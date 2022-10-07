Sandra talks about meeting her husband in a local bar and his 20 years of service. Jarrett is the member of the military we are honoring for Military Monday this week. Jarrett was in the Navy for 20 years and has now been retired for 20 years. Jarrett’s wife, Sandra, told us that he has been around the world three times while serving on a submarine. Jarrett’s dad worked on a submarine and they actually were on the ship same ship at one time.

