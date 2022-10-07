ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
NESN

Video Of Phillies Celebrating Series Win Might Tick Off Red Sox Fans

The Phillies took a page out of the Red Sox’s playbook as they popped bottles in St. Louis on Saturday night. Philadelphia completed a sweep of the National League Central champion Cardinals with a 2-0 win in Game 2 of the teams’ Wild Card series. The Phillies, who had the second-longest World Series odds among NL teams before the playoffs began, notched a comeback victory over the Cards on Friday and rode a brilliant outing from Aaron Nola on Saturday to avoid a winner-take-all contest at Busch Stadium.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies-Braves NLDS dates, probable pitchers and notes

The Phillies are headed to Atlanta after dispatching the Cardinals with wins in two intense road games in the span of 36 hours. The Phils ended the regular season with an 11-game road trip so they haven't been home since September 25, more than two weeks ago. But by winning their wild-card series in St. Louis, the Phillies guarantee they'll play at least one home playoff game at Citizens Bank Park.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KING 5

Mr. ‘Marinahzz’ coming to Seattle for playoff games

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as an online rant has turned into a meme, a song and now, a trip to Seattle. “Everyone in Seattle has been so cool,” Nicky Sarcotta said. Sarcotta, a 23-year-old construction worker from Staten Island, New York, was upset in August when the Seattle Mariners beat his New York Yankees.
SEATTLE, WA
MLB
KING 5

ALDS Game 1: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions

SEATTLE — Mariners vs. Astros live updates. Yordan Alvarez stuns the Mariners with a walk-off three-run home run and the Astros lead the series 1-0. Alex Bregman crushed a home run to left field to cut the lead to 7-5. Seventh inning:. Eugenio Suarez pushed the Mariners' lead out...
SEATTLE, WA
