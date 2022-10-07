Read full article on original website
21st annual Harvest Marching Band Festival is Saturday in Yakima
Percussionists keep the beat for synchronized marching while woodwinds and brass melodies fill the air. Color guards wave flags, visually in sync with the music. The 21st annual Harvest Marching Band Festival is Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Zaepfel Stadium, on the Eisenhower High School campus at 40th Avenue and Tieton Drive.
Missing reward poster for Lucian Munguia
Family of missing 5-year-old offering $10,000 reward for information or boy's safe return. Lucian Munguia's family is offering a $10,000 reward for the missing 5-year-old's return or for information regarding his whereabouts. Lucian was last seen Sept. 10, heading across the parking lot of Sarg Hubbard Park and toward the Yakima River.
Ronald Scribner
Ronald "Ron" Scribner, 79, passed away on October 1, 2022, at his home in Selah, Washington. Ron was born on August 12, 1943, in Auburn, Washington. Ron graduated from Kent Meridian High School in 1961, and married his high school sweetheart, Anne Sherbakoff, in 1962. Together they had three sons, Jeff, Jason, and Jerry.
Donald Miller
Donald "Don" Miller age 71 of Sunnyside, left us on October 4, 2022 with his family by his side. Don was born October 6, 1950 in Longview, WA, the son of William and Raymalee (Hoggatt) Miller. He received his education in Sunnyside and graduated from Sunnyside High School with the class of 1970. Don continued his education at Perry Tech in Yakima, WA. Don married his high school sweetheart Patty Beck on June 3, 1972 in Sunnyside, WA. They continued to make their home and raise their sons in Sunnyside. Don served seven years with the United States Marine Corps Reserves, which he was very proud of. Don worked many years and retired from the Sunnyside School District as a bus mechanic. He was enjoying his retirement days. Don loved fishing with his boys and tinkering with his "baby" a Red 57 Chevy that he restored. Don was a quiet guy unless you made him mad and then watch out. He was a family man and his family was his pride and joy. Nothing made him happier than just hanging out with his boys and teasing the grandkids.
Victim identified in White Swan stabbing
Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an apparent stabbing Friday night in White Swan. Julius Kurt Hill II, 38, of Wapato was killed, with an autopsy set Tuesday in Spokane, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police officers were...
Autopsy being scheduled for victim in White Swan stabbing
An autopsy is still being planned for a man who was apparently stabbed to death Friday night in White Swan. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is also waiting for the family to be notified before releasing the man’s identity. Curtice said the man has relatives in the eastern part of the country.
Top 3 Places a Trader Joe’s Should Go Here in the Yakima Valley
Trader Joe's is that one store, more than others, that Yakima citizens have been on their knees begging for. Most articles you read on Facebook or people talking in local circles, all wishing we had a local Trader Joe's option. The unique idea that they leave out the middle man and sell their own products direct to you with a nice variety of fresh produce, cheese and, of course, you can't go wrong with their favorite 2 Buck Chuck.
One dead in White Swan homicide Friday
Few details were available Saturday regarding a homicide in White Swan around 10:15 p.m. Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, said Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, though an autopsy has been scheduled. The victim’s identity has...
