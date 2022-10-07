Read full article on original website
Man And Woman Charged With Kidnapping In Hopkinsville
A Bowling Green man and woman were charged with kidnapping after an incident on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 24-year-old Cody Snider and 24-year-old Brianna Bozman went to a home on East 7th Street and took a child they did not have custody of while assaulting two of the family members.
Investigation Continues In Shooting That Injured Two Women
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Paige Coleman and Angel Hall were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were flown to Nashville hospitals.
Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs In Trigg County
A man was charged with trafficking meth after a traffic stop in Trigg County Saturday night. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say 54-year-old Nathaniel Barber was stopped for careless driving on US 68. During the stop, a law enforcement K9 reportedly alerted on the vehicle, and 92 grams of meth,...
Two Charged With Possession Of Drugs In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on South Fowler Avenue Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 51-year-old Frank Williams was stopped for his windshield being obstructed and during the stop, officers could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. After...
Man charged with drug possession after Hopkinsville traffic stop
A Clay, Kentucky man was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on East 5th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 31-year-old Joseph McBride was stopped after making an improper turn and when asked about what was in the vehicle he grabbed at his pocket then admitted to having marijuana.
Two Women Injured In Cadiz Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Main Street in Cadiz sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by 23-year-old Dakota Whitfield of Providence was westbound on US 68 when he failed to stop at the traffic light and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Sarah Diepstra of Cadiz that was turning onto US 68 from Main Street.
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Pin Oak Drive in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 4 pm a motorcyclist swerved to miss a vehicle turning onto Pin Oak Drive from a parking lot causing the motorcycle to lay over on its side. The motorcyclist...
Goble Jessup, 83 of Cadiz
Funeral Services for 83 year-old Goble Jessup of Cadiz will be Saturday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Vernal Grove Church Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. in Greenville. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 at Goodwin Funeral Home with Masonic Rites...
Marciline Holder, 71, of Cadiz
DAUGHTER: Mary (Brian) Shupe, Dover, TN;. SISTER: Jackie (John) Heiserman, Hopkinsville, KY;
Patricia Beard, 72 of Cadiz
There will be no services at this time for 72 year-old Patricia Beard of Cadiz. Goodwin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Son – Shaun Burgeson, Clarksville, Tenn. Son – Shaen Burgeson, Rowland Heights, Calif. Daughter – Tara Quinn, Paso Robles, Calif. Daughter – Tia...
Variety Of 4-H Entries Expected At Trigg County Ham Festival
A variety of entries are expected in the 4-H classes at the Trigg County Country Ham Festival this year. Trigg County 4-H Extension Agent Shelly Crawford says entries will be accepted Thursday, october 13 at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. Crawford says there are a wide range of classes that...
4-H Bale Trail Marks Arrival Of Fall In Christian County
A train engine, tractor, and a take off on a popular Halloween movie mark the stops on the Christian County 4-H Bale Trail this year. Christian County 4-H Agent Mary Ann Garnett says they are excited to host the Bale Trail again this year. Garnett says there are a variety...
Halt In I-24 Westbound Traffic Coming At State Line Monday Evening
Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have issued a warning for drivers in Christian County who, typically, use I-24 as part of their evening commute: one may want to seek an alternate route this afternoon. Beginning at 6 PM, westbound traffic at the Kentucky/Tennessee state line will be completely halted...
Organizers Say Ham Festival A Community Homecoming
City officials and Trigg County Country Ham Festival Committee members are working to make the 2022 festival a huge homecoming event. Cadiz City Clerk Barbie Johnson says excitement is building for activities that begin Friday morning. Johnson thanks city employees and volunteers who make the Trigg County Ham Festival possible...
Library Hosting Hopkinsville Native For Saturday Book Signing
The Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library will host local author, Quinton Walker, from 11 AM until 12:30 PM Saturday, October 15, on the first floor of the library. Walker will be selling, signing and discussing his first-ever book, “A Friend Indeed.”. A Hopkinsville native and born in a middle-income household...
Kentucky Fish And Wildlife Watching For Chronic Wasting Disease
During this 2022-23 hunting season, five counties in west Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring. For a second-straight year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be eyeing the potential of Chronic Wasting Disease in a surveillance zone for Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties — after a deer in nearby northwest Tennessee tested positive for the ailment.
The Way Looking to Expand Services With New Building
The opening of The Barn Teen Clothing Closet adjacent to the Way Christian Youth Center last week was the first part of an ever-growing footprint for the Lafayette Street complex. The Way purchased the land and two buildings — one of which was an old tobacco barn — adjacent to...
Christian County Approaching 2,000-Foot Ordinance For Potential Solar Farms
Christian County continues to be a cauldron of discussion, surrounding the proposed 550-acre Oriden solar farm in Dogwood. A grassroots ordinance from the small community — steeped in research and outreach from Logan County — gained serious traction during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, when magistrates unanimously approved for County Attorney John Soyars to pursue his due diligence in seeking a 2,000-foot easement for all solar farms potentially locating outside of the Hopkinsville city limits.
SWK EDC Hopes Grant Will Help Replace Cadiz Pump Station
As the Southwestern Kentucky Economic Development Council looks at expanding the I-24 Interstate Business Park in Cadiz, replacing the pump station for wastewater is a necessity. Executive Director Carter Hendricks says the legislature set aside money for economic development infrastructure in two line items. Roger Boyer says the current pump...
T-Shirt Contest To Celebrate Memories Of Ham Festival
A longtime Trigg County Country Ham Festival supporters is offering a reward for the person who has collected the most festival t-shirts over the years. Longtime Country Ham Festival committee member Kerry Fowler, who owns and operates Little River Ice, says he is sponsoring a contest to find the person with the largest t-shirt collection.
