CHS Claybusters informational meeting set for Thursday
Any student interested in singing up to be a part of the Coffee County Claybusters trap-shooting team should mark their calendars for an informational meeting set for Thursday, Oct. 13. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Coffee County Middle School – 3063 Woodbury Highway, Manchester, TN. 37355....
Daniel Wayne Hodge
Daniel Wayne Hodge, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Friday, October 7th, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 44. Daniel was born in Manchester to Jimmy Hodge and Ute Mehnert. He worked as a foreman for CSX and had previously worked for Johnson Controls, Batesville, and Caney Fork Railroad. Daniel was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Roxie Hodge; and maternal grandparents, Walter and Gertrude Mehnert. He is survived by his wife, Alisha Marsh Hodge; his twin daughters, Lilly and Layla Hodge; his father, Jimmy Hodge and his wife Beverly; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wilbert and Wanda Marsh; his mother, Ute Hunstock and her husband Juergen; one sister, Tara (George) Green; special cousins, Becky (Gary) Chain, and Penny (Buster) Hutchison; special aunt, Elna Mae Howard; and aunt, Susan (James) Shannon. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm with Jay Merrell officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lilly and Layla Hodge. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Coffee County maintains ThreeStar certification
Representatives from Coffee County recently attended the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s 2022 Governor’s Conference in Nashville. During the event, attendees heard from Governor Bill Lee, TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, featured speaker CBS Sports Lead Play-by-Play Announcer Jim Nantz, and a host of speakers who discussed topics ranging from entrepreneurship to workforce to foreign direct investment and the programs that help build strong communities throughout the state.
Tennessee STEAM Festival comes to UT Space Institute in Tullahoma, Oct. 14
The Tennessee STEAM Festival brings science, technology, engineering, art, and math to life at events across the state. The Festival was founded by the Discovery Center at Murfree Spring and incorporates events at a wide range of museums, schools, community centers and other attractions! A complete listing of activities is available at TNsteam.org.
WAFF
Idahoan wins Tennessee Valley Fiddle Championship
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Meridian, Idaho was named the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion at the 55th annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention. The convention was held at Athens State University starting Thursday and going until Saturday with the main events and competitions occurring Saturday night.
Coffee County Board of Education meeting Monday
The Coffee County Board of Education will be gathering for a regular board meeting Monday, Oct. 10 at 4:30pm. The meeting will be held at 1343 McArthur Street in Manchester. If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed. III. General Consent Items. Minutes...
Judith “Judy” Starr
Mrs. Judith “Judy” Starr, age 77, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN. Mrs. Starr was born on November 24, 1944 in LaFollette, TN to her late parents Dr. Clyde Bowman Sharp and Mrs. Blanche Claiborne Sharp.
WAAY-TV
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
Summertown Sonic Named #1 Sonic in the United States
IN SEPTEMBER THE SUMMERTOWN SONIC WENT TO DALLAS TX WHERE THEY WERE NAMED THE #1 SONIC IN THE NATION FOR THE 2ND YEAR IN A ROW. AFTER ATTENDING THE 2022 DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES OVER THE SUMMER. WITH THIS TEAM MEDAL, THEY ARE ALSO TIED FOR THE MOST TEAM GOLD MEDALS IN DR. PEPPER SONIC GAMES HISTORY. THE DR PEPPER SONIC GAMES IS THE BRAND’S PREMIER TRAINING PROGRAM. DURING A SPAN OF NINE MONTHS, THE HIGHWAY 20 TEAM WORKED TOGETHER THROUGH A SERIES OF TRAININGS, QUIZZES AND TEAM BUILDING CHALLENGES IN ORDER TO MAKE IT INTO THE FINAL 12. EACH STAGE PRESENTED NEW CHALLENGES FOR THE CARHOPS, COOKS AND MANAGERS. THE LOCAL SUMMERTOWN CREW EARNED ITS SPOT IN THIS LAST LEG OF THE COMPETITION BY EXCELLING ABOVE AND BEYOND THEIR PEERS IN THE FIELDS OF CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ON-SITE TRAINING. CONGRATULATIONS TO SUMMETOWN SONIC ON THIS ACCOMPLISHMENT.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS HALLOWEEN NIGHT IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY AT MILE MARKER 15.8, MAURY COUNTY STATE HWY 7 .1 MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH @ U.S. 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government so she could keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
TDOT hosts rapid hiring event for county positions
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is hosting a rapid hiring event for those interested in working in Davidson and Williamson Counties.
Murfreesboro teenager still missing, may be in Chattanooga area
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A teenager reported missing in Rutherford County is still missing months later. 17-year-old Malia Warlick was last seen on April 27, 2022. Warlick is biracial, 5 foot 8 inches tall and weights 160 pounds. When she was last seen, her hair was dyed red. WKRN reports...
Hazel Green man killed in fatal crash
White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served. Spectrum kids gym opening soon in Hampton Cove. Updated:...
Coffee County Home Destroyed by Fire on Sunday Morning
A house fire was reported early Sunday morning (4:50 am) in the Hickerson area of Coffee County. Unfortunately, the home was destroyed by the fire. Hickerson, New Union, North Coffee, Hillsboro, Summitville and Tullahoma fire department responded to the fire scene. The Coffee County Rescue Squad, Sheriff’s department and EMA also reported.
Fourth annual Veterans Day parade and ceremony, Saturday, November 12
Coffee County Veterans Association (CCVA) is pleased to again host Manchester’s fourth annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 12th. The parade begins at 10 AM, starting at Raider Academy; going west on Highway 55; turning toward downtown on Hillsboro Blvd; then onto Spring Street and ending at the Courthouse Square.
Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder
(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
Ketner's Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
1 killed in Limestone County house fire
Multiple crews, including the Limestone County Coroner, responded to a house fire in Athens Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0