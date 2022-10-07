ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding

To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
NME

Swedish House Mafia announced as first headliner for Creamfields North 2023

Swedish House Mafia have announced they’ll be returning to Creamfields for its 2023 edition. During the Birmingham stop of their Paradise Again world tour last week (October 8), the Swedish supergroup revealed they’ll be headlining the festival next year by displaying their three dot logo alongside ‘Creamfields 2023’ on screens in the arena.
NME

Blink-182 wipe Instagram as mysterious posters appear

Blink-182 fans are convinced the band are set to announce something in the very near future after they wiped their official Instagram page. The official Blink-182 website is currently down, displaying a message saying that it’s “under construction” and to “check back soon” while the band’s Instagram page is completely blank.
NME

Prominent voice actor criticises Chris Pratt’s casting in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Celebrated voice actor Tara Strong has criticised Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario in the upcoming The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Strong, whose previous work includes the voices of Harley Quinn, Batgirl, Timmy Turner from Fairy Odd Parents and My Little Pony’s Twilight Sparkle, has taken to Twitter to share a photo with Charles Martinet alongside the caption “It should be Charles”.
NME

John Legend hits out at Kanye West over “anti-blackness and antisemitism”

John Legend has hit out at Kanye West after the rapper shared a series of antisemitic posts over the weekend. Last Sunday (October 9), ), West had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended after posting antisemitic comments on the platforms. A spokesperson from Twitter told BuzzFeed News that “the account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies”.
NME

Taylor Swift’s ‘Lavender Haze’ is about protecting the “real stuff” in relationship with Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift has opened up about the meaning behind her upcoming ‘Midnights’ song ‘Lavender Haze’. The singer-songwriter is due to release her 10th studio album – the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – next Friday (October 21). Swift recently revealed the full tracklist for the record, which includes the Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’.
NME

Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge, announce new music and world tour

Blink-182 have reunited with Tom DeLonge for a huge world tour, and are due to release a new single this week. The song ‘Edging’ is set to arrive on Friday (October 14), and it marked the first time in a decade that DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker had been in a studio together (pre-save/pre-add here).
NME

Watch rapper Chucky Chuck blast crowd with a cannabis cannon at weed festival

The crowd at weed festival Kushstock this weekend were blasted with a cannabis cannon during a set from rapper Chucky Chuck. On Sunday (October 9), Chuck played a set during the annual festival in Adelanto, California, and shared footage on Instagram of firing cannabis smoke out of a custom cannon as he played his single ‘Smoke That’.
NME

Dry Cleaning share new song ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’

Dry Cleaning have shared a new single titled ‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’, the fourth to be lifted from their forthcoming album ‘Stumpwork’ ahead of its arrival later this month. “‘No Decent Shoes For Rain’ is inspired by grief,” frontwoman Florence Shaw says of the song;...
NME

Kanye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts locked after antisemitic posts

Kanye West, who is now known as Ye, has had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts locked following a series of antisemitic posts. Twitter locked West’s account on Sunday (October 9) following an antisemitic tweet. The social media platform later removed the tweet before locking his account. A spokesperson...
NME

Famous fans react to return of Blink-182

Numerous musicians and other famous fans have shared their excitement at the news that Blink-182 are reuniting for a huge world tour and new music. The news, announced earlier today (October 11), was shared via a tongue-in-cheek video which confirmed that the band would be back with the classic line-up of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker.
NME

Wombles songwriter destroys master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters

Mike Batt, the writer behind all of The Wombles albums, has destroyed all the master tapes to avoid The Beatles-style remasters. In the ‘70s, The Wombles released four albums that spanned a string of hit singles including ‘The Wombling Song’, ‘Remember You’re A Womble’ and ‘Wombles Everywhere’.
NME

‘The Grinch’ slasher horror movie coming this Christmas

The Grinch is set to get the slasher horror treatment in a new film coming this Christmas. The Mean One follows an incarnation of the green creature (played by David Howard Thornton) who lives above the town of Newville, still despising Christmas. Cindy You-Know-Who’s (Krystle Martin) parents were killed by...
NME

Josh Klinghoffer says that being in Red Hot Chili Peppers was “enormously stifling”

Josh Klinghoffer has spoken about his ten years in Red Hot Chili Peppers, claiming that creatively, the experience was “enormously stifling”. Klinghoffer joined the band in 2009 after serving as a touring member following the departure of guitarist John Frusciante. Klinghoffer recorded two albums with the Red Hot Chili Peppers – 2011’s ‘I’m With You’ and 2016’s ‘The Getaway’. He was asked to leave the band in 2019, when Frusciante returned and has since joined Pearl Jam’s live setup.
NME

‘Luckiest Girl Alive’: Netflix urged to add trigger warning to film

Viewers of the new Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive have urged the streamer to add a trigger warning to the movie. The project dropped on Friday (October 7), and follows a woman (Mila Kunis) who faces past trauma from her teenage years that stems from a high school shooting. However,...
