38% to 6,693.10 points at 12:00 PM AEDT. Seven out of eleven sectors were higher, Materials was the best performing sector. Of all the eleven significant sectors under the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, seven sectors were spotted buzzing in the green territory on ASX today, along with the index itself. Materials sector was spotted leading the gains, while the Energy sector was seen marking losses on ASX.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which Industry is thriving amidst the fears of recession?
The fears of recession have gripped various industries over the world. With global tumbling on multiple instances and industries shaking up, diverse industries and businesses are grappling with dire possibilities. But the sky looks pretty clear for the superyacht industry. Well, how is it faring? In this segment we explore the same.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Can increasing interest rate reduce country's inflation levels?
The relationship between interest rates and inflation is two-fold. The inflation rate determines the direction of interest rates; alternatively, interest rates impact the direction of inflation. An impetus is required to boost economic growth for economies with low inflation. Central banks use lower interest rates to bring about this drastic change. In this segment we explore the impact of interest rates on inflation.
kalkinemedia.com
What is a bear market & how can investors survive it?
The bear market is when any security notch a loss of 20 per cent or more from its recent highs. The S&P 500 index fell into bear market territory more than 25 times since 1928. The bear market is an unavoidable part of the financial market, which cannot be ignored.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : UN Agency Warns of Global Recession
A United Nations agency has warned worldwide central banks that increasing interest rates could lead to a global recession. Central banks across the globe have continuously hiked interest rates this year in an effort to combat rising inflation.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's economy may not recover to pre-COVID levels before 2024
The current challenges have prompted experts to predict that the UK economy may not return to pre-pandemic levels before 2024. This indicates that economic growth may be restricted until the next general elections. UK households and businesses are struggling with soaring costs. There has been significant financial chaos in the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: What is consumer sentiment?
Consumer sentiment is a statistical calculation of the economy's overall health as determined by consumer opinion. It considers people's opinions about their current financial situation, short-term economic health, and long-term economic growth prospects and is widely regarded as a useful economic indicator.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX to rise | Telstra confirms guidance
The Australian share market is set to rise. Telstra confirms FY2023 guidance with free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The Cettire group sales revenue growth exceeds 70%. The Mirvac Group today announced the retirement plans for CEO & Managing Director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :What caused the BNB crypto hack?
The two largest crypto’s by market cap were looking bruised and battered as they both headed south today. ETH Keeps facing rejection at the $1360 and BTC all week has not been able to peep it’s head above $19600. Today the price of BTC did dip under $19k to $18,999.90 and ETH got as low as $1272 Tuesday 11th Oct. Many countries are introducing CBDC's as more innovation in financial technology is being encouraged by many governments. Watch this video to find out more.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Should you explore gold during inflation as an hedge?
Hedging is a risk management strategy that is aimed at protecting investments. The technique is used to mitigate various risks and avoid the potential negative impacts. The practice only offsets the risk of losses from other assets. Gold is majorly considered as a lucrative hedge. But is it good enough?
kalkinemedia.com
What’s weighing on Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) share price?
Baby Bunting (ASX:BBN) released a company update through the ASX today (11 October 2022). Its gross profit margin dropped during the first quarter of financial year 2023 (FY23). The company has not shared any update on FY23 earnings. The share price of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) has been falling...
