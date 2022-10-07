ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm not finished with that yet': Biden concedes gas prices are ticking up

By Naomi Lim, White House Reporter
 4 days ago
President Joe Biden acknowledged gas price averages are ticking up, attributing the blame to OPEC+'s decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day.

Biden warned if Republicans gain control of Congress after next month's midterm elections, "historic victories we just won," including his $430 billion healthcare and climate spending package known as the Inflation Reduction Act, will be "taken away."

"Every kitchen table cost is going to go up, not down," he said Friday. "I realize costs are going up on food, and I was able to bring gasoline down well over $1.60, but it's inching up because of what the Russians and the Saudis just did. I'm not finished with that yet."

Biden made the comments during a speech billed as remarks "on building the economy from the bottom up and middle out," delivered at Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown, Maryland.

"They love to attack the Democrats for what we've done," he said of Republicans. "I doubt any of you can tell me what the Republican reelection plan is this time out. What's their platform if they take control of Congress?"

Saudi-led OPEC's 13 member countries and Russia-allied, nonproducer partners, known as OPEC+, met at the group's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, this week to update the cartel's oil production quota policy.

National gas price averages are lower than June's high of $5 per gallon but have increased to $3.89 as of Friday, according to AAA.

Comments / 231

liberal fact checker
4d ago

Did he brag after causing the highest gas prices ever, he then got it down 1.60 a gallon? Is there people dumb enough to think that’s an accomplishment? Gas is higher then the previous president ever had.

Reply(9)
208
Jacqueline Smith
4d ago

Biden has caused American's such pain. Republicans are going to stop his spending ways and try to get the country back to some sense of normal. if the inflation number goes up when the Fed once again raises interest rates, well Joe it is YOUR fault. You have place this country in a sad and scary mess. All you do is blame others, take off your depends and put on big boy pants and admit YOU did it.

Reply(3)
159
Joe_roblox
3d ago

Record gas prices each time Democrats are in control. 2014 when Biden was Vice President and 2022 as President. Stop believing Democratic lies and manipulations.

Reply(6)
143
 

WashingtonExaminer

