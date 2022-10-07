Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Paige Coleman and Angel Hall were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were flown to Nashville hospitals.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO