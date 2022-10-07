ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrate Oktoberfest in the Tampa Bay area

Wear lederhosen, swing a beer stein, dance to oompah music and stuff yourself with bratwurst, sauerkraut and pretzels. Here are some ways to party like a German and celebrate Oktoberfest. Prost!. Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food...
TAMPA, FL
Hurricane victims seek shelter in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — As recovery efforts continue in southwest Florida, many storm victims have left the area for safer shelter. Many are trying to find shelter after their home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Daniel Hoover and his father, James, have come all the way to St. Petersburg...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Where's the largest Spanish restaurant in the US? Here in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — It all started with Casimiro Hernandez Sr., a Spanish-Cuban immigrant. He came to Tampa in 1902 in search of a better life and found just that in Ybor City as he helped open the Saloon Columbia in 1903. That later became the Columbia Restaurant we know today.
TAMPA, FL
St. Petersburg‘s exotic culinary event, SAVOR ST. PETE, returns to beautiful Tampa Bay November 5-6

Local foodies, wine connoisseurs, and craft beer enthusiasts are invited to SAVOR ST. PETE’s tenth-anniversary celebration on November 5–6 in downtown St. Petersburg. The two-day festival will once again feature an award-winning culinary showcase of the Bay area’s celebrated chefs, popular breweries, acclaimed restaurants, and an outstanding selection of wines, all within the impressive Grand Tasting Village. North Straub Park, where the festival is held, overlooks breathtaking Tampa Bay. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of VIP and General Admission tickets will go to regional charities.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Is One Of The Best Places to Live in the U.S.

2 - Tempe, AZ. According to Money.com, “Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.”. 4 - Raleigh, NC. Raleigh has a population of 460,673. They also have...
TAMPA, FL
All for Transportation shifts into gear with first TV ads

'Waiting to solve our traffic and road problems is, well, making us wait.'. The All for Transportation campaign is out with its first video advertisement this cycle, just less than a month before Election Day. The ad began running on cable and broadcast channels Friday. It packs several messages into...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Personnel note: Kaitlyn Bailey promoted at RSA Consulting

Bailey will oversee client services at the boutique firm. Tampa Bay-based lobbying firm RSA Consulting is promoting Kaitlyn Bailey to Director of Client Experience and Strategy. Bailey, who joined RSA in 2016, will oversee client services at the boutique firm known for its team-centered and client-tailored approach. In her new...
TAMPA, FL
First ‘Blue Roof’ installed in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian

The repair is being offered free in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Lee and Sarasota counties. The Army Corps of Engineers has completed its first ‘Blue Roof’ installation in Fort Myers after Hurricane Ian. The effort is part of Operation Blue Roof, which allows those with up to half their...
FORT MYERS, FL
16 gunshots fired into a Riverview home over the weekend

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — More than a dozen gunshots were fired into a Riverview home. The couple who lives in Riverview where this happened told their story to 10 Tampa Bay in hopes to create safe change in their neighborhood. Their goal is to get more deputies on duty in their Progress Village neighborhood along 82nd Street.
RIVERVIEW, FL
Video: St. Pete garage, apartment catches on fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tuesday morning started off early with flames for one apartment in St. Petersburg. At around 7 a.m., St. Pete Fire Rescue responded to an area near 19th Avenue and 2nd Street South on reports of a detached garage and upstairs apartment on fire. The agency says there were no injuries resulting from the fire.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Sandra Talks About Meeting Her Husband In A Local Bar And His 20 Years Of Service

Sandra talks about meeting her husband in a local bar and his 20 years of service. Jarrett is the member of the military we are honoring for Military Monday this week. Jarrett was in the Navy for 20 years and has now been retired for 20 years. Jarrett’s wife, Sandra, told us that he has been around the world three times while serving on a submarine. Jarrett’s dad worked on a submarine and they actually were on the ship same ship at one time.
CLEARWATER, FL

