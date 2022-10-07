ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Bernie On The Cardinals: Notes On My Scorecard. It’s Pujols Time Again. And Who Will Win The Cardinals-Phillies Series?

By Bernie Miklasz
 3 days ago
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
FanSided

Everything Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina said about looming retirement

Now that the St. Louis Cardinals season is over, here’s what Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina had to say about their careers coming to an end. The postseason for the St. Louis Cardinals came to a sudden end on a chilly Saturday night at Busch Stadium. With the Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Phillies, it wasn’t just the end of the season for the Cardinals, but also the ending of the careers of two franchise icons — Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.
NBC Sports

Phillies storm back for 6 runs in the 9th to stun Cardinals

ST. LOUIS -- Eleven years to the day after suffering one of the most painful losses in franchise history at the hands of the St. Louis Cardinals, the Phillies turned the tables and stole one from the Cards in Game 1 of the National League wild-card series on Friday afternoon.
NBC Sports

Phillies’ 6-run ninth tops Cardinals in 6-3 wild-card win

ST. LOUIS — Philadelphia scored six times in the ninth inning off the stingy St. Louis bullpen, highlighted by a bases-loaded single by Jean Segura, and the Phillies beat the NL Central champion Cardinals 6-3 on Friday in the opening game of their National League wild-card series. The Cardinals,...
