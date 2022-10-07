Read full article on original website
Brunswick Academy improves to 6-1
On Saturday October 8, 2022 Brunswick Academy’s Varsity Football team traveled to Richmond Christian School in Chesterfield, VA for its seventh game of the 2022 season. The Vikings ended the game with a victory of 66-6. Advancing this season to a record of 6-1. The Vikings are continuing their season with another strong win on the road! The Vikings next game is Friday October 14, 2022 at Brunswick Academy versus Southampton Academy at 7:00 PM. This will be their Homecoming Game!
Oh what a Tuesday celebration it was in Emporia
This past Tuesday evening, hundreds packed the Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association’s park as local police departments joined forces to host National Night Out — an event which seeks to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Originally, the event was scheduled to take place at Veterans Memorial...
College prospects introduced to schools at Wednesday event at Greensville County High School
This school year may only be a month old, but it’s never too soon for high school upperclassmen to prepare for the next step. This Wednesday morning, Greensville County High School teamed up with AVID to hold a college fair at its gymnasium. AVID — Advancement Via Individual Determination...
Southern Virginia Chamber Presents Festival of Grapes and Hops
Petersburg – Southern Virginia Chamber presents Festival of Grapes and Hops Petersburg, taking place at Old Town Harbor Festival Park on October 15, 2022, and featuring Local Wineries, Breweries, Meaderies, and Cideries. Featured Bands include Sammy Lee, The Chocolate Factory, and Bombshell. Come Sip and Celebrate the Festival of Grapes & Hops The leaves will start to change...Light Breeze...Laughter fills the air... These are all signs that the 14th Annual Festival of Grapes & Hops is just around the corner. Join us on Saturday, October 15th, from 11am – 6pm in historic downtown Petersburg, VA at the Old Town Harbor Festival Park for shopping, live music, and of course, wine and craft beer tasting. The festival gates open on Saturday at 11am with musical entertainment all day until 5 p.m. Come and enjoy tastings from all over Virginia wineries. Centered around the Harbor and Historic Old Town just a short walk away featuring vendors from all over the Commonwealth, there won’t be anything you can’t find to fit your style, mood. Not to be outdone by the wineries, breweries and crafters, the food vendors are coming out in full force for you to decide whether to have funnel cakes, barbecue, steak-n-cheese, shish kabobs, or just burgers and dogs may take you the whole day. All downtown restaurants will also be open during the festival in case you prefer to sit and rest a bit while you eat as we offer free re-entry into the festival. So, come to Petersburg for the Festival of Grapes & Hops, but stay and come back to enjoy all that we have to offer. Special thanks to our festival sponsors: Bon Secours, Waukeshaw Development, Poplar Springs Hospital, Commonwealth Gas. Contact Information: Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce 804-733-813.
O’Connor settling in as Emporia’s 12th Postmaster
Emporia Postmaster Ryan O’Connor came to the city in February to reorganize the post office. His commute from Chesterfield is a little longer than he would like it to be, but the commute will soon be shorter when he moves to Alberta. “My wife is coming to Emporia to...
Nov. 8 election already in progress in Emporia-Greensville
Greensville County Registrar Susan Conwell said 19 Greensville County residents cast an in-person ballot in the County Registrar’s Office during the first week of early voting. She mailed 219 absentee ballots to residents before early voting began on Sept. 23. Emporia Registrar Ashley Wall mailed out 116 absentee ballots, and 11 citizens voted in person during the first week of voting.
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
