Richard Kinner
4d ago
there are machines in every business in town. I doubt a casino would be a successful as they used to be.
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/11/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Another State’s Attorney is going to court in opposition to the SAFE-T Act. The Madison County Office has filed suit to block the criminal justice package from taking effect on January 1st, 2023, claiming the legislation violates the state constitution on several grounds. Plus the bill eliminates “cash bail” for most all offenses. Now over half of the state’s county attorney offices, at least 52, have filed lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act.
wmay.com
7th Street Cidery To Open In Springfield On Friday
Something different joins the list of downtown Springfield destinations this week. Conn’s Hospitality Group will officially open the 7th Street Cidery on Friday. The new business will features 20 taps of hard ciders, meads, and perrys, along with wines and spirits. Ciders are made from an apple base, while meads come from honey and perrys are derived from pears.
Pritzker announces final installment of Rebuild Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced. The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, […]
Central Illinois journalist wins Father of the Year award
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — WTAX news director Dave Dahl is notorious in the capitol for his unique questions to lawmakers, but he’s also famous by association for being the one-man entourage to his son Clifford. “Everyone wants their little piece of Clifford,” Dahl said. “He belongs to everybody. And even before we knew he was […]
Semi crashes into house in central Illinois
CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA) — A semi-truck driver drove off the side of the road and hit a power line and a house Tuesday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Illinois state troopers responded to a call of a semi crashing into a house. State Police said the semi went off the roadway and, for unknown reasons, […]
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Bears deal moves ahead; transit service proposes cuts; new casino plans in the works for Joliet, Aurora
Arlington Heights leaders take another step toward Bears deal. City leaders in Arlington Heights took another step toward a potential deal with the Chicago Bears. On Monday, the two sides met to hash out a predevelopment agreement and how the team and the village will work together moving forward. Earlier this month, the village leaders rejected a petition from Americans for Prosperity to ban public financing for a new stadium. The Bears said it would not need public money for the stadium itself, but would need funding for developing the area around the stadium.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Cleanup continues after trail derailed; another SAFE-T Act lawsuit
The cleanup continues after a train slammed into a semi truck Saturday near Murphysboro. Crews from Missouri are in Hamilton County helping clean the wreckage after the train derailed following the accident. The Emergency Management Agency says the area was littered with coal and grain from the damaged train. The driver and the engineer were able to get out safely.
First responder unions endorse in Illinois 13th congressional district race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two major unions for first responders have endorsed candidates in the race for Illinois’ 13th congressional district. The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police State Lodge endorsed Republican candidate Regan Deering at a news conference Tuesday. “We need our elected officials to understand their value, risk and dedication to our communities. Supporting […]
wmay.com
Illinois comptroller candidates make pitch month before election
(The Center Square) – The two major party candidates for Illinois comptroller made their pitches for why Illinois residents should elect them Nov. 8. The candidates were recently hosted separately by ABC 7 to discuss the election, which is now under a month away. Incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza...
videtteonline.com
A last look at your ballot one month out from the Illinois midterms
The midterm elections are coming up on Nov. 8. Here is a brief look at all the candidates that will be on this year’s ballot:. Kathy Salvi (Republican) lives in Mundelein, Illinois, with her family. She currently serves as a partner at the law firm Salvi & Maher. Salvi...
wmay.com
Millions of dollars pour into Illinois politics ahead of election
(The Center Square) – A recent donation of nearly $14 million to a political action committee signals voters will be getting a barrage of political ads heading into the final few weeks before the Nov. 8 election. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has largely self-funded his political campaign. So...
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Union workers see property tax threat from Illinois amendment vote
If American labor has a golden patron, it surely must be President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But FDR had pretty distinct views about private-sector labor unions versus government unions. “The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in...
wmay.com
Tribune Endorses Pritzker For Re-Election
Illinois’s largest newspaper has endorsed Democratic Governor JB Pritzker for re-election. The Chicago Tribune endorsement is seen as surprising because the paper’s editorial board generally leans more conservative, such as when the Trib endorsed then-Governor Bruce Rauner over Pritzker in 2018. But now the Tribune says Pritzker deserves credit for showing competent leadership during the COVID pandemic, and for taking steps to shore up Illinois’s finances and public pensions.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Heating bills expected to spike; Passengers recount poor Amtrak experience
With winter approaching, there is a good chance Illinoisans will be paying more to heat their homes. The problem is sharply higher costs for natural gas, used to heat a majority of homes in the state. Nicor, the utility serving a large portion of Illinois, estimated its average residential customer...
wmay.com
Labor Questions Surround Poplar Place Project
Springfield aldermen will consider an ordinance in the coming week to spend more than $2 million in TIF funds to improve roads and buildings in the Poplar Place neighborhood. But it’s still unclear if labor issues on the project will be a stumbling block. The owners of the property...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you also happen to love pizza then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading to read about four fantastic pizza places in Illinois that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you have the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite pizza spots is on the list?
Tasty New BBQ Spot in Illinois Will Benefit Vets, First Responders
The first location opened exactly 10 years after the 9/11 attacks with a "mission" to give back, and now the fourth location in Illinois is about to have its grand opening. The restaurant was conceived after two friends traveled the country to find the best barbecue and sauces while wanting to start a business that has "meaning and purpose."
Illinois woman dies following weekend house explosion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hurt in a Newman house explosion on Sunday has died. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey, 51, passed away at Springfield Memorial Hospital at 8:11 p.m. on Monday. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Members of the Bailey family...
WAND TV
Springfield firefighters respond to fire around 1400 block of Reservoir
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 have reported on their Facebook that they have responded to a structure fire around the 1400 block of Reservoir. The post went up around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. No injuries were reported at the scene. WAND is working to learn...
