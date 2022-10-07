Read full article on original website
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
Blur’s Dave Rowntree shares moody video for new single ‘Devil’s Island’
Blur drummer Dave Rowntree has shared a new video for his recent single ‘Devil’s Island’. Rowntree shared the track last month along with details of his forthcoming debut solo LP ‘Radio Songs’. Speaking about the clip, which was directed by Guy Gotto, he said: ““I...
Swedish House Mafia announced as first headliner for Creamfields North 2023
Swedish House Mafia have announced they’ll be returning to Creamfields for its 2023 edition. During the Birmingham stop of their Paradise Again world tour last week (October 8), the Swedish supergroup revealed they’ll be headlining the festival next year by displaying their three dot logo alongside ‘Creamfields 2023’ on screens in the arena.
Blink-182 wipe Instagram as mysterious posters appear
Blink-182 fans are convinced the band are set to announce something in the very near future after they wiped their official Instagram page. The official Blink-182 website is currently down, displaying a message saying that it’s “under construction” and to “check back soon” while the band’s Instagram page is completely blank.
Prominent voice actor criticises Chris Pratt’s casting in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’
Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong has criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Strong, whose previous work includes the voices of Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Timmy Turner from Fairy Odd Parents and My Little Pony’s Twilight Sparkle, has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Charles Martinet alongside the caption “It should be Charles”.
John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”
John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ is about protecting the “real stuff” in relationship with Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift has opened up about the meaning behind her upcoming ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21). Swift recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes the Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’.
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge, announce new music and world tour
Blink-182 have reunited with Tom DeLonge for a huge world tour, and are due to release a new single this week. The song ‘Edging’ is set to arrive on Friday (October 14), and it marked the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker had been in a studio together (pre-save/pre-add here).
Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival
The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Maggie and Negan spin-off sets release date
The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spin-off series has unveiled its release date. The show, called Dead City, is currently under production in New Jersey. Now, show makers have revealed that it will have a release date of April 2023 (via Digital Spy). Dead City is one of several...
Dry Cleaning share new song ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’
Dry Cleaning have shared a new single titled ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’, the fourth to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Stumpwork’ ahead of its arrival later this month. “‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’ is inspired by grief,” frontwoman Florence Shaw says of the song;...
Stevie Nicks shares poem and teases new song, urges fans to register to vote ahead of midterm elections
Stevie Nicks has urged fans in the US to register to vote ahead of the 2022 midterm elections by sharing a poem, which she plans to also record as a song. Nicks shared the poem, which is titled ‘Get It Back’, alongside a statement on her Instagram yesterday (October 10) addressed to “Friends, Fans and Women of America; from 18 to 100 years old”.
Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts locked after antisemitic posts
Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, has had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked following a series of antisemitic posts. Twitter locked West’s account on Sunday (October 9) following an antisemitic tweet. The social media platform later removed the tweet before locking his account. A spokesperson...
Famous fans react to return of Blink-182
Numerous musicians and other famous fans have shared their excitement at the news that Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters
Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” Serj Tankian in public by screaming ‘Chop Suey!’ lyrics
Serj Tankian has discussed how System Of A Down fans “scare the shit out of” the singer by screaming the lyrics to ‘Chop Suey!’ at him in public. The rock band’s iconic 2001 song opens with Tankian screaming the lyrics “wake up!” which has become a curse for him when going about his daily life, as he revealed.
‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas
The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
Josh Klinghoffer says that being in Red Hot Chili Peppers was “enormously stifling”
Josh Klinghoffer has spoken about his ten years in Red Hot Chili Peppers, claiming that creatively, the experience was “enormously stifling”. Klinghoffer joined the band in 2009 after serving as a touring member following the departure of guitarist John Frusciante. Klinghoffer recorded two albums with the Red Hot Chili Peppers – 2011’s ‘I’m With You’ and 2016’s ‘The Getaway’. He was asked to leave the band in 2019, when Frusciante returned and has since joined Pearl Jam’s live setup.
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Netflix urged to add trigger warning to film
Viewers of the new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive have urged the streamer to add a trigger warning to the movie. The project dropped on Friday (October 7), and follows a woman (Mila Kunis) who faces past trauma from her teenage years that stems from a high school shooting. However,...
When We Were Young festival announces 2023 line-up with Blink-182, Green Day and more
When We Were Young Festival has announced its 2023 line-up, which includes Blink-182 and Green Day as headliners. The 2022 festival, described as “an epic line-up of emo and rock bands from the past two decades”, was announced earlier this year with My Chemical Romance and Paramore topping the bill.
