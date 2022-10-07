Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian debris piles line streets in Hillsborough, Pinellas counties
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Ian toppled trees and broke branches in yards across the Tampa Bay area. The raking, sawing and bagging is mostly done, leaving streets on both sides of the Bay dotted with large piles of debris. Collection of storm related yard waste in Tampa started a week...
suncoastnews.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area
Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
Bay News 9
Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
10NEWS
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridainsider.com
St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6
Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
Looking to buy? Historic 'The Spanish Castle' hits the housing market
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone looking for a new home and willing to cough up a good amount, there might be a listing online just for you. The Spanish Castle, built by Samuel Schooley in the 1920s, sits on almost a full acre of land in the quaint Old Pasadena, which is just east of downtown St. Petersburg.
Bay News 9
Judge strikes down Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum
A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum, which was due to appear on the November 8 ballot. A circuit court judge has struck down the Hillsborough County transportation tax referendum. It was due to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, and ask voters to...
995qyk.com
Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.
2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
floridapolitics.com
All for Transportation shifts into gear with first TV ads
'Waiting to solve our traffic and road problems is, well, making us wait.'. The All for Transportation campaign is out with its first video advertisement this cycle, just less than a month before Election Day. The ad began running on cable and broadcast channels Friday. It packs several messages into...
floridapolitics.com
Personnel note: Kaitlyn Bailey promoted at RSA Consulting
Bailey will oversee client services at the boutique firm. Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting is promoting Kaitlyn Bailey to Director of Client Experience and Strategy. Bailey, who joined RSA in 2016, will oversee client services at the boutique firm known for its team-centered and client-tailored approach. In her new...
Florida Resident Deals: Discounts and Perks for Couples
Living in Florida certainly has its perks! With ample entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and a variety...
Bay News 9
St. Petersburg neighbors concerned about speeding on residential street
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Neighbors on a St. Petersburg street are worried about cars speeding through. Neighbors on Mystic Lake Drive in St. Pete are worried about speeding. A speed meter sign was recently added to help with concerns. They now have some help after one resident reached out...
Longboat Observer
Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd visits Bradenton to consider election restrictions
In a visit to Bradenton Oct. 5, Cord Byrd, Florida's secretary of state, said Hurricane Ian will have an impact on the Nov. 8 General Election. Byrd said he will visit supervisor of elections in all 67 counties to discuss the matter. Byrd met with Michael Bennett, Manatee County's supervisor of elections, in Bradenton.
floridapolitics.com
First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian
The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
995qyk.com
Sandra Talks About Meeting Her Husband In A Local Bar And His 20 Years Of Service
Sandra talks about meeting her husband in a local bar and his 20 years of service. Jarrett is the member of the military we are honoring for Military Monday this week. Jarrett was in the Navy for 20 years and has now been retired for 20 years. Jarrett’s wife, Sandra, told us that he has been around the world three times while serving on a submarine. Jarrett’s dad worked on a submarine and they actually were on the ship same ship at one time.
fox13news.com
Judge rejects Hillsborough County's one-cent tax referendum, nullifying measure on November ballot
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County voters will not get to vote on a transportation tax on the November ballot. A judge rejected the one-cent tax referendum on the November ballot, nullifying the measure. This comes as absentee and mail-in ballots are starting to go out to voters. The measure is...
'Hoax' threats force lockdowns at several Tampa Bay-area schools
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay-area schools responded to what are believed to be fake threats similar to what South Florida schools experienced earlier Tuesday. Students were placed on lockdown as a precaution. Parents whose students attend St. Petersburg Catholic High School were told to go to the...
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A local road safety advocate group is hoping people will vote "yes" on Hillsborough County's proposed transportation sales tax increase after seeing the dangers of intersections throughout the county. On Monday, All for Transportation revealed its list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in...
Comments / 1