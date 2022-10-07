Read full article on original website
China and India, two of Russia's biggest allies, call for de-escalation in Ukraine
China and India have both called for de-escalation between Russian and Ukrainian forces after deadly missile strikes occurred Monday across Ukraine, per the New York Times. Driving the news: China and India are two of Russia's biggest allies, and both have refrained from criticizing the Russian invasion since it began in February. However, neither statement about the long-range missile strikes contained strong criticism of Russia's actions.
Pope: Europe's migrant crisis is “disgusting, sinful, criminal"
Pope Francis — an outspoken critic of Europe’s response to migrants and asylum seekers — on Sunday called the continent's migrant crisis “disgusting, sinful, criminal,” The Washington Post reports. Driving the news: The Bishop of Rome’s comments delivered in St. Peter’s Square reinforce his stance...
Russian-speaking hackers disrupt multiple U.S. airport websites
Russian-speaking hackers on Monday disrupted the websites of multiple U.S. airports through denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, CNN reports. Why it matters: No actual flight disruptions from the attacks were reported, but the downed websites were likely an inconvenience for people seeking flight information or booking services. DDoS attacks work by overwhelming...
Biden hails "historic breakthrough" on Israel-Lebanon maritime border
President Biden on Tuesday hailed an agreement to end the maritime dispute between Israel and Lebanon as a "historic breakthrough." Driving the news: Israeli and Lebanon earlier Tuesday announced they had accepted a U.S.-mediated agreement on the maritime border between the two traditional enemies. Once signed, the deal will allow...
Project aims to shed new light on Indigenous enslavement
A new project is building a massive website uncovering the enslavement of Native Americans. Why it matters: The death of George Floyd two years ago drew attention to systemic racism and the legacy of slavery, but the general public knows very little of Indigenous enslavement in the U.S. and Latin America.
The UAE straddles the line between the U.S. and China in space
The United Arab Emirates is straddling geopolitical lines in space by working with China and the U.S. in their lunar ambitions. Why it matters: The UAE's partnerships with the U.S. and China could help bridge the gap between the two countries — which don't currently collaborate on space missions — and possibly help them work together informally in space.
White House monitoring rise of Covid subvariants, but "confident" in vaccines
COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Tuesday that the White House is monitoring "the rise of several subvariants." Driving the news: "We are carefully monitoring the rise of several subvariants that are evolving rapidly and emerging around the world, including ones that evade some of our treatments," Jha said at a White House press briefing.
Ecuador's deadly gang wars play out inside prisons
Two recent gang-related prison riots in Ecuador left 29 inmates dead, including an alleged top financier of organized crime, and 50 more wounded. Why it matters: The government is struggling to control the prisons — and stop a surge in murders outside them — as it considers new strategies to fight organized crime and drug trafficking.
Colombia to restart peace talks with last remaining major rebel group
Colombian officials are restarting peace talks with the last remaining major guerrilla force in the country. Driving the news: Last week, the government of President Gustavo Petro and leaders of the National Liberation Army (ELN) finalized an agreement to begin negotiations in November. Cuba, Venezuela and Norway will serve as...
Russia launches deadly new strikes across Ukraine
Russian missiles fired across Ukraine on Monday, hitting cities including the capital Kyiv, in the largest bombardment since the beginning of the war. The Ukrainian government said at least 14 people were killed and 97 were injured, and many are without power and water. Plus, Indigenous communities face the brunt...
Scoop: Trump-aligned group declares "war on cartels"
A conservative group run by former top Trump officials is proposing a formal U.S. declaration of war on Mexican cartels and a mechanism to shut down legal ports of entry based on estimates of undocumented crossings. Why it matters: The controversial proposal — which would have major military, diplomatic and...
