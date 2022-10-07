Donald "Don" Miller age 71 of Sunnyside, left us on October 4, 2022 with his family by his side. Don was born October 6, 1950 in Longview, WA, the son of William and Raymalee (Hoggatt) Miller. He received his education in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School with the class of 1970. Don continued his education at Perry Tech in Yakima, WA. Don married his high school sweetheart Patty Beck on June 3, 1972 in Sunnyside, WA. They continued to make their home and raise their sons in Sunnyside. Don served seven years with the United States Marine Corps Reserves, which he was very proud of. Don worked many years and retired from the Sunnyside School District as a bus mechanic. He was enjoying his retirement days. Don loved fishing with his boys and tinkering with his "baby" a Red 57 Chevy that he restored. Don was a quiet guy unless you made him mad and then watch out. He was a family man and his family was his pride and joy. Nothing made him happier than just hanging out with his boys and teasing the grandkids.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO