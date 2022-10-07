Read full article on original website
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors
Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
Storied careers of Pujols, Molina come to a close: 'We left a mark'
ST. LOUIS -- Smiles were in short supply on a cold Saturday at Busch Stadium when the end of two historic careers came much sooner than expected. However, Albert Pujols chuckled -- even if it was just for a second -- when close friend and teammate Yadier Molina refused to go down easily near the end.
Phillies-Braves position-by-position breakdown
The Braves won 11 of their 19 games against the Phillies this season, but the run differential -- Atlanta outscored Philadelphia, 88-85 -- shows how thin the margin was between the two National League East rivals. When they take the field Tuesday at Truist Park to open the best-of-five NL...
7 iconic moments from a wild Wild Card Saturday
Saturday was an incredible day of postseason baseball, with three teams advancing to the Division Series and another forcing a decisive Game 3 of its Wild Card Series on Sunday. From one of the largest comebacks in postseason history to a feat that had only been accomplished by three other players, it was a day to remember across baseball.
Padres well positioned for win-or-go-home Game 3
NEW YORK -- The trumpets blared early at Citi Field on Saturday night. The bullpen gates opened for Mets closer Edwin Díaz after the sixth inning. And when Díaz escaped trouble in the top of the seventh, the Padres had a decision to make. Trailing by a run,...
'We're not going to lose': Harper's blast backs mantra
ST. LOUIS -- Bryce Harper wore a Phillies jersey and cap for the very first time on March 2, 2019, during an introductory news conference in Clearwater, Fla. It is there where he laid out his hopes and dreams for the next 13 years. “You’re always remembered for winning and...
Who's closing? Dodgers' questions ahead of NLDS
LOS ANGELES -- For a team that won 111 games, the Dodgers seemingly have just as many questions about their ability to win a World Series heading into the 2022 postseason. But do the Dodgers, who won the second-most games in the 146-year history of the National League, really have that much to worry about this October? We’ll find out soon enough with the Dodgers set to begin postseason play on Tuesday against the rival Padres in the NL Division Series with Game 1 set for 6:37 p.m. PT at Dodger Stadium.
Hentges cemented his role and is ready for the Yankees
CLEVELAND -- Two years ago, Guardians reliever Sam Hentges was part of Cleveland’s alternate training site, after the Minor League season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, he’s almost single-handedly responsible for getting his team into the American League Division Series. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday,...
Sunday showdown showcases ‘madness’ of new format
What has been such a surprising and dramatic and pretty wonderful weekend of October baseball comes to a fitting ending on Sunday night, like it’s the last game of the first weekend of March Madness. We get the only Game 3 of the first round of baseball’s postseason tournament, the Mets against the Padres at Citi Field. And all that jazz. It was the late Jim Valvano who first talked about “survive and advance” in college basketball’s postseason tournament. The Mets and Padres try to do that on Sunday night.
Framber's improved frame of mind is all thanks to this coach
HOUSTON -- Maybe you’ve seen Astros pitcher Framber Valdez sitting in the dugout this season with his eyes closed as if he were transporting himself to another world. Perhaps you’ve noticed him smiling as he walks around the mound getting ready to face another overmatched hitter. • ALDS...
Here are the keys to each Division Series
With the Wild Card Series over, the playoffs now kick into an even higher gear: The Division Series features eight teams that have what it takes to win it all. There are some surprises, some underdogs, some fascinating subplots … and surely much wildness to come. All four Division Series kick off Tuesday. Here’s a look at the primary storyline to watch for in Game 1 and beyond.
Here's how the Division Series underdogs rank
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings. These four teams had to put in some extra work to make it this far. That puts them all in a tough spot to start the Division Series, but they also have momentum. Here’s how the four Division Series underdogs rank, along with their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to win their respective series.
Here's why Guardians have an edge over the Yanks
Entering their American League Division Series date with the Yankees, the Guardians are undeniably underdogs. Cleveland has the youngest team in MLB, with the fourth-lowest payroll in MLB. The Guards got to October by winning a division in which no other clubs finished above .500. Aaron Judge hit 62 home runs, all by himself? Well, the Guardians -- all of them combined! -- hit just 127, barely more than twice as many.
Phils remove Thomson's interim tag, sign skipper through '24
ATLANTA -- Rob Thomson’s dreams came true Monday. But if you know him, then you know he preferred not to talk about it. But Thompson had no choice after the Phillies announced they'd signed him to a two-year contract extension, formally removing the interim tag from his title as manager. Thomson’s return became a formality once he replaced Joe Girardi on June 3 and turned a listless 22-29 team into a 65-46 finisher that made the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Guards-Yanks an intriguing battle of contrasts
There are no uninteresting Division Series this week in baseball, not a single one, just look at the board. But there is no more interesting one about to begin this week than Yankees vs. Guardians, as Terry Francona’s kids come into Yankee Stadium like they’re trying to take over the principal’s office.
King of clutch: Altuve looking to add to postseason legend
HOUSTON -- Welcome to October, which around these parts is as much about Jose Altuve as it is about jack-o-lanterns and trick-or-treating. Simply put, this is the time of year when the Astros second baseman forges his status as one of baseball’s most clutch postseason performers in history. Not...
Verlander on postseason: 'It's a different game'
HOUSTON -- Believe it or not, it’s been nearly three years since Astros ace Justin Verlander pitched in a postseason. That was in the 2019 World Series, when A.J. Hinch was still the manager, Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa were still his teammates, Verlander hadn’t yet undergone Tommy John surgery and the pandemic didn’t exist.
Chapman misses workout, left off Yankees' ALDS roster
NEW YORK -- Aroldis Chapman may have thrown his last pitch as a member of the Yankees. The left-handed reliever was disciplined and informed that he would not appear on the Yankees’ American League Division Series roster after missing a mandatory team workout on Friday at Yankee Stadium, general manager Brian Cashman said on Sunday.
Civale on Guardians' ALDS roster; Sandlin shut down
NEW YORK -- The Guardians knew they’d need to get starter Aaron Civale on their roster for the AL Division Series against the Yankees, but when righty reliever Nick Sandlin’s MRI revealed a season-ending upper teres major strain, the club had to make another move. Guardians manager Terry...
Nola a key factor at, behind plate: 'He is a leader'
NEW YORK -- Padres catcher Austin Nola did it all in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the Mets on Sunday night at Citi Field, driving in the winning run, calling a great game behind the plate and helping San Diego advance to the National League Division Series by blanking New York, 6-0. The Padres will now face the Dodgers starting Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
