Bernie On The Cardinals: Notes On My Scorecard. It’s Pujols Time Again. And Who Will Win The Cardinals-Phillies Series?

Now that the St. Louis Cardinals season is over, here’s what Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina had to say about their careers coming to an end. The postseason for the St. Louis Cardinals came to a sudden end on a chilly Saturday night at Busch Stadium. With the Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, it wasn’t just the end of the season for the Cardinals, but also the ending of the careers of two franchise icons — Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO